Volkswagen Taigun On-road Pricing: How Much Does It Cost To Bring Home?

Volkswagen recently gave the Taigun a small facelift in India, to enhance its appeal with new equipment, updated styling and a new automatic gearbox as well. All these changes mean that prices have been increased, and the SUV now starts at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if you were looking to bring it home, it is important to consider its final on-road price, and here we have compiled the same for the top 5 Indian cities:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is what the car alone costs you. However there are some more charges and fees to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle such as:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: All variants of the Volkswagen Taigun are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base) Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 11 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,999 Rs 19,299 Insurance Rs 39,470 Rs 62,940 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,16,620 Rs 1,99,620 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,67,489 Rs 22,12,259

In the national capital, the Taigun will set you back between Rs 12.67 lakh and Rs 22.12 lakh on-road.

Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base) Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 11 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,999 Rs 19,299 Insurance Rs 53,781 Rs 95,392 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,45,998 Rs 2,47,590 FASTag Rs 650 Rs 650 On-road Price Rs 13,11,418 Rs 22,92,921

To buy the new Taigun in Mumbai, you will have to shell out between Rs 13.11 lakh and Rs 22.92 lakh on-road.

Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base) Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 11 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,999 Rs 19,299 Insurance Rs 50,448 Rs 85,897 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,15,480 Rs 3,62,079 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,77,418 Rs 23,97,865

The Taigun will cost between Rs 13.77 lakh and Rs 23.98 lakh on-road in Bengaluru.

Booking Details: The Volkswagen Taigun can be booked through your nearest Volkswagen dealership or the official website. Take a look at the booking details here.

Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base) Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 11 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,999 Rs 19,299 Insurance Rs 48,975 Rs 86,305 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,05,632 Rs 3,55,032 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,66,196 Rs 23,91,226

If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 23.91 lakh on-road.

Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

Volkswagen Taigun On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline MT (Base) Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport DSG (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 11 lakh Rs 19.30 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,999 Rs 19,299 Insurance Rs 61,855 Rs 1,01,400 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,14,680 Rs 1,97,680 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,88,015 Rs 22,48,869

In Kolkata, prices for the new Taigun range between Rs 12.88 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh on-road. Do note that West Bengal also offers an option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15 years lifetime tax calculated here, which could make the SUV more affordable.

Check the Taigun’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Volkswagen dealer for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

Volkswagen Taigun Overview

As part of the update, the Taigun gets plenty of redesign. The new highlights include a new fascia with swept-back headlamps, a slim grille with a connected LED light bar, an illuminated logos, newly designed dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as reworked detailing for the connected LED taillamps.

Inside, changes in the new Taigun are more subtle. It gets a larger digital instrument cluster, a new grey and black cabin theme and a panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel brighter.

Feature highlights of the Taigun facelift include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and an air purifier. Take a look at the variants in detail here.

It packs in safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Taigun can be had with two turbo-petrol engine options, with the smaller powertrain also getting a manual gearbox option. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Volkswagen Taigun: Rivals

The Taigun goes up against compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.