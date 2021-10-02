Modified On Oct 03, 2021 10:11 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

A range of game-changing SUVs of various sizes are going to become available this festive season, so keep your bank accounts ready

The festive season for Indian buyers will really be getting underway soon and you can expect a host of new cars entering the market in October. It won’t come as a surprise to know that most of the upcoming cars will be an SUV of some sort. Here’s a list of models that are expected to be launched or unveiled in the coming month:

Tata Punch (Reveal and Launch)

Expected prices: Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh

Rivals: Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite

The HBX concept micro-SUV from Auto Expo 2020 is now production-ready and is called the Tata Punch. It will be the brand’s entry-level SUV offering that will only be available with petrol engines, likely the same 1.2-litre engine as the Altroz that makes 86PS and 113Nm. The Punch features rugged styling inside-out and will be reasonably equipped for its segment with features like drive modes, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While it is scheduled for a detailed reveal on October 4 when official bookings will begin, the prices are likely to be announced later in the month.

MG Astor (Launch)

Expected prices: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks

MG’s long-awaited rival to the Hyundai Creta is scheduled to launch in the early part of October. The Astor has already been showcased and detailed, we’re only waiting for the variant-wise breakdown with prices. Its stand-out technologies are segment-firsts: Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) and a voice-enabled digital AI assistant with a robot head that can turn and simulate expressions. The ADAS features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane assist. MG will be offering the Astor with the choice of 1.5-litre petrol (110PS/144Nm) and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/220Nm) engines. It is likely to be launched on October 7.

Mahindra XUV700

Introductory prices: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh

Rivals: MG Hector/Hector Plus, Tata Harrier/Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Kia Seltos

The successor to the Mahindra XUV500 seven-seater mid-size SUV was finally revealed to be the XUV700. Mahindra has also revealed the introductory variant-wise prices before opening the order books from October 7. Test drives will begin in a phased manner from October 2 with details on customer deliveries to be announced later on.

The XUV700 packs powerful engine options, segment-first features, and choice of five- or seven-seater configurations. Its new 2-litre turbo-petrol engine offers an impressive 200PS/380Nm and the 2.2-litre diesel engine with up to 185PS/450Nm. Both engines get the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the variant, with an all-wheel drive option for the top-spec diesel. Mahindra’s new mid-size SUV will be equipped with ADAS, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT (Launch)

Expected price: Over Rs 40 lakh

Rivals: MG Gloster

When Toyota launched the facelifted Fortuner in India at the start of 2021, it also introduced a new Legender variant that packs a sharper and sportier design. It also gets some additional features such as ambient lighting, wireless mobile charger and a kick-to-open powered tailgate. Since launch, the Legender has only been offered with a single powertrain: 4x2 2.8-litre diesel (204PS/500Nm) mated to the 6-speed automatic. Now, Toyota will be offering it with the 4x4 diesel-automatic which is due to be launched in the first half of October with a few additional features, as well.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition (Launch)

Expected price: Rs 12.3 lakh onwards

Rivals: Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Skoda Rapid compact sedan is about to get a new blacked-out limited edition variant called the Matte Edition. It’s the first of its segment to get a matte-finish exterior from factory with gloss black for details like the boot spoiler, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Rapid is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol making 110PS/175Nm with a choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Matte Edition is expected to be based on top-spec Style variant for a premium of around Rs 30,000. It is expected to be launched in early October.

