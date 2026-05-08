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    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Pricing: How Much Does It Cost To Bring Home?

    The Taigun is being offered with a wide range of trims to cater to all kinds of buyers

    Published On May 08, 2026 12:32 PM By Ved

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    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen recently gave the Taigun a small facelift in India, to enhance its appeal with new equipment, updated styling and a new automatic gearbox as well. All these changes mean that prices have been increased, and the SUV now starts at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if you were looking to bring it home, it is important to consider its final on-road price, and here we have compiled the same for the top 5 Indian cities:

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

    When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is what the car alone costs you. However there are some more charges and fees to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle such as:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

    • Accessories (optional)

    Note: 

    All variants of the Volkswagen Taigun are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%. 

    Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base)

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 19.30 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,999

    Rs 19,299 

    Insurance

    Rs 39,470

    Rs 62,940

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,16,620

    Rs 1,99,620

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,67,489

    Rs 22,12,259 

    In the national capital, the Taigun will set you back between Rs 12.67 lakh and Rs 22.12 lakh on-road.

    Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base)

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 19.30 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,999

    Rs 19,299 

    Insurance

    Rs 53,781

    Rs 95,392

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,45,998

    Rs 2,47,590

    FASTag

    Rs 650

    Rs 650

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,11,418

    Rs 22,92,921 

    To buy the new Taigun in Mumbai, you will have to shell out between Rs 13.11 lakh and Rs 22.92 lakh on-road.

    Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base)

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 19.30 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,999

    Rs 19,299 

    Insurance

    Rs 50,448

    Rs 85,897

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,15,480

    Rs 3,62,079

    FASTag

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,77,418

    Rs 23,97,865

    The Taigun will cost between Rs 13.77 lakh and Rs 23.98 lakh on-road in Bengaluru.

    Booking Details:

    The Volkswagen Taigun can be booked through your nearest Volkswagen dealership or the official website. Take a look at the booking details here

    Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base)

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 19.30 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,999

    Rs 19,299 

    Insurance

    Rs 48,975

    Rs 86,305

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,05,632

    Rs 3,55,032

    FASTag

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,66,196

    Rs 23,91,226

    If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 23.91 lakh on-road.

    Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

    Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base)

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 19.30 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 10,999

    Rs 19,299 

    Insurance

    Rs 61,855

    Rs 1,01,400

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,14,680

    Rs 1,97,680

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 12,88,015

    Rs 22,48,869

    In Kolkata, prices for the new Taigun range between Rs 12.88 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh on-road. Do note that West Bengal also offers an option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15 years lifetime tax calculated here, which could make the SUV more affordable.

    Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

    Disclaimer: 

    The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Volkswagen dealer for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

    Volkswagen Taigun Overview

    As part of the update, the Taigun gets plenty of redesign. The new highlights include a new fascia with swept-back headlamps, a slim grille with a connected LED light bar, an illuminated logos, newly designed dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as reworked detailing for the connected LED taillamps.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Inside, changes in the new Taigun are more subtle. It gets a larger digital instrument cluster, a new grey and black cabin theme and a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel brighter. 

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Feature highlights of the Taigun facelift include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and an air purifier. Take a look at the variants in detail here.

    Volkswagen Taigun

    It packs in safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    The Taigun can be had with two turbo-petrol engine options, with the smaller powertrain also getting a manual gearbox option. Here are their detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun: Rivals

    The Taigun goes up against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.

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