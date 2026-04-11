Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Highline Variant Explained: The Perfect Upgrade From The Base Variant?

Volkswagen has revealed the updated Taigun with multiple variants, some new design elements, a refreshed interior with new features and an updated powertrain. Sitting right after the base trim, the Highline variant builds on the Comfortline by adding more premium features and tech while remaining an affordable option.

So if you are planning to buy the Taigun and want a well-rounded lower variant that balances features and pricing, here’s a closer look at the Highline variant to see if it fits your needs and budget:

Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Exterior

The Highline variant comes under the chrome category of the Taigun’s variant lineup, and adds a few premium touches over the base variant.

Up front, it gets full LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with a chrome strip on the lower bumper and a muscular bonnet design that gives it a bold road presence. You also get auto-levelling headlights and cornering lights, enhancing both style and functionality. Furthermore, it gets a front diffuser finished in silver. However, it misses out on the new illuminated VW logo and connected LED light strip that is offered with the higher variants.

From the side, the Highline introduces 16-inch alloy wheels, which look more premium than the steel wheels seen on the base variant. It also gets body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, body-coloured door handles, and functional roof rails (black). You miss out on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and chrome applique on the door handles.

At the rear, the Taigun Highline features LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, along with a chrome strip on the bumper and signature ‘TAIGUN’ lettering on the tailgate. You miss out on the illuminated logo, but get a rear wiper with a washer, along with a rear defogger.

The overall design feels well-balanced and premium, even without the sportier GT elements seen in higher variants.

The Highline variant misses out on some of the colour options that are available with the Taigun. Want to know what they are? Check out this variant-wise colours explained story of the Taigun facelift.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Interior

Step inside, and the Highline variant offers a noticeable upgrade in terms of cabin quality and features over the base variant. It introduces a grey theme for the dashboard with cross-line inserts. From the Highline variant onwards, you also get chrome inserts that surround the AC vents, adding a premium touch. The fabric seats also get an upgrade from the base variant, with stitching in silver grey.

Comfort and practicality are well taken care of, with features like a sliding front armrest, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. You also get ambient lighting and a well-laid-out dashboard that enhances the in-cabin experience.

Overall, the Highline offers a comfortable and premium cabin that feels well-suited for daily use. The only key omission here is a parcel tray, which is available from the Highline Plus variant onwards. Apart from this, you also get a more premium dual-tone leatherette upholstery and a few premium features that we have covered in the next section.

Fun fact: The Skoda Kushaq, which is the Taigun’s platform sibling, offers a sunroof right from the base variant. However, the Taigun misses out on a sunroof even in the one-above base trim.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Features

The Highline variant is where the Taigun starts to make sense, with many essential features, making it a strong value proposition.

It comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a 6-speaker sound system. You also get voice commands and built-in apps as part of the infotainment package.

Other key features include automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control (on automatic variants). Convenience is further enhanced by electrically adjustable ORVMs, paddle shifters, and charging ports at the front and rear.

Some key misses: While you get a complete infotainment package, certain feature misses make you want to reconsider this variant. This includes the absence of a digital instrument cluster, electrically foldable ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, one-touch up and down for the driver's side window, and auto headlights.

Premium feature misses include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated and powered driver seats.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Safety

Safety is taken care of by features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, and hill start assist (for automatic variants). You also get front and rear parking sensors along with a rear-view camera, which makes city driving easier.

Additional features include a tyre pressure deflation warning system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and a rear wiper with washer and defogger.

In terms of safety, this variant feels well-equipped, and you are not missing out on a lot.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline: Powertrain

The Taigun Highline comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine available across both manual and automatic options. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Do note that the 8-speed AT, which is also known as a torque converter automatic transmission, is a new unit, replacing the older 6-speed AT. Head over to this story to check out the variant-wise powertrain options.

CarDekho Says

The Volkswagen Taigun Highline variant adds plenty of equipment over the base trim, making it a sensible upgrade. It brings in key additions like alloy wheels, a complete infotainment package, and an improved cabin experience. What also works in its favour is that you don’t miss out on crucial safety equipment, and get both manual and automatic options.

However, the absence of feel-good features, as well as some essential features, might make some buyers consider stretching their budget for the higher variants.

If your priority is a well-equipped, no-nonsense variant that covers most of the basics, the Highline fits the bill perfectly. However, if you want an SUV for long-term usage and a comfortable experience, then you should consider stretching your budget and look at higher variants. Prices for the Taigun are yet to be revealed, but here’s our report taking you through the expected variant-wise prices of the Taigun facelift.