2025 Tata Harrier EV Detailed Specifications Revealed, Check Out Its Claimed Range With Both Rear-wheel And All-wheel Drive Options

The 2025 Harrier EV is available in three variants, and the all-wheel drive option is offered only with the top-spec Empowered variant with the larger battery pack

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV’s detailed specifications have been revealed. The flagship Tata EV comes with two battery packs as well as both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. It’s offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless Plus and Empowered. Without further ado, here’s an in-depth look at the specifications of the 2025 Tata Harrier EV:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh Variants Adventure Fearless, Empowered Empowered No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive All-wheel Drive Power 238 PS 238 PS 396 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm MIDC-claimed range (part 1 + part 2) 538 km 627 km 622 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) — —- 6.3 seconds (with Boost mode) DC fast charging (20 to 80 percent) 25 minutes (with 100 kW charger) 25 minutes (with 120 kW charger) AC charging with 7.2 kW charger (10-100 percent) 9.3 hours 10.7 hours Drive modes Eco, City, Sport Eco, City, Sport Eco, City, Sport, Boost Terrain modes Normal, Wet, Rough Normal, Wet, Rough (Fearless Plus) Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom Normal, Wet, Rough, Custom (Empowered)

The lower-spec Adventure trims get the 65 kWh battery option only, while the higher-spec Fearless and Empowered variants get the bigger 75 kWh battery too.

The Fearless is the only variant to be offered with both battery pack options.

The all-wheel drive option is exclusively available with the top-spec Empowered variant with the 75 kWh battery pack.

The smaller 65 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 538 km, while the 75 kWh pack is claimed to offer a range of 627 km and 622 km, with the RWD and AWD, respectively.

As for DC fast charging, the smaller battery can support speeds up to 100 kW, whereas the 75 kWh battery pack supports up to 120 kW.

The Adventure and Fearless Plus variants get the same three terrain modes. The Empowered RWD gets an additional Custom mode, and 6 terrain modes are exclusive to the Empowered AWD trim.

Other Features & Safety

The Harrier EV is loaded with plenty of features, the highlights of which include 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with ventilation function, multi-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of safety, the Harrier EV gets 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Price & Rivals

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV’s prices start from Rs 21.49 lakh and go up to Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India) for the rear-wheel drive variants. All-wheel drive prices will be announced on June 29.

It takes on the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 as its prime rivals, and it can also be considered an alternative to more premium EVs like BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

