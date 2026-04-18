Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Highline Vs Highline Plus: Find Out If You Should Upgrade To The Plus Variant

Volkswagen had recently launched the Taigun facelift with a fresh exterior design and an upgraded feature list, while continuing with familiar engine options with a new gearbox. With the update, Volkswagen now offers the Taigun in seven trims: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, GT Line, Topline, GT Plus Chrome, and GT Plus Sport.

The Highline variant sits just one variant above the base Comfortline and already offers all basic equipment and features that you would require. The mid-spec Highline Plus variant builds on it by adding more comfort-focused and upmarket features. So, should you stick with the decently loaded Highline, or stretch your budget for the Highline Plus? Let’s take a closer look:

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Price

Variant Manual Automatic Volkswagen Taigun Highline Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Highline Plus Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

As seen above, both variants are offered with a manual and automatic gearbox option, and both of them are available with the 1-litre TSI engine. There is a price difference of around Rs 1.60 lakh between the manual variants and a price difference of roughly Rs 1.65 lakh between the automatic variants. Let’s see what it brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Taigun variants.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Exterior

On the outside, both variants of the Volkswagen Taigun look identical, with most of the design elements. There are just some minor differences that set them apart.

Starting from the front, both variants have a strong and commanding stance with their muscular bonnet design. Adding to this are all-weather full LED headlamps and LED DRLs, which come with cornering light and auto-levelling function. The grille does not get the connected LED light strip; instead, you get a chrome strip. Moving down, the bumper houses chrome inserts along with a front diffuser finished in silver.

In profile, both variants ride on 16-inch silver alloy wheels, and you also get body cladding and a shark fin antenna. The roof rail on the Highline variant comes finished in black, while it comes finished in Silver on the Highline Plus. You also get chrome applique on door handles in the Highline Plus trim.

Moving to the rear, both variants get connected LED taillights with sequential turn indicators, a rear wiper with washer and defogger, and the tailgate sports the chrome ‘TAIGUN’ lettering. The rear bumper incorporates a chrome strip along with a silver skid plate. The Highline variant additionally offers Welcome and Goodbye animations in taillights.

Upgrade To Higher Variants For: The higher Topline variant adds some neat exterior touches like illuminated front and rear logos, a connected LED light strip up front and snazzy 17-inch alloy wheels. You can also opt for the GT Line trim for a sportier exterior, which carries similar equipment levels as the Highline Plus.

Overall, both the Highline and Highline Plus variants look similar to each other and you will be hard-pressed to differentiate between them from the outside.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Interior

On the inside, the cabins of both trims share the same layout and a grey and beige theme with Anthracite fabric seats with silver grey stitching; however, the Highline Plus does offer some small aesthetic updates inside the cabin to differentiate itself.

The dashboard layout in both variants is identical, with the centre stage being taken by a touchscreen infotainment screen, below which are the AC vents, which also get surrounding chrome inserts. The touch-based controls for the air conditioning are placed further below, along with some physical buttons. A strip of white ambient light also runs throughout the dashboard and lights up the door handle area as well. The steering wheel here is a three-spoke unit, carried over from the outgoing model. The rear seat comes with a 60:40 split-folding function along with a rear centre armrest.

Where the Highline Plus variant excels is in comfort and convenience. Apart from the above-mentioned features, the Highline Plus comes equipped with a single-pane sunroof, a digital driver’s display, chrome inserts on door handles, a rear parcel shelf, and a cooled glove box which makes the interior feel more upmarket.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Features

Both variants are already well-equipped, but the Highline Plus variant does add a few important features to the list that some might not want to miss.

The Highline variant of the Taigun features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with 15 built-in apps, ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice commands, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker sound system, white ambient lighting in the dashboard, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a wireless phone charger.

The Highline Plus builds on the Highline’s list by offering an electric sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start, electrically foldable ORVMs, and a cooled glove box. These features hold a strong value when a customer is planning to buy a car, and for this reason, the Highline Plus has a higher ground here.

For a more detailed look at each variant, you can read this story.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Safety

Safety equipment between the two variants remains similar, with some minor differences.

Both the Highline and Highline Plus variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, multi-collision braking, hill hold assist (AT only), cruise control (AT only), front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic differential lock, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear defogger.

What the Highline Plus variant brings extra to the table are automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming IRVM. These features might seem small, but they do add to the overall value of the car and are very useful as well.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline Vs Highline Plus: Powertrain

The Highline and Highline Plus variants of the Taigun facelift are offered only with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine can be paired with both manual and automatic options. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre TSI turbo petrol Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 175 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

MT- Manual transmission; AT- Torque converter automatic

Note: The Taigun is also available with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which is exclusively reserved for the top-end GT Plus Chrome and GT Plus Sport variants. To check out its details and the variant-wise powertrain options, head over to this report.

CarDekho Says…

The Highline variant of the Volkswagen Vento already ticks most of the boxes for a decently loaded mid-size SUV with basic equipment. It comes well-loaded with essential comfort, convenience, and strong safety features, making it an appealing value-for-money option for buyers who don’t want to stretch their budget too much.

That being said, for around Rs 1.6 lakh more, you can get the Highline Plus variant, which adds a few key upgrades like a sunroof, digital driver’s display, push-button start, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming IRVM. While these additions do elevate the cabin experience and lend a more premium feel, they are largely inclined towards comfort rather than necessity.

If you’re in search of a car for long-term use and your priorities are added comfort and a more upmarket and modern in-cabin feel, then the Highline Plus justifies its added premium. However, if you’re looking for the best balance between price and features, the Highline still remains the economic pick as it doesn’t miss out on any critical equipment.

If you want to know what are the differences are between the base and the top-spec variant of the Taigun facelift, check out this story. We have also compiled the variants in detail in these stories: