Tata Unveils The Punch Micro SUV Ahead Of October 20 Launch

Modified On Oct 04, 2021 03:54 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The engine, transmission options, and features have been revealed

The Punch SUV is available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims.

Styling elements include a split-headlamp setup, body cladding (acting as bumpers), C-pillar-mounted door handles, 90-degree-opening doors, and the SUV’s boxy proportions.

Features automatic headlamps, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, and auto AC.

Powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The Punch is 3840mm long, 1800mm wide, and 1635mm tall; it is the widest car among its rivals.

Tata has officially unveiled the Punch, its smallest and entry-level SUV. Bookings are already underway for a token of Rs 21,000 ahead of its launch on October 20. The micro SUV is available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Variant Transmission Pure Manual Adventure MT, AMT Accomplished MT, AMT Creative MT, AMT

The Punch has a boxy silhouette and borrows certain design elements from the Harrier (split headlamp) and Nexon (gloss-black grille). The plastic body cladding doubles up as bumpers.

Move to the side, and you see the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the Altroz’s 90-degree-opening doors, C-pillar-mounted door handles, and a slightly raked roofline with roof rails. The rear is inspired by the Nexon, evident from the similar tri-arrow taillights and tailgate.

The cabin looks uncluttered, with a dual-tone dark grey and ivory theme. Features include projector headlamps, free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, iRA connected car technology, and push-button start/stop. The connected car technology gets remote lock/unlock, remote lights on/off, intrusion alert, geo-fencing and live car location.

Passenger safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat anchors, cornering control, and a rear parking camera.

Length 3827mm Width 1742mm Height 1615mm Wheelbase 2445mm Ground Clearance 187mm

The micro SUV is 3827mm long, 1742mm wide, and 1615mm tall. It boasts a best-in-class ground clearance of 187mm. The boot space and water wading capacity stands at 366 litres and 370mm, respectively.

The Tata Punch has been provided with the Tiago and Altroz’s 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. You also have the idle-start/stop system and Traction Pro Management (only for AMT). The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will probably be introduced later.

