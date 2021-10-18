Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.49 Lakh, Undercuts The Nexon By Over Rs 1.80 Lakh

Published On Oct 18, 2021 11:45 AM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The Nexon brings SUV-like presence to its segment despite its shrunken size, and is well-equipped too

The Punch micro SUV has been launched as Tata’s entry-level SUV offering.

Its introductory prices range from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

It is offered in four variants, and each gets an optional feature pack for additional equipment.

The Punch is only offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine but with the choice of manual and AMT transmissions.

The Punch rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Tata has launched the Punch micro SUV in India in four trims. Its introductory prices (ex-showroom, India), valid till the end of the year, are as follows:

Variants Manual AMT Pure Rs 5.49 lakh - Pure + Rhythm pack Rs 5.85 lakh - Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Adventure + Rhythm pack Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Accomplished + Dazzle pack Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Creative + iRA pack Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh

The Punch is only offered with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 86PS and 113Nm. It is paired to a 5-speed manual but you also get the option of a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a Traction Pro mode for the AMT variants which makes it easier to drive in low-grip terrain.

Tata has already shared the feature list for the Punch and it is fairly well-equipped. It includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch display, auto AC and 16-inch alloys.

Tata has also done well in the safety aspect of the Punch, which is arriving to the market with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. It is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage as standard. In the pricier variants, it also comes with automatic headlamps and a reverse parking camera.

In terms of design, the Punch takes inspiration from many of its Tata siblings. The shape is similar to that of the Nexon, the front to the Harrier, and it gets doors that open at 90-degrees like the Altroz.

It’s an entry-level SUV but not an entry-level car, positioning itself as a rugged alternative to crossovers and hatchbacks like the Mahindra KUV100 NXT , Maruti Ignis , Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Its pricing also makes it a fair competitor against the likes of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sub-4m SUVs.

