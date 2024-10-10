All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

These Were The 15 Highest-selling Cars In September 2024

Published On Oct 10, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Ertiga

  • 503 Views
  • Write a comment

The Maruti Brezza lost its top spot in September and fell to the fourth position, but its spot was taken by another popular Maruti model, the Ertiga

Top-15 Highest Selling Cars Of September 2024

Amidst the festive season, the month of September witnessed a high demand of cars, among which cars like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Swift, and Kia Sonet were few of the most popular choices among buyers. However, in September, there was an interesting interchange of positions among popular cars, wherein the top stop was taken by an MPV instead of an SUV or a hatchback. Here are the top 15 cars which had the highest sales figures in September.

Model

September 2024

September 2023

August 2024

Maruti Ertiga

17,441

13,528

18,580

Maruti Swift

16,241

14,703

12,844

Hyundai Creta

15,902

12,717

16,762

Maruti Brezza

15,322

15,001

19,190

Mahindra Scorpio

14,438

11,846

13,787

Maruti Baleno

14,292

18,417

12,485

Maruti Fronx

13,874

11,455

12,387

Tata Punch

13,711

13,036

15,643

Maruti Wagon R

13,339

16,250

16,450

Maruti Eeco

11,908

11,147

10,985

Tata Nexon

11,470

15,325

12,289

Maruti Dzire

10,853

13,880

10,627

Kia Sonet

10,335

4,984

10,073

Maruti Grand Vitara

10,267

11,736

9,021

Hyundai Venue

10,259

12,204

9,085

Key Takeaways

Maruti Ertiga

  • The Maruti Ertiga replaced the Brezza as the highest selling car in September 2024, followed by the Swift taking the second spot.

  • Hyundai Creta retained its third place, but the carmaker dispatched 850-odd less units compared to August 2024.

  • Maruti Brezza fell to the fourth position as monthly sales figures dropped by almost 4,000 units. 

Mahindra Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic

  • Mahindra Scorpio witnessed growth in both monthly sales and yearly sales figures, but do note that these sales figures include both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

  • Sales figures of both Maruti Fronx and Maruti Baleno were around 14,000 units. Baleno witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of around 1,800 units, while Fronx’s MoM growth was around 1,500 units.

  • Tata Punch’s yearly sales figures grew by 5 percent, but its monthly sales dropped by almost 2,000 units.

Maruti Wagon R

  • Maruti Wagon R suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales, but still managed to sell over 13,000 units in September 2024.

  • The Maruti Eeco’s yearly sales grew by 7 percent, and it also sold close to a thousand more units compared to August 2024.

Tata Nexon

  • Tata Nexon suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales figures, due to which it couldn’t make it in the top-10 list.

  • The Maruti Dzire retained its spot by selling over 200 more units in September compared to the previous month. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales have taken a hit of over 3,000 units.

  • Kia Sonet sold around 260 more units in September than in August, but the bigger growth was seen in the yearly sales, as its YoY sales saw a rise of 107 percent.

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • The Grand Vitara made it to the list of top 15 highest selling cars of September by selling over 2,000 more units than what it did in August. However, its YoY sales suffered a loss of 13 percent.

  • Lastly, the Hyundai Venue retained its 15th place in September sales. While its MoM sales grew by over 1,000 units, its YoY sales fell by 16 percent.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Ertiga on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Ertiga

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Muv Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
These Were The 15 Highest-selling Cars In September 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience