Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport Top Variant Explained: Is The Top-spec Trim For You?

Volkswagen has fully revealed the Taigun facelift ahead of its price reveal, which is expected in the coming weeks. The facelift features design changes, new features, a tweaked interior, and one key change in the powertrain department. Sitting at the very top of its range, the GT Plus Sport is the ultimate top-spec trim, offering the most features and the most potent petrol engine.

So if you are planning to buy the facelifted Taigun and want the best it has to offer, or if you are simply considering upgrading from mid-spec variants, then here’s a closer look at the Taigun facelift GT Plus Sport to see if it is the right fit for you:

Exterior

The Taigun GT Plus retains the silhouette of the pre-facelift version and continues to get the blacked-out touches, but this time with some new design elements that are aligned with global VW models.

At the front, it sports the newly designed LED headlamps, an illuminated Volkswagen, and a connected LED light bar. Being a GT variant, you get the GT branding on the grille, finished in red. The chrome strip gets replaced by a glossy black strip, and even the faux skid plate is finished in black.

Dimensions: The Taigun facelift is 4221 mm long, 1760 mm wide, 1612 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2651 mm.

The Taigun GT Plus Sport sits on all-black 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. You get the iconic ‘GT’ badging on the door, black applique on the door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, and even black roof rails.

The GT Plus Sport is available with all the colour options of the Taigun, and you can take a closer look at them in this report.

The rear design features new connected LED tail lamps with revised internal detailing for a more modern look. Being a higher variant, you also get the new illuminated VW logo. At the rear too, you get the GT badge, darkened LED Tail lamps and blacked-out Taigun lettering.

If you want to check out the details of the non-GT top variant (Topline), then head over to this story.

Interior

Inside, the Taigun facelift’s dashboard design looks familiar, featuring a horizontal layout. With the top-spec GT Plus trim, you get blacked-out elements and contrasting red finishes to give it a sporty vibe. Instead of the beige-and-black theme on the non-GT variants, you get an all-black interior. Moreover, you also get a black roofliner.

The infotainment dominates the dashboard, sitting above rectangular air vents and a touch-based climate control panel. You get red ambient lighting to complement the sporty theme. The driver now gets a bigger digital instrument cluster, which looks more premium than before and also gives out more information. Like before, it gets a three-spoke steering wheel with red coloured GT badging.

For a premium feel, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, black leatherette upholstery with contrast red stitching, a leather-wrapped gear knob, and soft-touch finishes on the door pads. Both front and rear passengers get an armrest, and the rear passengers also get AC vents and charging ports.

Features & Safety

Being the top-spec variant, it comes with all the bells and whistles, covering essential as well as feel-good features. You get a 10.1-inch infotainment system with an AI assistant, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, connected car tech, and an 8-speaker sound system. Other top features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and an air purifier.

In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags as standard fitment, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a reverse parking camera. If you want to check out what’s new and what continues from the previous version, head over to this story.

A few misses: While VW has introduced new features with the Taigun facelift, some of the features, like a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and ADAS, are still absent. Do note that most rivals in the segment offer these features.

Powertrain

The GT Plus Sport solely comes with the top-spec 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill, mated exclusively to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 150 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT (Dual-clutch transmission)

The lower and mid variants of the Taigun also come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. To know more about that engine and the variant-wise powertrains, check out this report.

CarDekho Says

If you have Rs 20 lakhs or so, and want a car that offers more than just the fancy features, then the top-spec Taigun GT could be for you. Yes, you do get plenty of feel-good features, along with a very capable 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but you miss out on a few niceties that some rivals have to offer.

That being said, it not only gets the strong powertrain with a quick-shifting DCT and impressive driving dynamics, but also adds sporty design elements and a premium all-black cabin that clearly sets it apart from the regular variants.

However, the top-spec experience will come at a premium, and if you don’t prioritise performance or the added sporty flair, the lower variants can offer better value for money. But for enthusiasts and buyers who want a blend of performance, features, and distinctive styling, the GT Plus Sport makes a strong case as the ultimate Taigun.

Price & Rivals

We expect the top-spec variant to be priced somewhere around the Rs 19 lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will compete with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

We have also covered the Taigun’s base Comfortline variant in detail in this story.