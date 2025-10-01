These Were The All New Cars Launched In September 2025: Maruti Victoris, VinFast VF6 And VF7, Skoda Kodiaq Lounge, Hyundai Creta King And More!

Apart from Maruti Victoris, VinFast made its market debut in India with two electric SUVs, while several special editions and new variants of existing cars were also launched

September 2025 has just ended, and it has turned out to be an interesting month of the year as we saw several new car launches including from Maruti, VinFast, and Volvo. During the same month, brands like Honda, Citroen, Skoda, and Hyundai also introduced some special and additional variants of existing cars. Let’s check out all of them in detail.

Maruti Victoris

The Maruti Victoris was one of the most interesting launches of September 2025, priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). This compact SUV is being sold through Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships, making it the flagship product of the Arena lineup. It packs modern exterior and interior, along with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Interestingly, the Maruti Victoris shares its powertrain options with the Maruti Grand Vitara, i.e., it is being offered in mild hybrid, strong hybrid, and CNG. The mild hybrid automatic variant also comes with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

VinFast VF6

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV maker, made its debut in the Indian market with two electric SUVs, one of which is the VinFast VF6. What surprised everyone was its aggressive pricing, ranging from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With this price range, it undercuts its key compact electric SUV rivals like the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

It comes loaded with amenities like a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fixed panoramic glass roof, dual-zone AC, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and ventilated front seats. Safety features include up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. The VF6 is being offered with a 59.6 kWh battery pack available in two states of tune: 177 PS/ 250 Nm and 204 PS/ 310 Nm. It offers an ARAI claimed range of up to 468 km.

VinFast VF7

Alongside the VF6, the VinFast VF7 electric SUV was also launched with an aggressive price, starting from Rs 20.89 lakh and going up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The VF7 is a bigger sibling of the VF6 and also gets the option of a bigger battery pack and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. One is the same 59.6 kWh battery pack offered with the VF6 in similar states of tune, and the other is a bigger 70.8 kWh battery pack mated to a dual-motor AWD setup which makes 353.5 PS and 500 Nm. It offers an ARAI claimed range of up to 532 km (depending on the variant chosen). Its features and safety suits almost remain the same as the VinFast VF6, all of which are mentioned above.

Volvo EX30

The most affordable Volvo in India, the EX30 was launched at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). However, you can drive it home at a special price of Rs 39.99 lakh if you book one before October 19, 2025. What it brings apart from Volvo badge is the premium set of features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Google Services, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. Safety-wise, it comes with 7 airbags and level 2 ADAS.

The Volvo EX30 houses a 69kWh battery pack mated to a rear-mounted electric motor which makes 272 PS and 343 Nm, offering a WLTP claimed range of 480 km.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Variant

Skoda launched a new entry-level ‘Lounge’ variant of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Being more affordable than the Sportline and L&K variants, the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge comes in a 5-seater layout with more boot space. It also doesn’t skimp much on features as it comes with a 10.4-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charger. Being a base variant, it misses out on premium equipment like a 360-degree camera, ventilated and powered front seats, as well as powered tailgate.

The Kodiaq Lounge uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 204 PS and 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission).

Hyundai Creta King Variants

The Hyundai Creta nameplate completed 10 years in India last month, and to mark the milestone, the automaker introduced a new top-spec King variant, positioned above the SX (O) trim of the SUV. It comes in a new Matte Black exterior shade and has new features like memory function for driver’s seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dashcam and a seatback retractable tray. Hyundai has also introduced a King Limited edition of the Creta, which gets exclusive ‘King’ branding on several design elements like seatbelt covers, headrest cushions, mats, and key cover. Click here to know more about the Creta King and its pricing.

Updated Honda Elevate

Honda introduced some minor updates and cosmetic tweaks for the Elevate compact SUV in September. The changes include a bolder looking front grille on the ZX and Black edition variants. The top-spec ZX trim now also gets a new black and ivory cabin theme which first debuted on the Elevate Apex edition, while the mid-spec V and VX trims now comes with black fabric seat upholstery unlike the beige coloured one offered before. In terms of features, it now also gets a 360-degree camera and 7-colour ambient lighting. The Honda Elevate remains mechanically unchanged.

Citroen Basalt X

Citroen launched the new Basalt X that is based on the top-spec Max variant, priced at Rs 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Updates are mainly on the inside, where the Basalt now comes with a revised dashboard that looks more premium now. It also gets some much needed feature additions like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button-start/stop and ambient lighting. Like the regular model, it continues to get a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an adjustable under-thigh support for rear seat passengers.

The Basalt X uses the same engine options as before.

Special Editions

Renault Kwid Anniversary Edition: On the completion of 10 years of the Renault Kwid nameplate in India, a new Anniversary edition of the entry-level hatchback was launched at Rs 5.12 lakh. Limited to just 500 units, the Kwid Anniversary edition boasts minor cosmetic tweaks inside and out. Renault has added puddle lamps and illuminated scuff plates to make it feel more special. You can check out our detailed story on the Renault Kwid Anniversary edition for more details.

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight: The all-black Knight edition has also been introduced on the electric version of the Hyundai Creta. It sports an all-black exterior and interior theme, and gets red brake callipers and metallic pedals for a sportier appeal. It costs up to Rs 32,000 more over the corresponding regular variants of the Creta Electric.

Hyundai Alcazar Knight: The Hyundai Alcazar has also got this special all-black variant, based on the 7-seater Signature trim. The Alcazar Knight comes at a price premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard variants.

Hyundai i20 Knight: Further expanding the all-black Knight edition lineup, the Hyundai i20 has also got the same treatment. The i20 Knight is available with both the higher-spec Sportz (O) MT and Asta (O) CVT trims, at a price premium of Rs 10,000 over the regular variants.

So these were the all new cars and special editions we saw in September 2025. Which one do you like the most and why? Let us know in the comments.