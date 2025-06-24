All
    India-spec VinFast VF6 And VinFast VF7 Colour Options Revealed, To Be Showcased To The Public In 11 Cities

    Published On Jun 24, 2025 12:01 PM By Bikramjit

    If you had your eyes on these upcoming VinFast EVs, you can check them out in person in these 11 popular malls across different cities

    VinFast has already entered the Indian shores and to reach closer to possible customers, the Vietnamese carmaker has announced a public showcase of their debut EVs – the VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6 in shopping mall displays across 11 major cities in India. Besides, they have also officially revealed the colour options that the two EVs will be available in, on our lands. Before we discuss that, let’s take a look at the venues where you can find the VinFast EVs:

    Cities

    Venues

    Ahmedabad

    Nexus Mall

    Bangalore

    Lulu Mall

    Chennai

    Express Avenue Mall

    Delhi

    Select City Walk (Saket) via Pacific Mall (Tagore Garden)

    Gurugram

    Ambience Mall

    Hyderabad

    Sarath Capital Mall

    Kochi

    Lulu Mall

    Lucknow

    Lulu Mall

    Pune

    Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Lulu Mall, Trivandrum

    Vijayawada

    PVP Square Mall

    Do note that the carmaker has finished showcasing these EVs in Chennai and Hyderabad. It will display these EVs in other cities soon. Now, let’s check out the colour options available with the VinFast VF7 and VF6 next.

    VinFast VF6 & VinFast VF7 Colour Options

    Notably, the VF6 and VF7 share four monotone colour options in India, while the latter also gets an additional hue in its palette, the name of which is still under cover. Here are all the options:

    • Brahimny White

    • Crimson Red

    • Jet Black

    • Neptune Grey

    Features & Safety

    VinFast VF7 dashboard

    Although the feature list of the India-spec VinFast EVs has not yet been revealed, internationally, the VF7 is equipped with many modern features like a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In terms of safety, it is likely to include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, an electronic parking brake, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Internationally, the VF6 offers features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, heated and ventilated front seats, and a head-up display. Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. A similar suite of features should also be included in the India-spec version for both these cars.

    Powertrain Options

    VinFast has confirmed that the VF7 will be offered in two trims in India: Plus FWD and Plus AWD, with the same battery, but different drivetrain setups. The VF6’s India-specific details are yet to be revealed, but we’ve listed its international specs below for reference.

     

    VF7

    VF6

    Variant

    Plus FWD

    Plus AWD

    Eco

    Plus

    Battery Pack

    70.8 kWh

    70.8 kWh

    59.6 kWh

    59.6 kWh

    Power

    201 PS

    354 PS

    177 PS

    201 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    520 Nm

    250 Nm

    310 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    All-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Price & Rivals

    The VinFast VF7 will likely be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in competition with the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. On the other hand, the VinFast VF6 is expected to be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

