Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Check Out Its Expected Variant-wise Prices Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted Taigun ahead of its expected launch in the coming weeks, when its prices will be revealed. The facelift brings in exterior updates, a fresher interior with some new features and minor mechanical changes.

The Taigun facelift will be available in as many as seven variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. Ahead of its price reveal, here’s a look at the expected pricing of the Taigun facelift:

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Expected Prices

Variants 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol MT AT DCT Comfortline Rs 10.99 lakh - Highline Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh - Highline Plus Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh - GT Line Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh - Topline Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh - GT Plus Chrome - - Rs 18.99 lakh GT Plus Sport - - Rs 19.19 lakh

As seen above, you get four regular variants and three GT variants. Automatic options start from the Highline trim.

You get the 1.5-litre engine only with the top two variants.

We expect prices for the 1-litre engine to range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the 1.5-litre engine, prices could start from Rs 18.99 lakh.

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Let’s quickly check out the features and powertrain of the facelifted Taigun ahead of its launch:

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Features And Powertrain

The Taigun facelift gets plenty of convenience and comfort features, including a 10-inch infotainment system with an AI assistant, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, connected car tech, and an 8-speaker sound system. You also get powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof (new), and ambient lighting.

Safety features include 6 airbags as standard fitment, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), and a reverse parking camera.

You can take a closer look at the Taigun facelift in our real-life image gallery. Volkswagen has also revealed the variant-wise colour options of the Taigun facelift.

The engine and gearbox options of the Taigun facelift are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT

Rivals

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Bookings for the Taigun facelift are open for a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. It is expected to be launched by the end of this month. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

Head over to this story to check out how the facelifted model of the Taigun is different from the pre-facelift version.