While this list appears to be filled with hatchbacks and a couple of micro SUVs, there are a few oddballs in the form of a sub-4m sedan, a subcompact SUV and even a crossover SUV

The CNG space in the Indian automobile industry has witnessed tremendous action in the last few years thanks to the introduction of new models featuring modern technology and features. Not to forget, they are also one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles available today and also provide better performance than their predecessors. With many options now available under the Rs 10 lakh slab, here’s a look at the best-equipped models that you can consider:

Maruti Alto K10

Specification 1-litre petrol+CNG Power 57PS Torque 82Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 33.85km/kg

The Maruti Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car on sale in our market. The alternative fuel option is only offered with the mid-spec VXi variant of this entry-level hatchback.

The Alto K10 VXi CNG is offered with full wheel covers, front power windows, basic music system, keyless entry, and manual AC. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

It’s priced at Rs 5.96 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.5PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.49km/kg

The Tata Tiago CNG made its market debut in 2022 but recently got updated to use the Altroz-like twin-cylinder technology. As a result, it now offers a more usable boot.

Customers can choose from five variants: XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Dual Tone (DT).

Tata is the first and the only brand yet to provide a direct ‘CNG mode’ start option, with push-button start too.

Feature highlights of the Tiago CNG include a 7-inch touchscreen, 4-speaker music system with four tweeters, auto climate control, and auto folding ORVMs. Tata has equipped it with safety features such as dual front airbags, corner stability control, TPMS and a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines.

The Tata Tiago NRG, the standard hatchback’s crossover version with increased ground clearance and additional cladding, is also available with the same CNG powertrain in the XT and XZ trims.

Tata retails the Tiago CNG between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh.

The Tiago NRG CNG, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh.

In the CNG space, the Tiago rivals the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The optional CNG kit is available on the mid-spec Magna and Sportz variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, priced at Rs 7.58 lakh and Rs 8.13 lakh, respectively.

Even the CNG variants of the Hyundai hatchback are feature-laden and offer an 8-inch touchscreen system, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox, and auto AC with rear AC vents. Passenger safety is taken care of by four airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), TPMS and a reversing camera.

Its only direct rival, in both petrol and CNG options, is the Maruti Swift.

Maruti Baleno

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.5PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 30.61km/kg

In the premium hatchback segment, there are three cars with a CNG option to pick from, two of them shared products: the Maruti Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.

Both of them are available with the optional CNG kit in their respective mid-spec trims: Delta and Zeta (Baleno), and S and G (Glanza).

Common features between the two CNG offerings include a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, 7-inch touchscreen unit, and a 4-speaker music system with two tweeters. Their shared safety net includes electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a reversing camera.

This is also the most powerful CNG option out of all CNG models offered with a 1.2-litre engine.

Maruti sells the Baleno CNG from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh whereas the Toyota Glanza CNG retails between Rs 8.60 lakh and Rs 9.63 lakh.

Tata Altroz

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.5PS Torque 103Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.20km/kg

The Tata Altroz was the first model from the carmaker to get its twin-cylinder technology.

Tata offers the CNG kit on five variants of the Altroz under Rs 10 lakh: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, and XZ+ (S).

Its list of features includes cooled and illuminated glovebox, voice-operated single-pane sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charging and 7-inch touchscreen display. The Altroz CNG’s safety kit packs dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Prices of the Tata Altroz CNG range from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

While it does pack some cool features and CNG-tech, the Altroz CNG’s claimed efficiency is not as high as its rivals.

Tata Tigor

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.5PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.49km/kg

The Tata Tigor CNG shares its powertrains with the Tiago hatchback, and was recently updated to the new twin-cylinder technology as well, reclaiming the design’s boot space advantage.

Tata’s sub-4m sedan can be had in four variants with the CNG powertrain: XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Leatherette Pack.

Its features list comprises 7-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, cooled glovebox, auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, and height-adjustable driver seat. Occupant safety is taken care of by dual airbags, TPMS, corner stability control, and a reversing camera.

The Tigor CNG’s variants cost between Rs 7.80 lakh and Rs 8.95 lakh.

Its closest rivals would be the Maruti Dzire CNG that has a higher claimed mileage, as well as the Hyundai Aura CNG.

Tata Punch

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.5PS Torque 103Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.99km/kg

The Tata Punch is the carmaker’s latest CNG offering. Like the rest of the lineup, it too features twin-cylinder technology that allows for a usable boot with the alternative fuel option.

It is offered in five variants: Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished and Accomplished Dazzle S.

Tata’s CNG-equipped micro SUV gets a 7-inch touchscreen unit, push-button start/stop, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver seat and voice-enabled single-pane sunroof. Its safety features consist of dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

It is priced from Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69PS Torque 95Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.1km/kg

The Hyundai Exter is the new entry-level SUV model in the Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup, and it has had a CNG powertrain option since its launch.

That said, it is sold with the alternative fuel option in just the two mid-spec variants: S and SX.

Features on offer include a digitised driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Its safety net is made up of six airbags, TPMS, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Hyundai retails the Exter CNG from Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

Specification 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 77.5PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 28.51km/kg

The Maruti Baleno-based crossover SUV, the Fronx, shares its CNG powertrains with the premium hatchback.

It is available with the alternative fuel option only in the lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants.

Maruti has equipped the Fronx CNG with a 7-inch touchscreen display, auto climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, keyless entry, and steering-mounted controls. Safety features on board the Fronx CNG include electronic stability programme (ESP), dual front airbags, and a reversing camera.

It is sold between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh.

Maruti Brezza

Specification 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 88PS Torque 121.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 25.51km/kg

The Maruti Brezza is the only sub-4m SUV on this list to get a CNG powertrain option.

While it’s available in four variants with the CNG kit (LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi DT), only the base-spec LXi variant fits this budget as it’s priced at Rs 9.24 lakh.

Maruti has provided the Brezza LXi CNG with features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, and all power windows. Its safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

Buyers willing to splash over Rs 10 lakh for the Brezza CNG can get a 7-inch touchscreen system, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. Higher-spec variants also come with better safety features like a reversing camera, rear defogger, and rear wiper with washer.

While the CNG space continues to grow, these are all the options that you have if you are looking for a premium experience in your CNG car priced under Rs 10 lakh. Which one of these would be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

