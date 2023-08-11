Tata EVs Cross 1 Lakh Sales - Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV

Published On Aug 11, 2023 09:32 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV Prime

More than half of those sales came from its electric sub-4m SUV

The leading EV brand in India has just celebrated a new milestone with over 1 lakh EVs sold, with the Tata Nexon EV accounting for more than half the tally. However, it will likely soon be surpassed by the Tata Tiago EV while the Tigor EV remains a sedan option popular among fleet buyers as well. Let’s dig a little deeper to see how Tata made it to this milestone:

Tata Nexon EVs

The electric subcompact SUV was Tata’s first all-electric offering at the start of 2020. By June 2023, it crossed the 50,000 sales milestone and is currently sold in two versions - Prime and Max. The original Nexon EV that got labeled as the Prime comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack claiming a range of up to 312km. It got a new, bigger battery pack in the Nexon EV Max that promises up to 453km on a full charge.

Tata Tiago EV

The newest and smallest of the bunch, Tata finally launched the Tiago EV electric hatchback in late 2022. It is the most affordable EV in the range and with prices still starting from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata offers this one with two battery sizes as well - 19.2kWh (250km) and 24kWh (312km). It received 20,000 bookings in the first couple of months and over 10,000 units have already been delivered. The Tiago EV is on track to soon become the brand’s best-selling EV.

Tata Tigor EV

While the Tigor EV may not be the most popular EV in the lineup in terms of individual sales, it is the brand’s electric solution for fleet buyers. The subcompact electric sedan made its PV debut in 2021 and currently offers a claimed range of up to 315km from its 26kWh battery pack. Its fleet variant is called the Xpres-T and has an MIDC rated range of 277km.

Future Tata EVs

Not only does Tata dominate the EV space in India with its existing lineup, it is well on its way to sustain its dominance in the long run. The brand has already confirmed the Punch EV to arrive next followed by new models based on fresh underpinnings. This includes the Harrier EV and Curvv EV on the Gen2 due to arrive sometime in 2024, an electric Tata Sierra, and the Avinya based on the EV-only platform will debut in 2025.

