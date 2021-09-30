Check When Mahindra XUV700 Test Drives Will Be Available In Your City

Modified On Sep 30, 2021 06:25 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The first phase of test drives will commence from October 2 for Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

The second phase will commence from October 7 onwards for Jaipur, Surat, Patna, Kanpur and other cities.

The SUV is available in two trims - MX and AX - the latter being more premium and powerful.

The XUV700 features a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, lane-keep assist, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

It comes with a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD (only for the Diesel-AT variant).

Mahindra has launched the XUV700, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its bookings will commence from October 7, 2021 while the test drives will be open from October 2. More information on the deliveries will be announced on October 10.

The test drives will be conducted in phases depending on the cities. Here’s the detailed list:

Phase 1 - October 2 onwards Phase 2 - October 7 onwards Delhi NCR Jaipur Bangalore Surat Mumbai Patna Hyderabad Cochin Chennai Cuttack Ahmedabad Kanpur Pune Calicut Indore Nashik Lucknow Coimbatore Vadodara

Rest of the cities will start the test drives October 10, depending on the showroom availability. Those planning to test it out will have to contact their nearest Mahindra dealerships and book their drives. Additionally, existing Mahindra owners will be invited for an exclusive preview of the XUV700 starting from October 1.

The SUV is available in two trims - MX and AX - the latter being more premium and powerful. It is sold in five- and seven-seater configurations, depending on the variant. While the MX trim is sold only in a five-seater configuration, select variants of the AX trim do have the option of seven seats for a premium of Rs 60,000.

The XUV700 features autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with built-in Alexa, smart pop-up door handles, a 360-degree camera, and up to seven airbags.

Mahindra is offering the XUV700 with two engine options: a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 155PS/185PS (AX) 2.2-litre diesel. Transmission options for both include either a 6-speed manual or an automatic, the latter reserved for the AX trim series. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic variant further gets an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive).

The XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari .. However, this price range also puts it at par with the smaller SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

