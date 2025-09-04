Hyundai Creta Electric, Alcazar, And i20 Get New Knight Editions; Prices Start From Rs 9.15 Lakh

The i20, i20 N Line, and Alcazar get new features, including a dashcam and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Hyundai Creta Electric, Alcazar and i20 get new Knight Editions with all-black exterior and interior design with some brass-coloured elements in the cabin.

The i20 and i20 have been updated with features including a dashcam, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Even the Alcazar now gets a dashcam.

Price increment of the Knight Editions range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 based on the chosen model.

After the Hyundai Creta Electric was updated with new features, more claimed range and variants recently, the Korean carmaker has now launched a Knight Edition that is similar to the Creta, Venue and Exter. Not just this, but Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of even the Alcazar and i20, which have also received some feature updates, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a dashcam. The i20 N Line has also been updated with similar features.

Here’s a model-wise description of everything that is changed and new on the aforementioned Hyundai offerings in detail:

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight

The Hyundai Creta Electric was recently updated with three new variants, an added claimed range for both battery pack options and some new features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a dashcam.

Now, the carmaker has updated it with an all-black Knight Edition, which is similar to the ICE-powered Creta. As such, it gets the following exterior and interior design changes:

All-black alloy wheels

Red brake callipers

Black front and rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Black roof-mounted spoiler

Matte black Hyundai logos outside

Knight emblem

All-black interior with brass-coloured inserts

All-black seat upholstery with brass-coloured highlights

Metal pedals

Notably, the Creta Electric Knight Edition is based on the Excellence variants with both the 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh battery pack options. Here are the detailed prices of the Knight Edition:

Variant Knight Edition prices Regular model’s prices Difference Excellence 42 kWh Rs 21.45 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh + Rs 15,000 Excellence 42 kWh with home charger Rs 22.18 lakh Rs 22.03 lakh + Rs 15,000 Excellence 51.4 kWh Rs 23.82 lakh Rs 23.50 lakh + Rs 32,000 Excellence 51.4 kWh with home charger Rs 24.55 lakh Rs 24.23 lakh + Rs 32,000

As seen in the table, the Creta Electric Knight edition commands a price increment of either Rs 15,000 or Rs 32,000, based on the chosen battery pack option.

Hyundai Alcazar Knight

The Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition is based on the 7-seater version of the Signature trim and comes with the same exterior and interior design changes as the Creta Electric Knight Edition.

That being said, the regular Signature variant comes with a new dashcam feature in both 6- and 7-seater versions, along with the Knight Edition.

Here are the prices of the Alcazar Knight Edition in comparison to the regular Signature variant:

Variant Knight Edition prices Regular model’s prices Difference Signature 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT 7-seater Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 21.51 lakh + Rs 15,000 Signature 1.5-litre diesel AT 7-seater Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 21.51 lakh + Rs 15,000

Like the lower battery pack option of the Creta Electric, the Knight Edition of Alcazar is Rs 15,000 more expensive than the regular model.

Hyundai i20 Knight

The Hyundai i20 Knight Edition also gets the same all-black exterior and interior changes as the Creta Electric and Alcazar Knight Editions.

The special edition model is available with both the higher-spec Sportz (O) MT and Asta (O) CVT trims, the prices of which are as follows:

Variant Knight Edition prices Regular model’s prices Difference Sportz (O) MT Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh + Rs 10,000 Asta (O) CVT Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh + Rs 10,000

Not only does the i20 get a Knight Edition, but the regular variant has also been updated with new features, including a dashcam, a roof-mounted spoiler and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (with a wireless adapter).

Additionally, the Hyundai i20 N Line is also updated with these new features, but misses out on the Knight Edition.

Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric locks horns with the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

The Hyundai Alcazar squares off against the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N and MG Hector Plus.

The Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line rivals the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz.

