All You Need To Know About The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Topline Variant

With the latest update, the Volkswagen Taigun now comes with small design tweaks, added features, and refreshed powertrain. It continues to be offered in two trims, ‘Chrome’ and ‘Sport’, across seven variants. Of these, the Topline variant is a mid-spec trim that offers a mix of essential and convenience features from the higher-spec variants, while still missing out on a few elements.

If you are considering the Topline variant, here’s a closer look at what it offers.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline: Design

Up front, the Taigun Topline carries forward the same upright and well-defined design. What stands out is the connected LED light bar along with an illuminated Volkswagen logo, which gives the front a more modern look. The silver inserts on the front bumper and skid plate add contrast to the updated design, while the overall design takes some inspiration from the Tiguan.

From the side, the Topline variant gets noticeable upgrades. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, which add to the overall stance. It also gets silver-finished roof rails along with chrome-finished door handles, which bring in some contrast. There is also a chrome garnish on the window line, and it also continues to be offered with body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

At the rear, the Taigun Topline features an illuminated logo along with connected LED tail lamps, which give it a more modern and distinctive look. It also gets welcome and goodbye lighting animations, where the tail lamps light up in a sequence when you lock or unlock the vehicle. Being part of the Chrome trim, the Topline variant also gets a silver element on the rear bumper, which complements the overall design.

Except for the Chrome Steel Matte shade, the Taigun Topline gets all the exterior colour options. You can take a closer look at them in this report.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline: Interior

Inside, the Taigun Topline features a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, which gives the interior a premium feel. A wood-like finish on the dashboard adds to the interior's appeal. Additionally, silver accents around the AC vents and centre console add contrast. The seats come with leatherette upholstery, while footwell illumination adds to the cabin ambience, especially in low-light conditions. You also get practical touches such as a sliding front armrest, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split rear seat, and a rear armrest with cup holders, which make daily use more convenient.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline: Features And Safety

Over the lower-spec variants, the Taigun Topline gets multiple feature additions. This includes 10.25-inch digital driver's display, powered front-row seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and push button start/stop.

Other key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the Taigun Topline includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, hill start assist, and reverse parking camera with front and rear parking sensors. Check out the variant-wise feature distribution in this report.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline: Powertrain

The Taigun Topline is offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to manual and automatic gearbox options. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Taigun is also available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is offered with higher-spec variants. You can check out our detailed report at the Taigun’s variant-wise engine options here.

Other Variants

If you’d rather want to check out the other variants of the new Taigun in detail, do check out the following explainers:

CarDekho Says

With Volkswagen yet to announce the prices of the Taigun facelift, the Topline appears to offer a well-rounded package with a mix of styling highlights and comfort-focused features. It manages to cover most essentials expected at this level, while also adding elements that enhance the overall ownership experience.

For buyers looking for a more feature-rich Taigun without stepping into the top-spec trims, or those not considering the more powerful 1.5-litre engine option, the Topline stands out as a sensible option once prices are announced.