Honda Elevate Gets New Interior Themes And A Bolder Looking Grille

All variants except the base SV model come with cosmetic tweaks for a breath of fresh air

Honda Cars India has given the Honda Elevate minor updates to keep it relevant and going in the market. On offer are new interior themes and an updated grille to give Honda’s compact SUV a breath of fresh air. Changes vary depending on the variant you pick, and we’ve given you a detailed explainer right below.

What Are The Changes?

Customers opting for the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate are now treated to a new black / ivory interior theme that debuted in the Elevate Apex edition. With this, the top-end Elevate is now available with three interior hues: black / tan, black / ivory and all-black (limited to Elevate Black Edition). Honda is also offering it with an optional 360-degree camera and 7-colour ambient lighting.

Also, if you want your top-spec Honda Elevate to have a bolder look, Honda is offering a new optional “Alpha-Bold Plus Grille” with even more bling and chunkier vertical slats with the ZX and Black Edition. However, this design touch is standard if you opt for the top-end Signature Black Edition of the SUV, albeit in an all-black hue.

Meanwhile, the lower-spec V and VX variants of the Honda Elevate now get a new black fabric upholstery for the seats instead of the previous beige hue. The cabin in these variants gets an ivory finish on the dashboard and doorpads for added contrast. In addition to that, the Crystal Black body colour is also now available in these lower-spec variants.

Honda Elevate: Other Features Onboard

There are no major changes to the features of the Honda Elevate. It continues with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger and an 8-speaker sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda Elevate: Engine Option

The Honda Elevate is offered with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine, specifications of which have been mentioned in the table below:

Parameters Specifications Engine 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / CVT*

*Continuously Variable Transmission

Honda Elevate: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Honda Elevate range from Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Maruti Escudo / Victoris.