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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Which One Should You Choose?

    A wide spread of variants ensures that there is a Taigun for every type of buyer in the compact SUV segment.

    Published On Apr 10, 2026 05:32 PM By Ved

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Volkswagen’s Taigun has been given a refresh after close to five years, and with extensive changes inside and out, it has also received a variant refresh. The SUV is now available in 7 variants called Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, GT Line, Topline, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. 

    But while each of these offer a distinct character in the SUV, they also vary with the sort of equipment levels found. If you want to know more, here is the detailed variant-wise feature list of the Taigun facelift:

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Exterior

    Feature

    Comfortline

    Highline

    Highline Plus

    GT Line

    Topline

    GT Plus Chrome

    GT Plus Sport

    LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Connected light bar with illuminated logo

    Bumper accents

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Gloss Black

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Gloss Black

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    (Black)

    ORVMs with LED Indicator

    Body-coloured

    Body-coloured

    Body-coloured

    Black

    Body-coloured

    Body-coloured

    Black

    Body-coloured Door Handles

    ✅(with chrome garnish)

    ✅(with dark chrome garnish)

    ✅(with chrome garnish)

    ✅(with chrome garnish)

    ✅(with dark chrome garnish)

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Wheels

    16-inch steel with wheel cover

    16-inch silver alloy

    16-inch silver alloy

    17-inch gloss black alloy 

    17-inch dual-tone alloy 

    17-inch dual-tone alloy 

    17-inch gloss black alloy 

    Brake calipers

    Silver

    Silver

    Silver

    Silver

    Silver

    Red

    Red

    Connected LED taillamps

    Illuminated rear logo

    Rear diffuser

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Black)

    Sequential turn indicators

    • As seen above, the Taigun facelift gets a lot of style upgrades as standard, which are usually not seen in base variants of rivals such as full LED lighting, connected taillamp cluster and sequential turn indicators.

    • The GT Line and GT Sport are clearly geared towards a more menacing look with touches like blacked-out ORVMs, skid plates, alloy wheels and bumper accents.

    VW Taigun Facelift

    • On the other hand, the Chrome line variants are focused towards a more elegant and fashionable look with several silver and chrome touches and chic-looking dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    Differentiating between sporty variants:

    You can identify the GT Plus Sport from the GT Line variant with a few subtle differences like red GT badges, red brake calipers and a front connected light bar with illuminated logo.

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Interior

    Feature

    Comfortline

    Highline

    Highline Plus

    GT Line

    Topline

    GT Plus Chrome

    GT Plus Sport

    Cabin theme

    Grey and Black

    Grey and Black with grey stitching

    Grey and Black with grey stitching

    Black with grey stitching

    Grey and Black with grey stitching

    Grey and Black with red stitching

    Black with red stitching

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Front centre armrest

    ✅(Leatherette)

    ✅(Leatherette)

    Metal pedals

    Rear centre armrest

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅(White)

    ✅(White)

    ✅(Red)

    ✅(White)

    ✅(Red)

    ✅(Red)

    Split-folding rear seat (60:40)

    Rear AC vents

    Footwell illumination

    • You can get various choices of interior themes based on the variant chosen.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    VW Taigun Facelift

    • Standard comfort features include sliding front centre armrest and rear AC vents, while upgrading to the second-from-base highline also gets you a rear centre armrest, split-folding seats and even ambient lighting.

    VW Taigun Facelift

    • Sporty touches like metal pedals and red ambient lighting are restricted for GT badged variants.

    Feature Miss:

    Despite a well-loaded interior suite, we wish Volkswagen offered rear sunshades, at least on the top variants given India’s hot and tropical climate.

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    Comfortline

    Highline

    Highline Plus

    GT Line

    Topline

    GT Plus Chrome

    GT Plus Sport

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    ✅(7-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    Steering-mounted controls

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Wired

    Wireless

    Wireless

    Wireless

    Wireless

    Wireless

    Wireless

    Voice Commands

    6-speaker sound system

    Wireless charging

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with MID

    Analogue with MID

    8-inch digital

    8-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    Connected car tech

    ✅(Optional)

    ✅(Optional)

    ✅(Optional)

    6-way powered front seats

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Electric sunroof

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    Auto headlamps

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Auto climate control

    Push button start/stop

    Cooled glovebox

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    • The Taigun is very well equipped in terms of comfort and convenience features, with even the base Comfortline trim getting automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and even a 6-speaker sound system. Take a closer look at the base trim here.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    • The Highline Plus and GT Line variants get a lot of the fancier stuff too like a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, single-pane sunroof and an auto-dimming IRVM which make them a balanced choice.

    • The Topline, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport trims remain near-identical with all the top-spec comfort features on offer.

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    New features:

    This facelift adds some key equipment to the Taigun, such as a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof.

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Safety

    Feature

    Comfortline

    Highline

    Highline Plus

    GT Line

    Topline

    GT Plus Chrome

    GT Plus Sport

    6 airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control

    Hill start assist

    ✅(AT only)

    ✅(AT only)

    ✅(AT only)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear parking sensors

    Front parking sensors

    Adjustable headrests for all occupants

    Rear wiper, washer and defogger

    Rear view camera

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Tyre deflation warning

    Electronic differential lock

    Rear fog lamp

    Multi collision braking

    • The Taigun is quite well-loaded when it comes to safety. Standard features include six airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic differential lock (EDL), electronic stability control (ESC), rear wiper, washer and defogger and even a tyre pressure deflation warning.

    VW Taigun Facelift

    • Few features like all-wheel disc brakes, rear view camera and front parking sensors are reserved for higher variants. 

    • Notably, the facelift also carries the older car’s 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

    Missing Features:

    The Taigun skimps on an ADAS suite, which has become a norm in this segment. It also does not offer a 360-degree camera or an electronic parking brake (EPB) either, which are offered by many rivals.

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Powertrain

    Engine options in the Taigun remain unchanged, and it gets powered by a choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engines. However, a big change has come in the form of a new 8-speed AT which replaces the older 6-speed unit for the smaller engine. Here are the detailed specifications of the Taigun:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    • Just like the pre-facelift version, you also get a 6-speed MT with the 1-litre engine for buyers who want a more involving driving experience.

    • The 1.5-litre TSI engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT transmission, with no manual on offer. This engine also gets a neat active cylinder deactivation technology which can shut off two cylinders when not needed for fuel savings.

    Variant-wise Powertrain split:

    The base Comfortline variant can only be specced with the manual, while the GT Plus variants are DCT-only. For more info on the variant-wise powertrain split, tap here.

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Volkswagen has not declared a launch date for the Taigun facelift, but expect a price reveal later this month. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

    The Taigun competes with other SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

    CarDekho Says…

    While not a radical change, this facelift has helped build upon the Taigun’s legacy of a sophisticated feel, enthusiast-friendly powertrains and a classy design with some new features and a cosmetic makeover. While the jury is still out, given the fact that prices haven’t been revealed and there are some features that could have amped up its wow factor, on paper it still comes off as a well-rounded package. We feel the Taigun will continue to be a favourite enthusiast choice in this segment.

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