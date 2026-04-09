Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Volkswagen has now unveiled the Taigun facelift, and among a slew of changes it has now rejigged the variant lineup and introduced a new automatic gearbox for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. But, overall which variants are offered with each powertrain? Let’s take a look:

Powertrains

The new Taigun facelift continues with the existing 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options as before, albeit the 1-litre motor is now offered with a new 8-speed AT, which replaces the 6-speed unit on the outgoing version. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The more powerful 1.5-litre motor is offered with a sole 7-speed DCT gearbox, just like in the pre-facelift version.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT AT DCT Comfortline ✅ ❌ ❌ Highline ✅ ✅ ❌ Highline Plus ✅ ✅ ❌ GT Line ✅ ✅ ❌ Topline ✅ ✅ ❌ GT Plus Chrome ❌ ❌ ✅ GT Plus Sport ❌ ❌ ✅

The base Comfortline variant is only available with a manual transmission and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

To opt for the new 8-speed AT, you’ll have to pick between the Highline, Highline Plus, Topline and GT Line variants.

The sportier 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is restricted to the top-end GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport trims only.

You cannot configure the top two variants with the smaller engine.

Note: When it comes to looks, the GT Line variant and GT Plus Sport get some sporty touches like blacked-out alloy wheels, skid plates and bumper accents.

Features & Safety

As part of this facelift, Volkswagen has also given the Taigun facelift some noteworthy feature additions, such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI Assistant. Other features include 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and auto headlamps.

It gets safety features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, electronic differential lock, all-wheel disc brakes, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors. For a more detailed look at the Taigun, check out this story.

Expected Price & Rivals

While Volkswagen has not revealed prices of the Taigun facelift, expect it to retail between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen Aircross.