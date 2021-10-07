Toyota Fortuner Legender Gets 4WD For A Sizeable Premium

Published On Oct 07, 2021 05:49 PM By Tarun for Toyota Fortuner

The Legender 4WD demands Rs 3.72 lakh over the 2WD variant

The Fortuner Legender 4WD is priced at Rs 42.33 lakh, while the 2WD is priced at Rs 38.61 lakh.

The Legender gets a 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic as standard.

Features Lexus-like bumpers, LED headlights, ventilated and powered front seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, and connected car technology (telematics).

Safety is covered by seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera,

Off roading kit include downhill assist control, electronic drive control, mechanical locking differential and electronic locking differential.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender now gets a 4WD (four-wheel drive) in addition to the existing 2WD. The new top-spec variant is priced at Rs 42.33 lakh, a premium of Rs 3.72 lakh over the Legender 2WD (Rs 38.61 lakh) and Rs 4.15 lakh over the regular 4WD AT variant (Rs 38.18 lakh).

The Legender is powered by only the 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with an automatic gearbox. The Fortuner’s standard variants get a diesel-manual combine as well, along with a 166PS 2.7-litre petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

Just like the Legender 2WD, the Legender 4WD features Lexus-like bumpers, LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, ventilated and powered front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology (Telematics), an 11-speaker JBL setup, and wireless charging.

Passenger safety in the Fortuner is taken care of by vehicle stability control, hill assist, traction control, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera - all standard features. The 4WD variant additionally gets downhill assist control, electronic drive control, mechanically locking differential and electronic locking differential. The 4WD kit is not offered with the Legender 2WD.

The Toyota Fortuner is priced from Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Mahindra Alturas G4 , MG Gloster , and VW Tiguan Allspace .

