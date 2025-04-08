All
    Hyundai Exter EX CNG vs Tata Punch Pure CNG: Which Micro SUV Makes Sense In Its Base Avatar?

    Modified On Apr 08, 2025 05:45 PM By Bikramjit

    While the Punch Pure packs in a couple of features extra over the Exter EX, it misses out on an important safety bit that is present in the latter.

    The Hyundai Exter now has the optional CNG kit available right from its base-spec EX variant, which puts it against its segment rival Tata Punch’s entry-level Pure CNG. Both the micro-SUVs use dual-cylinder technology for the CNG option and stand as two popular choices for buyers to consider. So, we have compared the two in detail to look for the better buy.

    Prices

    Hyundai Exter EX CNG

    Tata Punch Pure CNG

    Rs 7.50 lakh

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    *Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

     The Hyundai Exter EX CNG is Rs 20,000 costlier than the Tata Punch Pure CNG. Whether it carries things worth the extra ask is something we’ll explore later in this report.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Hyundai Exter EX

    Tata Punch Pure

    Difference

    Length

    3815 mm

    3827 mm

    -12 mm

    Width

    1710 mm

    1742 mm

    -32 mm

    Height

    1631 mm

    1615 mm

    +16 mm

    Wheelbase

    2450 mm

    2445 mm

    +5 mm

    The Hyundai Exter turns out to be the smaller car in this comparison in terms of length and width, however it is taller than the Tata Punch and also has a slightly longer wheelbase. So, you can expect comparable cabin space in both the SUVs. Also, both the cars use dual cylinders for CNG means they have usable bootspace too.

    Powertrain Options

    The engine options and specifications of the entry-level variant of both the SUVs are as follows:

    Model

    Hyundai Exter EX CNG

    Tata Punch Pure CNG

    Engine

    1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with CNG

    Power

    69 PS

    73.5 PS

    Torque

    92.5 Nm

    103 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed manual

    5-speed manual

    The Hyundai Exter EX and Tata Punch Pure, both come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine equipped with an optional factory fitted CNG kit. However, the Exter gets a four-cylinder unit, while the Punch uses a three-cylinder engine. 

     

    Both also get only a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the Tata Punch churns out more power and torque than the Exter with the greener fuel.

    Features

     

    Hyundai Exter EX CNG

    Tata Punch Pure CNG

    Exterior

    • Halogen headlights

    • LED taillights

    • Halogen headlights

    • Halogen taillights

    Interior

    • Fabric upholstery

    • Front power windows

    • Driver seat height adjustment

    • Adjustable headrests

    • Fabric upholstery

    • Front power windows

    • Adjustable headrests

    Comfort And Convenience

    • Manual AC

    • Semi-digital instrument cluster with colour MID

    • Tilt steering

    • Manual AC

    • Semi-digital instrument cluster

    • 90-degree door opening

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Central locking

    • Keyless entry

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder (all seats)

    • Dual airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Central locking with key

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder (all seats)

    • ISOFIX provision
    • The Hyundai Exter EX just gets LED taillights and 6 airbags over the Tata Punch Pure.

    • The Tata Punch Pure gets tilt steering adjustment, 90-degree door opening and Electronic stability control (ESC) over the Exter EX.

    • Overall, the Tata Punch turns out to be the slightly better-equipped entry-level SUV out of the two when it comes to comfort and convenience.

    • Since these are base models, neither comes with an infotainment system. 

    Verdict

    While both the tiny SUVs are good options for buyers in their own way, the Tata Punch Pure CNG stands out as the better choice to go with if you want a bit more features as well as better powertrain output at a more affordable cost than its Hyundai rival. 

     

    Although, the little premium could be justified considering the fact that the Hyundai Exter EX has its safety prioritised with six airbags, which is a missing bit in the Punch Pure. So, buyers who prefer safety over a couple of extra convenience features can consider paying the extra cash. At the end, it is up to your personal preference, which SUV you’d go for as they are both formidable choices in the segment.

