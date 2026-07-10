Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Now Available In Stealth Edition

Looking at a big, bulky and black SUV is always a nice feeling, and Tata Motors also wants to jump on this idea. They have added a Matt black paint option, i.e. the Stealth Edition, to their two flagship SUVs, the Tata Harrier as well as the Tata Safari, albeit in their two top trims: Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra. Let’s explore what this new paint shade looks like and what it brings to the table:

Prices

The Tata Harrier starts at Rs 13 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.01 Lakh, while the Safari is priced from Rs 13.40 Lakh and goes up to Rs 26.76 Lakh. Here are the prices for both SUVs:

Variant Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Petrol Diesel Fearless Ultra (MT) Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 24.56 lakh Fearless Ultra (AT) Rs 24.85 lakh Rs 26.01 lakh

Variant Tata Safari Stealth Edition Petrol Diesel Accomplished Ultra (MT) Rs 24.04 lakh (7S) Rs 25.21 lakh (7S) Accomplished Ultra (AT) Rs 25.46 lakh (7S) Rs 26.66 lakh (7S) Rs 25.55 lakh (6S) Rs 26.76 lakh (6S)

*6S- 6-seater Captain Seat variant, 7S- 7-seater variant

What’s New

The Stealth Edition for the Harrier and the Safari gets styling updates to them, which include a new Matte Black exterior colour, Carbon Noir leather seats, an all-black interior, and 19-inch matte black alloy wheels.

While the Stealth Edition brings some exclusive equipment, it is still based on the Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra trims, which are the top-spec variants in the Harrier and the Safari lineup, respectively. It includes features such as a 14.5-inch Samsung QLED infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a built-in navigation system (Mappls India), a dashcam, a front and rear camera washer, and a memory ORVM with auto-dip in reverse.

Other Features & Safety

The Harrier and the Safari, in addition to the exclusive features in the Stealth Edition, get features such as 10-speaker JBL speakers, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver seat, 2nd row ventilated captain seats (Safari), electric boss mode (Safari), and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, both the SUVs get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), front and rear parking sensors, 7 airbags, hill start assist, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability program (ESP).

Powertrain

The Tata Harrier and the Safari with the Stealth Edition share the same two engine options, which are a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine, mated to a manual and automatic gearbox. Here’s a detailed specification for the engines:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 2-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power (PS) 170 PS 170 PS Torque (Nm) 280 Nm 350 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT-Manual Transmission, AT-Automatic Transmission

Rivals

Both the SUVs rival the MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra Scorpio N. In addition, the Safari rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the MG Hector Plus.