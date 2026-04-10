2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Which One Should You Choose?

Volkswagen’s Taigun has been given a refresh after close to five years, and with extensive changes inside and out, it has also received a variant refresh. The SUV is now available in 7 variants called Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, GT Line, Topline, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport.

But while each of these offer a distinct character in the SUV, they also vary with the sort of equipment levels found. If you want to know more, here is the detailed variant-wise feature list of the Taigun facelift:

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Exterior

Feature Comfortline Highline Highline Plus GT Line Topline GT Plus Chrome GT Plus Sport LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected light bar with illuminated logo ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bumper accents Chrome Chrome Chrome Gloss Black Chrome Chrome Gloss Black Roof Rails ✅(Black) ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) (Black) ORVMs with LED Indicator Body-coloured Body-coloured Body-coloured Black Body-coloured Body-coloured Black Body-coloured Door Handles ✅ ✅ ✅(with chrome garnish) ✅(with dark chrome garnish) ✅(with chrome garnish) ✅(with chrome garnish) ✅(with dark chrome garnish) Sharkfin Antenna ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch steel with wheel cover 16-inch silver alloy 16-inch silver alloy 17-inch gloss black alloy 17-inch dual-tone alloy 17-inch dual-tone alloy 17-inch gloss black alloy Brake calipers Silver Silver Silver Silver Silver Red Red Connected LED taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Illuminated rear logo ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear diffuser ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Black) Sequential turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen above, the Taigun facelift gets a lot of style upgrades as standard, which are usually not seen in base variants of rivals such as full LED lighting, connected taillamp cluster and sequential turn indicators.

The GT Line and GT Sport are clearly geared towards a more menacing look with touches like blacked-out ORVMs, skid plates, alloy wheels and bumper accents.

On the other hand, the Chrome line variants are focused towards a more elegant and fashionable look with several silver and chrome touches and chic-looking dual-tone alloy wheels.

Volkswagen has revised the colour palette of the SUV, and it is now available in 9 colour options. Take a look at them in detail here.

Differentiating between sporty variants: You can identify the GT Plus Sport from the GT Line variant with a few subtle differences like red GT badges, red brake calipers and a front connected light bar with illuminated logo.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Interior

Feature Comfortline Highline Highline Plus GT Line Topline GT Plus Chrome GT Plus Sport Cabin theme Grey and Black Grey and Black with grey stitching Grey and Black with grey stitching Black with grey stitching Grey and Black with grey stitching Grey and Black with red stitching Black with red stitching Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Front centre armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(Leatherette) ✅(Leatherette) Metal pedals ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ❌ ✅(White) ✅(White) ✅(Red) ✅(White) ✅(Red) ✅(Red) Split-folding rear seat (60:40) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Footwell illumination ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

You can get various choices of interior themes based on the variant chosen.

Standard comfort features include sliding front centre armrest and rear AC vents, while upgrading to the second-from-base highline also gets you a rear centre armrest, split-folding seats and even ambient lighting.

Sporty touches like metal pedals and red ambient lighting are restricted for GT badged variants.

Feature Miss: Despite a well-loaded interior suite, we wish Volkswagen offered rear sunshades, at least on the top variants given India’s hot and tropical climate.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Comfort & Convenience

Feature Comfortline Highline Highline Plus GT Line Topline GT Plus Chrome GT Plus Sport Touchscreen Infotainment System ✅(7-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) ✅(10.1-inch) Steering-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wired Wireless Wireless Wireless Wireless Wireless Wireless Voice Commands ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-speaker sound system ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless charging ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with MID Analogue with MID 8-inch digital 8-inch digital 10.25-inch digital 10.25-inch digital 10.25-inch digital Connected car tech ❌ ✅(Optional) ✅(Optional) ✅(Optional) ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-way powered front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electric sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅(Single-pane) ✅✅(Single-pane) ✅(Panoramic) ✅(Panoramic) ✅(Panoramic) Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto climate control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Taigun is very well equipped in terms of comfort and convenience features, with even the base Comfortline trim getting automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and even a 6-speaker sound system. Take a closer look at the base trim here.

The Highline Plus and GT Line variants get a lot of the fancier stuff too like a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, single-pane sunroof and an auto-dimming IRVM which make them a balanced choice.

The Topline, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport trims remain near-identical with all the top-spec comfort features on offer.

New features: This facelift adds some key equipment to the Taigun, such as a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Safety

Feature Comfortline Highline Highline Plus GT Line Topline GT Plus Chrome GT Plus Sport 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill start assist ❌ ✅(AT only) ✅(AT only) ✅(AT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for all occupants ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper, washer and defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear view camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre deflation warning ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic differential lock ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamp ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Multi collision braking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Taigun is quite well-loaded when it comes to safety. Standard features include six airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic differential lock (EDL), electronic stability control (ESC), rear wiper, washer and defogger and even a tyre pressure deflation warning.

Few features like all-wheel disc brakes, rear view camera and front parking sensors are reserved for higher variants.

Notably, the facelift also carries the older car’s 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Missing Features: The Taigun skimps on an ADAS suite, which has become a norm in this segment. It also does not offer a 360-degree camera or an electronic parking brake (EPB) either, which are offered by many rivals.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Powertrain

Engine options in the Taigun remain unchanged, and it gets powered by a choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engines. However, a big change has come in the form of a new 8-speed AT which replaces the older 6-speed unit for the smaller engine. Here are the detailed specifications of the Taigun:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Just like the pre-facelift version, you also get a 6-speed MT with the 1-litre engine for buyers who want a more involving driving experience.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT transmission, with no manual on offer. This engine also gets a neat active cylinder deactivation technology which can shut off two cylinders when not needed for fuel savings.

Variant-wise Powertrain split: The base Comfortline variant can only be specced with the manual, while the GT Plus variants are DCT-only. For more info on the variant-wise powertrain split, tap here.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Volkswagen has not declared a launch date for the Taigun facelift, but expect a price reveal later this month. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Taigun competes with other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

CarDekho Says…

While not a radical change, this facelift has helped build upon the Taigun’s legacy of a sophisticated feel, enthusiast-friendly powertrains and a classy design with some new features and a cosmetic makeover. While the jury is still out, given the fact that prices haven’t been revealed and there are some features that could have amped up its wow factor, on paper it still comes off as a well-rounded package. We feel the Taigun will continue to be a favourite enthusiast choice in this segment.