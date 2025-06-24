Mahindra Scorpio N Teased With ADAS, Expected To Launch Soon

Reportedly, the Mahindra Scorpio N could be updated with a panoramic sunroof as well

Mahindra has dropped a teaser of an upcoming feature for the Mahindra Scorpio N, which we believe is the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Reportedly, the Scorpio N could also come with a panoramic sunroof as part of this update. These two new features could be limited to the higher variants of the SUV. Let’s take a look at what is shown in the teaser:

What Is Seen In The Teaser?

The teaser is a very short video clip showing an empty highway with the lane lines highlighting themselves. Adding the tagline to it, ‘Power Always Stays On Course’, it's clear that the new upcoming feature is nothing but an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

While we still have to wait for the official release to know the exact features, the Scorpio N will likely be equipped with a full suite of level-2 ADAS features borrowed from its stablemate, the XUV700 and Thar Roxx. This will involve features such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and more.

Other Features

Besides a panoramic sunroof likely replacing the existing single-pane unit, the updated Scorpio N will continue with its other features such as analogue dials with a 7-inch multi-info display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, dual zone auto AC, push button start/stop and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

In terms of safety, along with the new ADAS suite, the updated SUV will carry on with existing features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, driver’s drowsiness detection, hill hold and hill descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The updated Scorpio N is expected to carry ahead the same powertrain options, the specifications of which are as below:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive, All-wheel drive

*MT-manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N’s standard variants are currently priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated Scorpio N will likely carry a notable premium over it. The Scorpio N rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

