Volkswagen Taigun Facelift GT Plus Chrome Variant Explained: Perfect Blend Of Sporty And Classy

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun has been launched at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, many aspects of the car remain the same, but it now looks like a mini-Tiguan (which is a much more premium car), while offering more features.

The Volkswagen Taigun continues to be offered in Chrome and Sport trims with distinctive styling cues, but if you were looking for a strong performance package, without the usual go-fast styling cues, then the GT Plus Chrome variant might be the one for you. Let’s take a look at what it looks like:

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Exterior

The VW Taigun GT Plus Chrome’s design offers a good blend of sporty and classy touches.

Front

With this facelift, the nose immediately looks like the Tiguan with its connected LED DRL and the redesigned LED headlights which look less bulky than before. While these new lighting elements look fresh, what further elevates the look is the illuminated logo that just looks really classy at night. There’s also a ‘GT’ badge (finished in red) towards the right headlight.

Staying true to the ‘chrome’ in its variant name, there’s tasteful use of the inserts with two parallel lines that run across the gloss black panel between the grille. Matching it is a strip on the diffuser that is finished in silver. These changes to the styling of the Taigun facelift make it look more modern, but also a little less muscular from the front when compared to the outgoing model.

Side

Just like the GT Plus Sport variant, the Chrome variant too sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, but they feature a dual-tone finish. For a sporty touch, VW has also given it red brake callipers, which is a GT design signature. Keeping up with the variant’s usage of chrome, you get chrome-finished roof rails, door handle inserts and a windowline that contrasts well with the piano black B- and C-pillars.

Unlike many cars in the segment, there’s no extra cladding or body flare to make the car look rugged. The wheel arches and the side skirting are simple and so is the body contour with a consistent, but strong shoulder line that looks clean.

Rear

The facelifted Taigun looks very similar to the outgoing model. It still gets connected LED tail lights, but there are new elements inside. Another addition here is the illuminated Volkswagen logo, which shines bright and red and looks chic at night.

There are slight changes to the bumper, and this variant gets a chrome strip just above the silver diffuser.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Colour Options

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome is available in nine colour options: Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Candy White, Avocado Pearl (new), Steel Grey (new), Deep Black, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel and Carbon Steel Matte.

The Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Steel Grey, Avocado Pearl and Reflex Silver further get the dual-tone treatment with a black roof.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Interior

The dashboard design of the Volkswagen Taigun GT is identical to the outgoing model. There are a lot of permutations and combinations in terms of colours, finishes and even upholstery that changes with the variants throughout.

In the Taigun GT Plus Chrome variant, there’s a dual-tone theme with Armur Grey glossy inserts with the roofline finished in a Storm Grey colour. Further contrast is added by chrome accents on the air vents and on the door trims, while the steering gets a brushed silver insert.

The seats get a dual-tone leatherette upholstery with red stitching and GT logo in red colour on the seat backrest. And because this is the GT variant, there are sporty touches like red ambient lighting, aluminium pedals and a GT-specific welcome message on the infotainment.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Features

Given that the GT Plus Chrome is the highest variant of the Taigun’s Chrome trim lineup, it doesn’t miss out on any feature that the 2025 Volkswagen Taigun has to offer.

Basic daily-use features are covered with equipment like all-four power windows, automatic AC, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), push button start/stop, auto headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, dual rear AC vents, and a 12V socket. Many of these functional features are available as standard, and you can read the variant-wise feature breakdown of the Volkswagen Taigun here.

But this variant also indulges you in creature comforts like 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and an air purifier. Then comes the entertainment kit, which might not be the fanciest considering the competition, but it gets the job done with a 10.1-inch infotainment system that gets an AI assistant and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, connected car tech, and a 6-speaker sound system with amplifier and subwoofer.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Safety

The safety kit of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun includes features like 6 airbags, tyre pressure warning system, ISOFIX mounts, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and electronics like ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard fitments. The GT Plus Chrome variant additionally gets hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, as well as a reverse parking camera.

There are no autonomous driving assistance system (ADAS) features on the Volkswagen Taigun, but it was amongst the first cars in 2022 to get a full five stars for adult and child occupants in the more stringent Global NCAP test. That rating is applicable on the facelifted model too.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Powertrains

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome variant gets only the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 4-cylinder Output 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency (Claimed) 18.85 kmpl

Do note that Volkswagen also offers a smaller 115 PS 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Chrome: Rivals

The new Taigun GT Plus Chrome is priced at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). If this seems out of your budget, check out the details of the base variant Comfortline variant.

With this facelift, the Volkswagen Taigun will give a fresh fight to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun isn’t the best option on-paper when it purely comes to the equipment it packs. For around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), you will get cars with better features, more safety equipment, and arguably, even better road presence.

And while prices aren’t out yet, if Volkswagen manages to retain the great driving experience of the Volkswagen Taigun that we all love and appreciate since its existence, then it’ll still remain a great choice for people who like to drive, but also need to chauffeur their family around occasionally.

And for that reason, you can consider the GT Plus Chrome variant. It offers you access to the more powerful turbo-petrol engine of the Taigun, asks no compromises on the feature package, and does so without the serious sporty looks of the top-spec GT Plus Sport variant.

You can also check out the one-above-base Highline variant for a budget-friendly variant that offers a good mix of relatively premium styling, daily-use features, and safety equipment.