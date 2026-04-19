2026 Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Should You Go For The Sportier Trim?

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is now offered in a wide range of variants, and right in the middle of the lineup sit the Highline Plus and GT Line trims. While both variants come with a strong list of features and modern equipment, the GT Line builds on the Highline Plus with a sportier design and adds the iconic GT badging to the exterior.

However, beyond the visual upgrades, there isn’t much separating the two in terms of equipment or even the powertrain.

So, should you pick the well-rounded Highline Plus that is part of the chrome-focused variants, or choose sportier styling with the GT Line? Let’s find out:

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Price

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol Manual Automatic Taigun Highline Plus Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh Taigun GT Line Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh

As you can see, there is a price difference of about Rs 30,000 for both manual and automatic variants.

You can check out the Taigun’s variant-wise prices and other key details in this report.

Let’s take a closer look at what all you get for the extra Rs 30,000.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Exterior

The differences between these two variants are primarily cosmetic, as both carry the same design elements. The Highline Plus gets a clean and premium look with subtle chrome elements, while the GT Line focuses on sportiness with a black theme.

Up front, you get the new bumper, which gets chrome elements if you pick the Highline Plus, and is blacked out if you go with the GT Line. Both variants miss out on the new illuminated logo and the connected LED light bar. In the Highline Plus, you get a silver skid plate, which is blacked out in the GT Line trim.

Coming to the profile, the GT Line variant comes with black ORVMs, as opposed to the body-coloured ones that you get with the Highline Plus. Another major highlight is the 17-inch black alloy wheels on the GT Line, which enhance its sporty stance compared to the more subtle design of the Highline Plus with its 16-inch silver alloys. With the GT Line, you get a dark chrome applique on the door handles. The roof rails on the GT trim are finished in black, and the ones on the Highline Plus are in silver.

At the rear, the GT Line trim gets GT badging and gloss black inserts on the lower bumper, along with a black diffuser. Both variants get features like a rear wiper with a washer, defogger, and a shark fin antenna.

Sporty Vs Subtle: If you prefer a clean and premium look, the Highline Plus works well. But if you want your SUV to stand out with a bold road presence, the GT Line is the better pick.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants offer a well-equipped and modern layout, but the theme differs significantly.

The Highline Plus gets a more neutral cabin with fabric upholstery and a clean dashboard layout. On the other hand, the GT Line gets an all-black interior theme, which instantly feels sportier. It also comes with black fabric seat upholstery with grey stitching. Furthermore, you get metal pedals and red ambient lighting to enhance the sporty vibe.

As you enter the car, the infotainment greets you with a special GT welcome message, which adds to the cabin experience of the GT Line. Both variants come with supportive seats, front and rear armrests, grab handles, multiple charging ports, and a sunroof to make the cabin feel airy.

If you want to take a closer look at the Highline Plus, check out this story. We have also explained the GT Line variant in detail here.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Features

Both Highline Plus and GT Line offer the same set of features, and add several important and feel-good ones over the lower variants.

Both variants get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 6-speaker sound system. You also get an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and cruise control (on automatic variants). Convenience features include a cooled glovebox, electrically folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, one-touch up and down for the driver's side window, and auto headlights.

Do note that the Taigun Highline Plus also gets ambient lighting. The only difference is that in the GT Line, you get red ambient lighting, while in the Highline Plus, you get white ambient lighting.

Both variants miss out on premium features like ventilated and powered seats, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof which are reserved for higher variants. Take a look at this story for more details.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Safety

Both variants get 6 airbags, multi-collision braking, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic differential lock (EDL) and hill start assist (for automatic variants). You also get a reverse parking camera, along with a front and rear parking sensors.

Additional safety features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and an auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure deflation warning, along with rain-sensing wipers that add to overall safety and convenience.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Vs GT Line: Powertrain

The Taigun Highline Plus and GT Line are both solely offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine available that can be opted for with both manual and automatic options. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

You also get a more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport variants. Details of that powertrain and variant-wise powertrain options can be found in this report.

CarDekho Says

The Highline Plus variant of the Volkswagen Taigun is one of the most well-rounded variants in the Taigun lineup, offering several important features, as well as a few feel-good ones. Its interior and exterior styling elements focuses on being premium with chrome bits on the outside and lighter shades used inside the cabin.

The GT Line, on the other hand, is more of a sporty upgrade that caters to those who want a unique ownership experience. For roughly Rs 30,000 more, you’re not getting any additional features or performance gains, but you do get a sportier personality with blacked-out styling, red ambient lighting, and GT-specific elements that make the SUV feel more exciting.

If your priority is value and practicality, the Highline Plus makes more sense. But if you care about how your car looks and want that extra visual flair every time you step in or out, the GT Line could be worth the small premium.

In simple terms, this is a choice between head and heart. The Highline Plus is the sensible pick, while the GT Line is the one you buy for the feel-good factor.