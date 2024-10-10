These Were The 15 Highest-selling Cars In September 2024

Published On Oct 10, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Brezza lost its top spot in September and fell to the fourth position, but its spot was taken by another popular Maruti model, the Ertiga

Amidst the festive season, the month of September witnessed a high demand of cars, among which cars like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift, and Kia Sonet were few of the most popular choices among buyers. However, in September, there was an interesting interchange of positions among popular cars, wherein the top stop was taken by an MPV instead of an SUV or a hatchback. Here are the top 15 cars which had the highest sales figures in September.

Model September 2024 September 2023 August 2024 Maruti Ertiga 17,441 13,528 18,580 Maruti Swift 16,241 14,703 12,844 Hyundai Creta 15,902 12,717 16,762 Maruti Brezza 15,322 15,001 19,190 Mahindra Scorpio 14,438 11,846 13,787 Maruti Baleno 14,292 18,417 12,485 Maruti Fronx 13,874 11,455 12,387 Tata Punch 13,711 13,036 15,643 Maruti Wagon R 13,339 16,250 16,450 Maruti Eeco 11,908 11,147 10,985 Tata Nexon 11,470 15,325 12,289 Maruti Dzire 10,853 13,880 10,627 Kia Sonet 10,335 4,984 10,073 Maruti Grand Vitara 10,267 11,736 9,021 Hyundai Venue 10,259 12,204 9,085

Key Takeaways

Out of the 15 highest selling cars, 9 were from Maruti Suzuki.

The Maruti Ertiga replaced the Brezza as the highest selling car in September 2024, followed by the Swift taking the second spot.

Hyundai Creta retained its third place, but the carmaker dispatched 850-odd less units compared to August 2024.

Maruti Brezza fell to the fourth position as monthly sales figures dropped by almost 4,000 units.

Mahindra Scorpio witnessed growth in both monthly sales and yearly sales figures, but do note that these sales figures include both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Sales figures of both Maruti Fronx and Maruti Baleno were around 14,000 units. Baleno witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of around 1,800 units, while Fronx’s MoM growth was around 1,500 units.

Tata Punch’s yearly sales figures grew by 5 percent, but its monthly sales dropped by almost 2,000 units.

Maruti Wagon R suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales, but still managed to sell over 13,000 units in September 2024.

The Maruti Eeco’s yearly sales grew by 7 percent, and it also sold close to a thousand more units compared to August 2024.

Tata Nexon suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales figures, due to which it couldn’t make it in the top-10 list.

The Maruti Dzire retained its spot by selling over 200 more units in September compared to the previous month. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales have taken a hit of over 3,000 units.

Kia Sonet sold around 260 more units in September than in August, but the bigger growth was seen in the yearly sales, as its YoY sales saw a rise of 107 percent.

The Grand Vitara made it to the list of top 15 highest selling cars of September by selling over 2,000 more units than what it did in August. However, its YoY sales suffered a loss of 13 percent.

Lastly, the Hyundai Venue retained its 15th place in September sales. While its MoM sales grew by over 1,000 units, its YoY sales fell by 16 percent.

