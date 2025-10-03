All
    2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Detailed Image Gallery, Check It Out In 12 Real-life Images

    Modified On Oct 03, 2025 05:11 PM By Shreyash

    3K Views
    Key changes include an updated front grille, whereas it borrows a bigger touchscreen and a new Mahindra steering wheel from the Thar Roxx

    Mahindra Thar 2025

    The Mahindra Thar 3-door has received its model year updates, bringing subtle yet noticeable design and feature changes inside and out. The updated Thar also comes with a refreshed variant lineup: entry-level AXT and top-spec LXT, along with two new colour options. However, the powertrain options remain the same as before. Let’s check out all the exterior and interior changes on the 2025 Thar in 12 images.

    Front

    2025 Mahindra Thar
    2025 Mahindra Thar

    It’s the front-end of the 2025 Mahindra Thar from where it looks slightly fresh, thanks to its new body-coloured grille. Rest of the elements like halogen headlights and fog lights as well as the fender mounted DRLs remain untouched. While the bumper design remains unchanged, the contrasting silver finish makes a comeback. 

    Side

    2025 Mahindra Thar
    2025 Mahindra Thar

    In profile, the 2025 Thar 3–door looks the same as before: the window lines, rear glass panel, and even the 18-inch alloy wheels are all unchanged. It also gets the same ‘RWD’ (rear-wheel-drive) or ‘4X4’ (4-wheel-drive) badge on the rear fender depending on the drivetrain.

    Note that the 2025 Mahindra Thar now comes in two new colour options: Battleship Grey and Tango Red (replaces the Fury Red). 

    Rear

    2025 Mahindra Thar
    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Just like the profile, the rear-end of the 2025 Thar 3-door looks largely similar to the outgoing model. It gets the same squared LED tail lights the tailgate also has the 18-inch spare wheel mounted on it. But keen eyed viewers will notice the comeback of the silver insert on the bumper, whereas the rear parking camera is mounted on the spare wheel hub. 

    Interior

    2025 Mahindra Thar
    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Inside, the 2025 Thar 3-door gets the same all-black interior theme along with black fabric seat upholstery. The upright dashboard is also the same as before, however, it now has a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new Mahindra steering wheel, both borrowed from the Thar Roxx. Another noticeable change is that the power windows switches have now been placed on the doors. 

    2025 Mahindra Thar
    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Other ergonomic improvements include redesigned cupholders and the automatic variants now come with a much-welcome dead pedal. A sliding front arm rest has been provided for added comfort. Lastly, rear seat occupants now get rear AC vents as well. 

    Features 

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    Other new features apart from new touchscreen infotainment include a rear washer and wiper as well as Type-C USB ports for both front and rear occupants. Cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, manual AC, height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, power adjustable outside mirrors (ORVMs) and tilt-adjustable steering column have all been carried forward. 

    Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a built-in rollcage.

    Powertrain Details

    Mahindra has not made any changes to the powertrain options of the SUV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    118 PS

    152 PS

    132 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT)

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drive-type

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Price Range And Rivals

    2025 Mahindra Thar

    The 2025 Mahindra Thar 3-door is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. You can check out detailed variant-wise prices by heading to our launch story of the 2025 Mahindra Thar

    It competes with other offroad SUVs like the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny. If you’re interested in knowing how the Thar’s competition feels like to drive, check out our in-depth first drive reviews by tapping on the links below: 

