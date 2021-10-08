HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Hikes Prices Of The XUV700 By Up To Rs 50,000
English | हिंदी

Mahindra Hikes Prices Of The XUV700 By Up To Rs 50,000

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 10:16 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

  • 43439 Views
  • Write a comment

The introductory launch prices were applicable to the first 25,000 bookings

  • Mahindra had priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh at its launch.

  • Fresh bookings commence from today at 10AM at new prices.

  • The XUV700 is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

  • The XUV700 is now priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh.

Mahindra has announced the new prices for the XUV700 that will be available for the next 25,000 bookings after the first batch was sold out in under an hour. Fresh bookings commence today at 10AM at the revised prices. Here’s the full price list:

Petrol Manual

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX3

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 16.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX7

Rs 17.59 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Petrol Automatic

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX3

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX5

Rs 16.59 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX7

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 19.59 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX7 Luxury Pack

Rs 20.99 lakh

Rs 21.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Diesel Manual

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX3

Rs 14.59 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX3 7-seater

Rs 15.19 lakh

Rs 15.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5

Rs 15.59 lakh

Rs 16.09 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX7

Rs 18.19 lakh

Rs 18.59 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX7 Luxury Pack

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 20.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Diesel Automatic

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

AX3

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 17.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX7

Rs 19.79 lakh

Rs 20.19 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX7 AWD

Rs 21.09 lakh

Rs 21.49 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX7 Luxury Pack

Rs 21.59 lakh

Rs 21.89 lakh

+Rs 30,000

AX7 Luxury Pack+AWD

Rs 22.89 lakh

Rs 22.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

  • The top-spec AX7 trim has become pricier by up to Rs 40,000.

  • The recently introduced AX7 diesel automatic AWD Luxury Pack and the AX7 diesel manual Luxury Pack variants now cost Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 more, respectively.

RelatedHere’s A Sneak Peek At Neeraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition SUV

As seen in the table above, Mahindra has hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 50,000. While delivery announcements will be made on October 10, we do know that the petrol-powered models will be handed over to customers first. The XUV700 has certainly hit the right chord among prospective buyers as is evident by the response it has received from people on the day that its bookings commenced (October 7).

The XUV700’s popularity can also be attributed to its long equipment list which consists of a raft of segment-first including Amazon-Alexa connectivity, two 10.25-inch displays (instrumentation and infotainment), and ADAS. Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability programme (ESP). We have also covered the individual variant-wise features of the XUV700 and you can check them out here.

Engine

2-litre Turbo-Petrol

2.2-litre Diesel (MX)

2.2-litre Diesel (AX)

Power

200PS

155PS

185PS

Torque

380Nm

360Nm

420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter

Mahindra’s XUV700 takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. Due to its pricing, it also goes up against premium compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

4 out of 4 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

4 comments
1
G
gv iare
Oct 8, 2021 6:21:10 PM

herd mentality public, looting desi company.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    D
    dr meenakshi bajaj
    Oct 8, 2021 12:19:50 PM

    Very bad strategy. At least offer should be for Oct month.

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      P
      pramod c
      Oct 8, 2021 11:52:22 AM

      1st they showed us different variants and later added 2 more variants, showed us low price & now increase the price and give us a statement its for 1st 25000 customers... making us fool

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        View More Comments
        Read Full News

        Similar cars to compare & consider

        Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Suv

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        We need your city to customize your experience