Mahindra Hikes Prices Of The XUV700 By Up To Rs 50,000
Modified On Oct 08, 2021 10:16 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700
The introductory launch prices were applicable to the first 25,000 bookings
-
Mahindra had priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh at its launch.
-
Fresh bookings commence from today at 10AM at new prices.
-
The XUV700 is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.
-
The XUV700 is now priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh.
Mahindra has announced the new prices for the XUV700 that will be available for the next 25,000 bookings after the first batch was sold out in under an hour. Fresh bookings commence today at 10AM at the revised prices. Here’s the full price list:
Petrol Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
Petrol Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX3
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 19.19 lakh
|
Rs 19.59 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
AX7 Luxury Pack
|
Rs 20.99 lakh
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
Diesel Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
MX
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX3 7-seater
|
Rs 15.19 lakh
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 15.59 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
AX7 Luxury Pack
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Rs 20.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
Diesel Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
AX3
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
AX7
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
Rs 20.19 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
AX7 AWD
|
Rs 21.09 lakh
|
Rs 21.49 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
AX7 Luxury Pack
|
Rs 21.59 lakh
|
Rs 21.89 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
AX7 Luxury Pack+AWD
|
Rs 22.89 lakh
|
Rs 22.99 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
-
The top-spec AX7 trim has become pricier by up to Rs 40,000.
-
The recently introduced AX7 diesel automatic AWD Luxury Pack and the AX7 diesel manual Luxury Pack variants now cost Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 more, respectively.
As seen in the table above, Mahindra has hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 50,000. While delivery announcements will be made on October 10, we do know that the petrol-powered models will be handed over to customers first. The XUV700 has certainly hit the right chord among prospective buyers as is evident by the response it has received from people on the day that its bookings commenced (October 7).
The XUV700’s popularity can also be attributed to its long equipment list which consists of a raft of segment-first including Amazon-Alexa connectivity, two 10.25-inch displays (instrumentation and infotainment), and ADAS. Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability programme (ESP). We have also covered the individual variant-wise features of the XUV700 and you can check them out here.
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-Petrol
|
2.2-litre Diesel (MX)
|
2.2-litre Diesel (AX)
|
Power
|
200PS
|
155PS
|
185PS
|
Torque
|
380Nm
|
360Nm
|
420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter
Mahindra’s XUV700 takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. Due to its pricing, it also goes up against premium compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
All prices, ex-showroom
