Toyota will likely launch its own version of the Maruti Fronx crossover SUV sometime in 2024

Toyota currently has no SUV in the sub-4m SUV space with prices starting under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It had trademarked the name ‘Taisor’ towards the end of 2022.

With the axing of the Urban Cruiser SUV, we believe it could use it as a prefix with ‘Taisor’ like it did in the case of the Hyryder.

The Fronx-based SUV will have cosmetic differences inside and out with a near-identical features list.

To get the same petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG powertrains as the Maruti Fronx.

Prices could start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

We recently brought to you that the Maruti Fronx will likely be rebadged as a Toyota crossover SUV in 2024. Now, recent trademark filing suggests it may be called the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

What Makes Us Think So?

Toyota doesn’t have a sub-4m SUV offering following the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser towards the end of 2022. So we feel it could be eyeing the subcompact space by introducing its own version of the Maruti Fronx under this moniker. This will help Toyota have a presence in the sub-Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price SUV space.

Another reason why we feel this nameplate will be a fit for a new Toyota SUV is because it already had trademarked the name ‘Taisor’ in the latter half of 2022. It has followed in its own footsteps as before the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the carmaker had only trademarked the ‘Hyryder’ name.

What’s Known About Toyota’s Fronx

The Maruti Fronx-based Toyota crossover SUV will likely have cosmetic changes inside and out as prevalent on recently shared models between the two, like the Maruti Ertiga-Toyota Rumion, and Toyota Innova Hycross-Maruti Invicto.

It will also have almost the same equipment as its Maruti counterpart, which includes a 9-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, a heads-up display, and cruise control. In terms of safety, it should get up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability programme (ESP).

To Borrow The Maruti Fronx’ Powertrains

The Toyota SUV should get the same engine-gearbox options as the Maruti Fronx. They are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Petrol+CNG Power 90PS 100PS 77.5PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

The Maruti Fronx’ 1-litre turbo-petrol engine gets mild-hybrid technology. Toyota might introduce the CNG variants later.

Cost And Competition

We believe Toyota could price the Fronx-based SUV from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3 and other subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Hyundai Venue.

