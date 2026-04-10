2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline Variant Detailed: What The Base Variant Brings To The Table?

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift facelift has finally been unveiled and this much awaited update has come after the nameplate made its debut in 2021. With this update, the Taigun gets a more modern design, a revamped cabin, some additional features, and a tweaked powertrain.

The sporty and performance-oriented SUV is available in six broad variants: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, Highline Plus, GT Line, and GT Plus (Chrome and Sport). In this article, we focus on the base-spec Comfortline variant to see what the entry-level Taigun has to offer.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Exterior

With this update, one of the major changes to the Taigun has happened in the design department, and it now looks much more modern while retaining its sporty DNA.

Front

At first glance, the Taigun Comfortline will not seem like a base variant, especially when looked from the front. The entry-level variant features LED headlamps along with LED DRLs. However, you don’t get the connected LED DRL and the illuminated VW logo. Instead, the connecting element has been replaced by a slim chrome strip.

It also features a black grille with chrome inserts, and the sporty bumper also gets complimented by a skid plate, which further adds to the design.

Side

The side profile remains the same as the outgoing version with no significant changes. You get roof rails, cladding around the wheel arches as well as the doors, along with body coloured door handles and ORVMs.

The only thing that shows you that this is a base variant, is the presence of steel wheels which get stylish plastic covers.

Rear

At the back, not only do you get LED tail lamps, but you also get the illuminated connecting element, which is something you don’t see in most other base-spec cars. These tail lamps are housed in a thick gloss black strip, which also houses the Volkswagen logo (which isn’t illuminated unlike higher variants).

The rear bumper gets reflectors on the sides, a chrome strip running across the width, and just like the front, the rear bumper also features a prominent skid plate.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Colour Options

The updated Taigun gets eight monotone shades: Lava Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, Wild Cherry Red Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Reflex Silver Metallic, Candy White, Steel Grey, and Avocado Pearl Effect. Barring the Steel Grey hue, the base-spec Comfortline variant gets all the monotone colour options.

If you opt for the top-spec variants, the Wild Cherry Red Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Candy White, Steel Grey, and Avocado Pearl Effect are also available in a dual-tone shade.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Interior

While the Comfortline variant looks premium on the outside, you immediately realise that it is a base variant as soon as you enter the cabin. This trim of the new Taigun gets an all-black cabin, where the black dashboard gets a grey patterned plastic insert for some contrast.

A little more contrast is added by the slim brushed aluminium inserts on the steering wheel, around the housing of analogue dials, and AC vents.

You also get black fabric seats with grey stitching and adjustable headrests for all passengers. Also, white there is a centre armrest in the front, the rear passengers do not get a centre armrest.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Features

In terms of features, all the essentials have been covered. It comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto AC with rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, cruise control, all power windows, and analogue dials with a multi-information display (MID).

Also, the base variant comes with a small 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and it is paired with a 6-speaker sound system.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Safety

The Taigun Comfortline gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), brake assist, rear for lamps, rear defogger, and rear parking sensors. If you want features like a tyre pressure monitoring system or a rear-view camera, you’ll have to look at the higher variants. Do note that the Volkswagen Taigun has got a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Powertrain

Engine 1-litre TSI Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

With the base-spec Taigun, you only get the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and that too with just a manual transmission. To get the optional 8-speed automatic with this engine, you’ll have to stretch to the one-above-base Highline variant.

Also, if you want the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, you’ll have to stretch all the way to the top-spec GT Plus variant.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Comfortline: Expected Price & Rivals

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue to rival other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq.

CarDekho Says…