Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Variant Explained: The Real Sweet Spot In The Lineup?

Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted Taigun with refreshed styling, new features, and an updated powertrain lineup. Sitting above the Highline trim, the Highline Plus variant adds several feel-good and practical features that make the SUV feel more complete, without stepping into the higher price territory of the top-spec trims.

So if you are planning to buy the Taigun and want a variant that balances premium features with sensible pricing, here’s a closer look at the Highline Plus variant to see if it fits your needs:

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus: Exterior

The Highline Plus is a non-GT, chrome-finished variant that adds more premium and modern design elements over the Highline and Comfortline trims.

At the front, it gets the full LED headlamps with LED DRLs, auto-levelling function and cornering lights, but misses out the new illuminated VW logo and a connected LED light strip. The front bumper continues with chrome highlights and a silver diffuser, maintaining a bold stance.

In profile, the Highline Plus gets 16-inch alloy wheels, similar to the Highline variant. It also features chrome applique on the door handles and silver roof rails, but misses out on chrome garnish along the window line. ORVMs with integrated turn indicators are also part of the package.

At the rear, the Highline Plus gets the LED tail lamps featuring sequential turn indicators and welcome/goodbye animations. The chrome strip on the bumper and ‘TAIGUN’ lettering further enhance its visual appeal.

Overall, the Highline Plus looks noticeably more premium and closer to the top-spec variants in terms of design.

You can check out the variant-wise colour options of the Taigun in this report.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus: Interior

Step inside, and the Highline Plus brings a slightly updated cabin experience compared to the Highline variant.

The dashboard continues to get the grey finish with cross-line inserts, ambient lighting, including footwell illumination, which adds to the overall feel of the interior.

Practicality and comfort are well taken care of with features like a sliding front armrest, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. Additionally, you now get a rear parcel tray, which was missing in the lower variants.

The biggest addition here is the sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy than the Highline trim.

The overall cabin feels similar, but you get more features, details of which we have covered in the next section.

Missing premium touches: Higher variants also get leatherette upholstery, leather finish for the armrest, and a larger panoramic sunroof.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus: Features

The Highline Plus is where the Taigun starts to feel properly feature-loaded and modern.

It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 6-speaker sound system. You also get an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, which significantly enhances the driving experience.

Other key features include a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control (on automatic variants). Convenience is further improved with features like a cooled glovebox, electrically folding ORVMs, one-touch up and down for the driver's side window, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights.

While it covers most essentials, it still misses out on some premium features like ventilated and powered front seats, which are reserved for the higher variants.

The sensible upgrade: The Highline Plus is a great upgrade over the Highline, as it gets all the essential features that the Highline misses out on.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus: Safety

Safety continues to be a strong point for this variant. It comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, and hill start assist (for automatic variants). You also get front and rear parking sensors along with a reverse parking camera.

Additional safety features include a tyre pressure deflation warning system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and an auto-dimming IRVM, along with rain and light sensors that add to overall safety and convenience.

Overall, this variant offers a comprehensive safety package with minimal compromises.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus: Powertrain

The Taigun Highline Plus is solely offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine available across both manual and automatic options. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

You also get a more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Taigun facelift. Details of that powertrain and variant-wise powertrains can be found in this report.

CarDekho Says

The Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus variant feels like a much more complete package compared to the Highline and Comfortline, mainly because it adds all the essential features that most buyers expect at this price point. With additions like a sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and key convenience features such as auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and electrically folding ORVMs, it significantly improves the overall ownership experience.

It truly is the variant to consider if you are okay to miss out on some of the top-spec feel-good features and simply want a compact SUV that comes with all the essentials. The Highline Plus is the variant that finally feels “complete” and is worth stretching your budget over the Highline. However, if budget is not an issue, or if you want the more potent 1.5-litre turbo engine, then you should consider checking out the higher variants. Prices of the Taigun facelift are yet to be revealed, but here’s a look at its expected variant-wise prices ahead of its launch.