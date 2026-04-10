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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Check Out Its Expected Variant-wise Prices Ahead Of Launch

    The Taigun comes in both GT and non-GT variants, available across two engine choices

    Published On Apr 10, 2026 02:19 PM By Yashein

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    VW Taigun Facelift

    Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted Taigun ahead of its expected launch in the coming weeks, when its prices will be revealed. The facelift brings in exterior updates, a fresher interior with some new features and minor mechanical changes. 

    The Taigun facelift will be available in as many as seven variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport. Ahead of its price reveal, here’s a look at the expected pricing of the Taigun facelift: 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Expected Prices 

    Variants 

    1-litre turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo petrol 

    MT 

    AT 

    DCT

    Comfortline 

    Rs 10.99 lakh 
    •  

    -

    Highline

    Rs 12.79 lakh 

    Rs 14.29 lakh 

    -

    Highline Plus

    Rs 14.19 lakh 

    Rs 15.69 lakh 

    -

    GT Line 

    Rs 14.59 lakh 

    Rs 16.09 lakh 

    -

    Topline

    Rs 16.19 lakh 

    Rs 17.59 lakh 

    -

    GT Plus Chrome 

    -

    -

    Rs 18.99 lakh 

    GT Plus Sport 

    -

    -

    Rs 19.19 lakh 
    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
    • As seen above, you get four regular variants and three GT variants. Automatic options start from the Highline trim. 

    • You get the 1.5-litre engine only with the top two variants.  

    • We expect prices for the 1-litre engine to range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

    • For the 1.5-litre engine, prices could start from Rs 18.99 lakh.

    Let’s quickly check out the features and powertrain of the facelifted Taigun ahead of its launch: 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Features And Powertrain 

    The Taigun facelift gets plenty of convenience and comfort features, including a 10-inch infotainment system with an AI assistant, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, connected car tech, and an 8-speaker sound system. You also get powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof (new), and ambient lighting.  

    VW Taigun Facelift 

    Safety features include 6 airbags as standard fitment, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), and a reverse parking camera. 

    You can take a closer look at the Taigun facelift in our real-life image gallery. Volkswagen has also revealed the variant-wise colour options of the Taigun facelift. 

    VW Taigun Facelift

    The engine and gearbox options of the Taigun facelift are as follows: 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

    7-speed DCT
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    Rivals

    Bookings for the Taigun facelift are open for a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. It is expected to be launched by the end of this month. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti VictorisSkoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

    Head over to this story to check out how the facelifted model of the Taigun is different from the pre-facelift version.

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    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Check Out Its Expected Variant-wise Prices Ahead Of Launch
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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