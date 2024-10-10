These Were The 15 Highest-selling Cars In September 2024
Published On Oct 10, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Ertiga
The Maruti Brezza lost its top spot in September and fell to the fourth position, but its spot was taken by another popular Maruti model, the Ertiga
Amidst the festive season, the month of September witnessed a high demand of cars, among which cars like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift, and Kia Sonet were few of the most popular choices among buyers. However, in September, there was an interesting interchange of positions among popular cars, wherein the top stop was taken by an MPV instead of an SUV or a hatchback. Here are the top 15 cars which had the highest sales figures in September.
|
Model
|
September 2024
|
September 2023
|
August 2024
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
17,441
|
13,528
|
18,580
|
Maruti Swift
|
16,241
|
14,703
|
12,844
|
Hyundai Creta
|
15,902
|
12,717
|
16,762
|
Maruti Brezza
|
15,322
|
15,001
|
19,190
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
14,438
|
11,846
|
13,787
|
Maruti Baleno
|
14,292
|
18,417
|
12,485
|
Maruti Fronx
|
13,874
|
11,455
|
12,387
|
Tata Punch
|
13,711
|
13,036
|
15,643
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
13,339
|
16,250
|
16,450
|
Maruti Eeco
|
11,908
|
11,147
|
10,985
|
Tata Nexon
|
11,470
|
15,325
|
12,289
|
Maruti Dzire
|
10,853
|
13,880
|
10,627
|
Kia Sonet
|
10,335
|
4,984
|
10,073
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
10,267
|
11,736
|
9,021
|
Hyundai Venue
|
10,259
|
12,204
|
9,085
Key Takeaways
-
Out of the 15 highest selling cars, 9 were from Maruti Suzuki.
-
The Maruti Ertiga replaced the Brezza as the highest selling car in September 2024, followed by the Swift taking the second spot.
-
Hyundai Creta retained its third place, but the carmaker dispatched 850-odd less units compared to August 2024.
-
Maruti Brezza fell to the fourth position as monthly sales figures dropped by almost 4,000 units.
-
Mahindra Scorpio witnessed growth in both monthly sales and yearly sales figures, but do note that these sales figures include both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.
-
Sales figures of both Maruti Fronx and Maruti Baleno were around 14,000 units. Baleno witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of around 1,800 units, while Fronx’s MoM growth was around 1,500 units.
-
Tata Punch’s yearly sales figures grew by 5 percent, but its monthly sales dropped by almost 2,000 units.
-
Maruti Wagon R suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales, but still managed to sell over 13,000 units in September 2024.
-
The Maruti Eeco’s yearly sales grew by 7 percent, and it also sold close to a thousand more units compared to August 2024.
-
Tata Nexon suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales figures, due to which it couldn’t make it in the top-10 list.
-
The Maruti Dzire retained its spot by selling over 200 more units in September compared to the previous month. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales have taken a hit of over 3,000 units.
-
Kia Sonet sold around 260 more units in September than in August, but the bigger growth was seen in the yearly sales, as its YoY sales saw a rise of 107 percent.
-
The Grand Vitara made it to the list of top 15 highest selling cars of September by selling over 2,000 more units than what it did in August. However, its YoY sales suffered a loss of 13 percent.
-
Lastly, the Hyundai Venue retained its 15th place in September sales. While its MoM sales grew by over 1,000 units, its YoY sales fell by 16 percent.
