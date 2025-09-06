VinFast VF6 And VF7 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.49 Lakh

The VF6 is available in 3 variants and single battery option while the VF7 is offered in 5 variants and two battery options

VinFast VF6 prices range between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

VinFast VF7 is priced between Re 20.89 lakh and Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

VF6 features all-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone cabin, 12.9-inch touchscreen and a HUD.

It gets a 59.6 kWh battery pack with two FWD electric motor choices.

VF7 has a more aggressive design and comes with the same touchscreen and HUD inside.

It packs in a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack mated with either an FWD or an AWD motor.

The Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has launched its first cars in India in the form of the VinFast VF6 and VF7. Prices of the VinFast VF6 start from Rs 16.49 lakh, while the VF7 is priced from Rs 20.89 lakh (both prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Let us take a brief look at everything both the new VinFast models have to offer.

VinFast VF6

The VF6’s exterior design looks very understated and elegant due to the clean body lines that VinFast is offering with it. Key design elements include projector LED headlights, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that feature a VinFast logo in the centre, and LED light bars at the rear that are also placed in a similar fashion as the DRLs. It gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and features thick body cladding on the wheel arches that runs across the lower portion of the EV, which enhances its rugged appearance.

Step inside the cabin and you'll be greeted with a dual-tone theme, which differs according to the chosen variant. The dashboard has a minimalistic design, featuring a 3-spoke steering wheel and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-speaker sound system. It misses out on a driver’s display, as the instrumentation is done through a coloured head-up display (HUD) to keep the dashboard look clean.

Other features include 8-way powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, PM2.5 air filter and dual-zone auto AC with rear vents. Its safety suite consists of Level-2 ADAS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor.

The VinFast VF6 comes with a 59.6 kWh battery pack with a choice between two front axle mounted (FWD) electric motors, the details of which are as follows:

Version Eco Plus Battery Pack 59.6 kWh No. of electric motors 1 Drivetrain FWD Power 177 PS 204 PS Torque 250 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 410 km 379 km

VinFast VF7

The VF7 is the bigger sibling to the VF6 and it features a bold look, majorly due to aggressive cuts and creases across its body. It features the same LED DRLs as the VF6, but the projector LED headlights feature an LED strip to set it apart from the more affordable VinFast model. It gets 19-inch alloy wheels and sleek LED bars as tail lights that feature a VinFast logo at its centre. To make it look more premium, VinFast is offering it with flush-type door handles as well.

The VF7’s interior features a lot of leatherette materials on all major touchpoints that makes it look and feel upmarket. VinFast is offering the VF7 too with a dual-tone cabin and the same touchscreen and HUD as the VF6 eSUV.

Other amenities include ventilated front seats with an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger and a panoramic glass roof.

Like the VF6, the VF7 also comes with two powertrain choices, but is available with both FWD and AWD setups. Here are the details:

Variant Plus FWD Plus AWD Battery pack 70.8 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 201 PS 354 PS Torque 310 Nm 520 Nm Claimed range 0-100 kmph 9.5 seconds 5.8 seconds

Rivals

The VinFast VF6 squares off against popular EVs like the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6.

The bigger VinFast VF7 rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 and also the upcoming Volvo EX30.

What are your thoughts on the VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7? Let us know in the comments below.