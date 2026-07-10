All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Now Available In Stealth Edition

    Both the SUVs get an all-black interior and Carbon Noir leather seats in this variant.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 10, 2026 17:37 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 10, 2026 16:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 10, 2026 17:37 IST
    642 Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition

    Looking at a big, bulky and black SUV is always a nice feeling, and Tata Motors also wants to jump on this idea. They have added a Matt black paint option, i.e. the Stealth Edition, to their two flagship SUVs, the Tata Harrier as well as the Tata Safari, albeit in their two top trims: Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra. Let’s explore what this new paint shade looks like and what it brings to the table:

    Prices

    The Tata Harrier starts at Rs 13 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.01 Lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 13.40 Lakh and goes up to Rs 26.76 Lakh. Here are the prices for both SUVs:

    Variant

    Tata Harrier Stealth Edition

    Petrol

    Diesel

    Fearless Ultra (MT)

    Rs 23.24 lakh

    Rs 24.56 lakh 

    Fearless Ultra (AT)

    Rs 24.85 lakh 

    Rs 26.01 lakh

    Variant

    Tata Safari Stealth Edition

    Petrol

    Diesel

    Accomplished Ultra (MT)

    Rs 24.04 lakh (7S)

    Rs 25.21 lakh (7S) 

    Accomplished Ultra (AT)

    Rs 25.46 lakh (7S)

    Rs 26.66 lakh (7S)

    Rs 25.55 lakh (6S)

    Rs 26.76 lakh (6S)

    *6S- 6-seater Captain Seat variant, 7S- 7-seater variant

    What’s New

    The Stealth Edition for the Harrier and the Safari gets styling updates to them, which include a new Matte Black exterior colour, Carbon Noir leather seats, an all-black interior, and 19-inch matte black alloy wheels.

    Tata Harrier Alloy Wheel While the Stealth Edition brings some exclusive equipment, it is still based on the Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra trims, which are the top-spec variants in the Harrier and the Safari lineup, respectively. It includes features such as a 14.5-inch Samsung QLED infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a built-in navigation system (Mappls India), a dashcam, a front and rear camera washer, and a memory ORVM with auto-dip in reverse. 

    Tata Harrier Ventilated Seats
    Tata Safari Infotainment System

    Other Features & Safety

    The Harrier and the Safari, in addition to the exclusive features in the Stealth Edition, get features such as 10-speaker JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver seat, 2nd row ventilated captain seats (Safari), electric boss mode (Safari), and a powered tailgate.

    Tata Harrier Stealth Front Sliding Armrest
    Tata Safari Panoramic Sunroof

    On the safety front, both the SUVs get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), front and rear parking sensors, 7 airbags, hill start assist, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability program (ESP). 

    Tata Safari ADAS Technology

    Powertrain

    The Tata Harrier and the Safari with the Stealth Edition share the same two engine options, which are a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine, mated to a manual and automatic gearbox. Here’s a detailed specification for the engines:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    2-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Power (PS)

    170 PS

    170 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    *MT-Manual Transmission, AT-Automatic Transmission

    Rivals

    Both the SUVs rival the MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra Scorpio N. In addition, the Safari rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the MG Hector Plus.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Tata Safari

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Now Available In Stealth Edition
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience