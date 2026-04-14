2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift GT Line Variant Explained: How Well Equipped Is This Variant?

[Update: The Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been launched with updated looks and features. Prices start at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).]

Volkswagen has unveiled the first mid-life facelift of the Taigun in India with refreshed styling and an updated feature list. The new Taigun can be had in a total of seven variants: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, GT Line, Topline, GT Plus Chrome, and GT Plus Sport.

Out of all these variants, the GT Line is one of the most value-for-money variants as it offers most of the equipment that you’d require without hurting your pocket. The GT Line variant is based on the Highline Plus variant and carries everything it has to offer, and further adds multiple sporty enhancements to the equipment list as well. Here’s what you get with the GT Line trim:

2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line: Exterior

The Taigun facelift gets a refreshed exterior styling, and with the GT Line variant, Volkswagen has offered the exterior with multiple sporty elements that differentiate it from regular variants. Starting with the front fascia, the facelift brings new styling with LED headlights and a redesigned front bumper. The GT Line variant gets glossy black inserts in the front bumper and a black skid plate. The overall design at the front is styled to appeal to customers who want a sporty treatment.

In profile, the GT Line variant gets a blacked-out treatment on the ORVMs and the roof rails, a GT Line badge on the front doors, and body claddings all around. The car sits on 17-inch black alloy wheels. The overall silhouette of the Taigun facelift remains identical to the outgoing model.

Moving at the rear, the blacked-out treatment continues here as well, with the TAIGUN lettering and the skid plate finished in black. The tailgate also gets an additional GT Line badge and a black painted strip on the rear bumper. The main highlight at the rear remains the connected LED taillights, which now come with sequential turn indicators.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line: Interior

On the inside, the GT Line variant of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun features an all-black interior theme with Soul fabric upholstery with London Grey stitching. To add to the sporty touch, the headliner is also finished in black. The three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is standard across all variants, but this variant adds sporty aluminium pedals to the equipment list. The front seats miss out on electric adjustment and ventilation, as they are reserved for the top-end variants.

Taking the centre stage on the dashboard is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the AC controls lower down offer touch-based controls. The ambient lighting across the dashboard is red. It also offers a Glossy Black decor with Edgy Opulence inserts that make the GT Line variant stand out from the others. This variant also offers a single-pane electric sunroof.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line: Features

The GT Line variant of the new Taigun is actually a sporty iteration of the Highline Plus variant, and hence, all the features are carried over. That being said, Volkswagen has equipped the GT Line very generously with all the important features that you would require. For starters, this variant offers an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, push-button start, cruise control (AT only), automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and a cooled glove box.

In the infotainment department, the Taigun GT Line variant comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay and 15 built-in apps, voice commands, a 6-speaker sound system with amplifier and subwoofer, and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.

For a more detailed look at each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line: Safety

Volkswagen has ensured a strong baseline of safety by offering all the basic safety equipment on the GT Line variant of the new Taigun. Starting from 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, hill-hold assist, automatic headlights, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, rear defogger, and ISOFIX mounts.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun GT Line: Powertrain

Volkswagen is offering the GT Line variant of the new Taigun with a single engine option, which is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The good part over here is that customers will get the option to choose from a manual and an automatic transmission. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque converter automatic

To know more about variant-wise powertrain options, you can read this story.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Expected Price And Rivals

Volkswagen is expected to price the Taigun facelift between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the new Taigun, check out this story.

To know more about the variant-wise expected pricing, check out this story.

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will continue to rival popular mid-size SUVs like the Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Citroen Basalt.. The upcoming Nissan Tekton will also give the Taigun strong competition. The Taigun continues to receive close competition from its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, which also received a facelift last month.

CarDekho Says…

The GT Line variant of the new Taigun is clearly one of the most value-for-money options in the entire lineup, especially if you want sporty touches to your car both inside and out. It covers all the basic requirements and also offers some modern tech and features, which is the icing on top. On the outside, the GT Line trim sees the usage of multiple blacked-out elements, which increase the car's visual appeal, while the all-black interior offers a sporty feel. You even get the option to choose from a manual or an automatic gearbox. Compared to the Highline Plus variant, on which this variant is actually based, this is an upgrade worth considering. If you’re someone with a tight budget but don’t wish to miss out on a lot of equipment, and also want all those sporty elements, the GT Line variant should definitely impress you.

You do miss out on certain more visual enhancements like a red-painted brake calliper, GT badge on the grille, tailgate, and steering wheel, and leatherette upholstery. But for that, you will have to stretch your budget for the top-end GT Plus Sport variant, which offers a lot more features as well, but is only offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.