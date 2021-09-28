Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Sep 28, 2021 02:08 PM By Rohit for Skoda Rapid

The limited-edition model will get cosmetic changes and will likely be based on the top-spec variant

Skoda will launch the Rapid Matte Edition soon and it will be available in limited numbers.

The Rapid Matte Edition will be the first model in its segment to get a factory-finished matte exterior.

It features an all-black cabin with blacked-out Alcantara upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Features on offer will likely include a rear parking camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, and rain-sensing wipers.

It will be powered by the standard Rapid’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, likely offered with both manual and automatic options.

Expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over the top variants of the standard sedan.

Skoda will soon be launching the Matte Edition of the Rapid, which will have some cosmetic differences over the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020, and we now have all the details.

This limited-edition of the Rapid will be available in a matte grey shade, a first for a compact sedan and only the second model from a mass market carmaker to get factory-finish matte treatment in India after the Kia Seltos X-Line . Other than the paint, the sedan will also feature a gloss black finish for the boot spoiler, front bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels, and ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). Skoda will also offer the Rapid Matte Edition with a sporty rear diffuser. As you can guess, all the chrome on the sedan has been given the dark treatment.

The Matte Edition’s stealth theme carries on into the interior, with an all-black cabin featuring blacked-out Alcantara upholstery. The limited-edition model will borrow the flat-bottom steering wheel from the sedan’s top-spec Monte Carlo trim. Apart from these, the Rapid Matte Edition should be offered with a similar equipment list as the standard sedan’s higher-specced trims which includes a rear parking camera, an 8-inch touchscreen display, cruise control and rain-sensing wipers.

The Rapid Matte Edition will be powered by the standard model’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/175Nm). Skoda is likely to offer it with both a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox options.

With Skoda’s new compact sedan under development, it could be safe to say that this limited edition of the Rapid is likely to be one of the final updates before the new model arrives in 2022. We believe the Rapid Matte Edition will be based on the Style trim that starts at Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and will be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over that. The Rapid will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.

