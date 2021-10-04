Skoda Rapid Now Gets A Matte Edition

Modified On Oct 04, 2021 04:36 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

The Rapid is the first car in its segment to offer a matte colour option straight from the factory

The Rapid Matte Edition is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh, demanding up to Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Style variant.

Gets a carbon steel matte colour and black finish for the grille, alloy wheels, door handles, ORVMs, and rear spoiler.

The cabin gets grey leatherette seats with Alcantara inserts.

It further gets a USB-powered air purifier and more powerful headlights in addition to existing features like the automatic AC, rain-sensing wipers, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Skoda has launched the Rapid Matte Edition from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Matte Edition demands Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, over the manual and automatic versions of the top-spec Style variant. It is a limited-run model and will only be available till stocks last.

The Rapid Matte Edition gets a carbon steel matte colour and black finish for the grille surround, alloy wheels, door handles, ORVMs, and rear spoiler. The cabin sports grey leatherette seat covers with Alcantara inserts.

It also gains additional features such as a USB-powered air purifier and more powerful headlights for better visibility at night. The Matte Edition is based on the top-spec Style variant, equipped with features such as automatic AC, cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic projector headlamps.

Passenger safety is covered by up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and hill hold control.

The Matte Edition is powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110PS and 175Nm, paired to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Rapid will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , Hyundai Verna , and Volkswagen Vento .

