MG Astor Compact SUV Launched, Priced From Rs 9.78 Lakh

Modified On Oct 11, 2021 12:47 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

It features a segment-first personal AI assistant and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The Astor is priced from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It is offered in four trims: Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp.

Powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The former gets 6-speed manual and CVT, while the latter is paired with a 6-speed AT.

The MG Astor features a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a personal AI assistant, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include up to six airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and a 360-degree camera.

MG has launched the Astor compact SUV from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in four trims: Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. Official pre-registrations are underway and the bookings will commence from October 21. The first batch of deliveries will commence in November and December 2021.

Variants 1.5-litre/manual 1.5-litre/CVT 1.3-litre/AT Style Rs 9.78 lakh - - Super Rs 11.28 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh - Smart Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Sharp Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh

These are the introductory prices applicable for deliveries of the first batch (5,000 units), scheduled to happen this year. There’s a difference of up to Rs 1.4 lakh between the petrol-manual and CVT variants and up to Rs 1.8 lakh between CVT and AT variants.

The Astor’s highlight is, of course, the personal AI assistant shaped like a robot head. The device ‘turns’ and ‘responds’ to the person giving the voice command, can ‘emote’, crack a joke, source information, and also perform certain in-car functions.

Other features include automatic LED headlamps, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, power steering modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic), a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, i-Smart connected car technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and bluetooth key (you can even drive the car without the key).

The MG Astor also gets segment-first ADAS (Advanced driving assistance system) with features like lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and high-beam assist. Passenger safety is secured by up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill hold and descent control, all four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, and a 360-degree camera.

The MG Astor is provided with two petrol engines:

Specs 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 1.3-litre turbo Power 110PS 140PS Torque 140Nm 220Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed AT

The Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross . The broad price range also pits it against bigger SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.