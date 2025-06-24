2025 Tata Harrier EV Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Scores 5 Stars In Both Adult And Child Safety

The Harrier EV has scored 32 out of 32 points in adult protection, and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection, which is same as its immediate rival – the Mahindra XEV 9e

Scored 16/16 points in both the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the side deformable barrier test.

All parts of the driver and co-driver received ‘good’ protection in the frontal and side crash tests.

In the child occupant tests too, the Harrier EV scored full points in both dynamic and CRS installation tests, while it lost some points in the vehicle assessment test.

Safety features onboard include 7 airbags (6 as standard), 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels and level-2 ADAS.

The recently launched Tata Harrier EV has undergone its Bharat NCAP crash tests, where it has scored a perfect 5-star safety rating for both adult and child protection. Notably, these ratings are similar to the Mahindra XEV 9e, which is its direct rival and was crash-tested in January 2025. Let us take a detailed look at how the Harrier EV fared in its Bharat NCAP crash test:

Test Points Rating Adult occupant protection (AOP) 32/32 points ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child occupant protection (COP) 45/49 points ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Adult Occupant Protection

Test Points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 16/16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 16/16 points

The table suggests that the most premium Tata EV has scored full points in both the frontal and the side barrier tests.

All parts of the driver and co-driver, including head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs, tibias and feet (only for driver) have earned a ‘good’ safety rating in the frontal Frontal offset deformable barrier test.

In the side movable deformable barrier test and the side pole impact test too, the Harrier EV has provided ‘good’ protection to all parts of the occupant.

Child Occupant Protection

Test Points Dynamic score 24/24 points CRS installation score 12/12 points Vehicle assessment score 9/13 points

The table suggests that the Harrier EV has scored full points in the dynamic as well as the CRS installation tests. However, it lost some points in the vehicle assessment test.

In the crash tests, it scored full points for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies’ in the frontal (8 out of 8 points) and side crash tests (4 out of 4 points).

Safety Features On Offer

The Tata Harrier EV gets a robust safety suite including 7 airbags (6 airbags as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a transparent mode feature that allows you to look under the bonnet, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function. It also gets a level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane keep assist and driver attention warning.

Price And Rivals

Tata Motors has revealed the prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants of the Harrier EV, which range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Prices of the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants will be revealed on June 24, 2025. It rivals the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

