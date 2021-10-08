Mahindra Hikes Prices Of The XUV700 By Up To Rs 50,000

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 10:16 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The introductory launch prices were applicable to the first 25,000 bookings

Mahindra had priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh at its launch.

Fresh bookings commence from today at 10AM at new prices.

The XUV700 is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The XUV700 is now priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh.

Mahindra has announced the new prices for the XUV700 that will be available for the next 25,000 bookings after the first batch was sold out in under an hour. Fresh bookings commence today at 10AM at the revised prices. Here’s the full price list:

Petrol Manual

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX3 Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX7 Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh +Rs 40,000

Petrol Automatic

Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX3 Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX5 Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX7 Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 19.59 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX7 Luxury Pack Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh +Rs 30,000

Diesel Manual

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX3 Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 15.19 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX7 Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX7 Luxury Pack Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh +Rs 30,000

Diesel Automatic

Variant Old Price New Price Difference AX3 Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX7 Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX7 AWD Rs 21.09 lakh Rs 21.49 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX7 Luxury Pack Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh +Rs 30,000 AX7 Luxury Pack+AWD Rs 22.89 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh +Rs 10,000

The top-spec AX7 trim has become pricier by up to Rs 40,000.

The recently introduced AX7 diesel automatic AWD Luxury Pack and the AX7 diesel manual Luxury Pack variants now cost Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 more, respectively.

As seen in the table above, Mahindra has hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 50,000. While delivery announcements will be made on October 10, we do know that the petrol-powered models will be handed over to customers first. The XUV700 has certainly hit the right chord among prospective buyers as is evident by the response it has received from people on the day that its bookings commenced (October 7).

The XUV700’s popularity can also be attributed to its long equipment list which consists of a raft of segment-first including Amazon-Alexa connectivity, two 10.25-inch displays (instrumentation and infotainment), and ADAS. Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability programme (ESP). We have also covered the individual variant-wise features of the XUV700 and you can check them out here .

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-litre Diesel (MX) 2.2-litre Diesel (AX) Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter

Mahindra’s XUV700 takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. Due to its pricing, it also goes up against premium compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

All prices, ex-showroom

