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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift EMI Buying Guide: Here's How Your Monthly EMI Spendings Could Look Like

    For the calculations, we have considered the top-spec variant of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, called the GT Plus Sport

    Published On May 11, 2026 07:42 PM By Yashein

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    Volkswagen Taigun

    The Volkswagen Taigun has marked its presence in the segment as one of the most driver-focused compact SUVs in India. The Taigun's price starts at Rs 11 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.30 lakh for the top GT Plus Sport DSG variant (ex-showroom). With the facelift, it looks even more stylish, gets slightly more features, and gets minor tweaks in the powertrain department. 

    If you've shortlisted the Taigun and are considering taking the financing route, understanding your monthly outgo is crucial. To make it easier, we've broken down the EMI details for the top-spec GT Plus Sport 1.5 DSG variant, which is the most expensive trim of the Taigun. For reference, we have chosen on-road pricing for New Delhi for your calculation, and we will take you through EMI costs through different tenures: 

    Variant 

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport 

    On-road price (New Delhi)

    Rs 22,25,969

    Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price)

    Rs 4,50,000

    Loan amount 

    Rs 17,75,969

    Interest Rate

    9.5 %

    To know more about what the Taigun costs on-road, you can check this explainer.

    Disclaimer:

    The EMI you pay varies depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and bank.

    Here’s a closer look at your EMI payments across different tenures: 

    3 Years

    Down Payment: Rs 4,50,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 56,890

    Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 24,98,040 (Including Interest)

    Volkswagen Taigun EMI

    4 Years

    Down Payment: Rs 4,50,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 44,618

    Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 25,91,664 lakh (Including Interest)

    Volkswagen Taigun EMI

    5 Years

    Down Payment: Rs 4,50,000

    EMI Amount: 37,299

    Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 26,87,940 (Including Interest)

    Volkswagen Taigun EMI

    7 Years

    Down Payment: Rs 4,50,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 29,026

    Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 28,88,184 (Including Interest)

    Volkswagen Taigun EMI

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Overview

    The Taigun facelift is Volkswagen’s compact SUV, positioned below the Tiguan R-Line. It is available across many variants, including GT and non-GT trims. In a segment that is full of feature-loaded SUVs, the Taigun’s strengths remain its excellent driving dynamics, build quality, quick turbo engines, and a conventionally styled yet premium cabin. Take a closer look at the SUV in our image gallery

    Volkswagen Taigun

    The Taigun comes with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, an 8-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Safety features include 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera. You can check out its variant-wise features in this report. 

    Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Taigun: 

    Specification

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    CarDekho Says...

    The Volkswagen Taigun is one of the most fun-to-drive compact SUVs in India, combining German build quality with punchy performance, especially with its 1.5-litre turbo engine. Financing it through a loan makes ownership more accessible. A 3 or 4-year tenure is ideal if you want to minimise the total interest paid, while a 5 or 7-year tenure will ease your monthly burden but will add up to more over time.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    You can also explore various EMI combinations using CarDekho's online car loan calculator, depending on your variant, down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure.

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift EMI Buying Guide: Here's How Your Monthly EMI Spendings Could Look Like
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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