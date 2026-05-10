2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

Volkswagen recently launched the Taigun facelift, and even though it is not the most popular SUV in the segment, it is an SUV you cannot ignore. With the facelift, it gets sharper styling, a slightly upgraded feature list, and an important powertrain update. Positioned as Volkswagen's compact SUV for India, the Taigun sits below the Tiguan R-Line and alongside its sedan sibling, the Virtus.

If you are in the market for a compact SUV and have shortlisted the Taigun, it's important to understand everything about it before making a purchase decision. So, to help with your research, here's a comprehensive buying guide.

Taigun Facelift Launch Report

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing refreshed styling, updated features, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the smaller petrol engine. The SUV is offered across different variants with prices going up to Rs 19.3 lakh for the top-spec GT Plus Sport. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, features and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Taigun Facelift Booking Details

Interested in bringing the Taigun home? You can book the SUV either online through Volkswagen's official website or by visiting their nearest authorised dealership. The booking amount ranges across dealerships. Deliveries are already underway for the updated Taigun. To learn more about the booking process and details, check out the full report below:

Taigun Facelift Image Gallery

If you want the ultimate top-spec Taigun and want to know about every styling element and feature on offer, our detailed image gallery covers the facelifted SUV from every angle. In our report, we take you through the exterior, interior, features, powertrain and pricing of the new Taigun using detailed images. Check out the report below:

Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The 2026 Taigun facelift continues with its familiar 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options, but now gets a new 8-speed torque converter automatic for the 1-litre unit. The catch here is that not every powertrain option is available with every variant of the SUV. Our detailed guide below explains the variant-wise combinations in detail:

Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Colour Options

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is offered in eight exterior shades, including two new colours: Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey. Other options include Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Candy White, Deep Black, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel. The SUV comes in 7 different trims, and not every hue is available across every variant. If you're wondering which colours are available with your preferred trim, our report below provides a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise paint options:

Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Features

The Taigun facelift comes with a plethora of features, including some new ones that make the cabin feel more premium than before. While it gets a good set of standard convenience and safety features, some of them are restricted to higher variants. So if you want to know how Volkswagen has distributed the features across different variants, head over to this story linked below:

Taigun Facelift On-road Prices Explained

If you have finalized the Taigun facelift and want to take a closer look at the exact on-road price of the Taigun across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided detailed pricing of both base and top-spec variants. This report will help you understand how the SUV has been priced and the exact on-road price in your city.

Do note that the final on-road price includes additional charges such as insurance premiums, road tax, registration fees, FASTag charges, and TCS (Tax Collected at Source). Check out the detailed report below for more information:

Watch this space as we'll keep updating this report with additional details of the Taigun facelift. Also, don’t forget to follow CarDekho for more such insights