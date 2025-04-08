Hyundai Exter EX CNG vs Tata Punch Pure CNG: Which Micro SUV Makes Sense In Its Base Avatar?

While the Punch Pure packs in a couple of features extra over the Exter EX, it misses out on an important safety bit that is present in the latter.

The Hyundai Exter now has the optional CNG kit available right from its base-spec EX variant, which puts it against its segment rival Tata Punch’s entry-level Pure CNG. Both the micro-SUVs use dual-cylinder technology for the CNG option and stand as two popular choices for buyers to consider. So, we have compared the two in detail to look for the better buy.

Prices

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Tata Punch Pure CNG Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh

*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Hyundai Exter EX CNG is Rs 20,000 costlier than the Tata Punch Pure CNG. Whether it carries things worth the extra ask is something we’ll explore later in this report.

Dimensions

Model Hyundai Exter EX Tata Punch Pure Difference Length 3815 mm 3827 mm -12 mm Width 1710 mm 1742 mm -32 mm Height 1631 mm 1615 mm +16 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2445 mm +5 mm

The Hyundai Exter turns out to be the smaller car in this comparison in terms of length and width, however it is taller than the Tata Punch and also has a slightly longer wheelbase. So, you can expect comparable cabin space in both the SUVs. Also, both the cars use dual cylinders for CNG means they have usable bootspace too.

Powertrain Options

The engine options and specifications of the entry-level variant of both the SUVs are as follows:

Model Hyundai Exter EX CNG Tata Punch Pure CNG Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol with CNG 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with CNG Power 69 PS 73.5 PS Torque 92.5 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

The Hyundai Exter EX and Tata Punch Pure, both come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine equipped with an optional factory fitted CNG kit. However, the Exter gets a four-cylinder unit, while the Punch uses a three-cylinder engine.

Both also get only a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the Tata Punch churns out more power and torque than the Exter with the greener fuel.

Features

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Tata Punch Pure CNG Exterior Halogen headlights

LED taillights Halogen headlights

Halogen taillights Interior Fabric upholstery

Front power windows

Driver seat height adjustment

Adjustable headrests Fabric upholstery

Front power windows

Adjustable headrests Comfort And Convenience Manual AC

Semi-digital instrument cluster with colour MID Tilt steering

Manual AC

Semi-digital instrument cluster

90-degree door opening Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Central locking

Keyless entry

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder (all seats) Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Rear parking sensors

Central locking with key

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder (all seats)

ISOFIX provision

The Hyundai Exter EX just gets LED taillights and 6 airbags over the Tata Punch Pure.

The Tata Punch Pure gets tilt steering adjustment, 90-degree door opening and Electronic stability control (ESC) over the Exter EX.

Overall, the Tata Punch turns out to be the slightly better-equipped entry-level SUV out of the two when it comes to comfort and convenience.

Since these are base models, neither comes with an infotainment system.

Verdict

While both the tiny SUVs are good options for buyers in their own way, the Tata Punch Pure CNG stands out as the better choice to go with if you want a bit more features as well as better powertrain output at a more affordable cost than its Hyundai rival.

Although, the little premium could be justified considering the fact that the Hyundai Exter EX has its safety prioritised with six airbags, which is a missing bit in the Punch Pure. So, buyers who prefer safety over a couple of extra convenience features can consider paying the extra cash. At the end, it is up to your personal preference, which SUV you’d go for as they are both formidable choices in the segment.

