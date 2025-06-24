India-spec VinFast VF6 And VinFast VF7 Colour Options Revealed, To Be Showcased To The Public In 11 Cities

If you had your eyes on these upcoming VinFast EVs, you can check them out in person in these 11 popular malls across different cities

VinFast has already entered the Indian shores and to reach closer to possible customers, the Vietnamese carmaker has announced a public showcase of their debut EVs – the VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6 in shopping mall displays across 11 major cities in India. Besides, they have also officially revealed the colour options that the two EVs will be available in, on our lands. Before we discuss that, let’s take a look at the venues where you can find the VinFast EVs:

Cities Venues Ahmedabad Nexus Mall Bangalore Lulu Mall Chennai Express Avenue Mall Delhi Select City Walk (Saket) via Pacific Mall (Tagore Garden) Gurugram Ambience Mall Hyderabad Sarath Capital Mall Kochi Lulu Mall Lucknow Lulu Mall Pune Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar Thiruvananthapuram Lulu Mall, Trivandrum Vijayawada PVP Square Mall

Do note that the carmaker has finished showcasing these EVs in Chennai and Hyderabad. It will display these EVs in other cities soon. Now, let’s check out the colour options available with the VinFast VF7 and VF6 next.

VinFast VF6 & VinFast VF7 Colour Options

Notably, the VF6 and VF7 share four monotone colour options in India, while the latter also gets an additional hue in its palette, the name of which is still under cover. Here are all the options:

Brahimny White

Crimson Red

Jet Black

Neptune Grey

Features & Safety

Although the feature list of the India-spec VinFast EVs has not yet been revealed, internationally, the VF7 is equipped with many modern features like a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In terms of safety, it is likely to include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, an electronic parking brake, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Internationally, the VF6 offers features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, heated and ventilated front seats, and a head-up display. Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. A similar suite of features should also be included in the India-spec version for both these cars.

Powertrain Options

VinFast has confirmed that the VF7 will be offered in two trims in India: Plus FWD and Plus AWD, with the same battery, but different drivetrain setups. The VF6’s India-specific details are yet to be revealed, but we’ve listed its international specs below for reference.

VF7 VF6 Variant Plus FWD Plus AWD Eco Plus Battery Pack 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 59.6 kWh 59.6 kWh Power 201 PS 354 PS 177 PS 201 PS Torque 310 Nm 520 Nm 250 Nm 310 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

Price & Rivals

The VinFast VF7 will likely be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it in competition with the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. On the other hand, the VinFast VF6 is expected to be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

