Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Claimed Mileage Comparison

The CNG variants of the Punch and Exter are feature loaded and similarly priced

The Tata Punch CNG was recently launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 7.10 lakh. The carmaker has now revealed the claimed fuel efficiency of the Punch CNG. Let’s see how it compares to its key rival, the Hyundai Exter CNG.

Specs Punch CNG Exter CNG Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol-CNG 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol-CNG Power 73.5PS 69PS Torque 103Nm 95.2Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Economy 26.99km/kg 27.1km/kg

The claimed fuel economy figures of the Punch and Exter CNG are almost the same, with Exter edging ahead. On paper, the Tata SUV is slightly more powerful and both are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

One of the key USPs of the Punch CNG is its generous 210-litres boot space, thanks to its dual-cylinder setup.

What About Features?

Both micro-SUVs are fairly well equipped and get common features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The Punch CNG offers a 7-inch touchscreen system, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start-stop. On the other hand, the Exter’s feature list also includes an 8-inch touchscreen system and auto AC.

Adding to Exter’s safety kit are six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and hill start assist. Commonalities include dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Price Check

Punch CNG Exter CNG Price Range Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh

Tata offers four variants of the Punch CNG, while the Exter only gets two CNG variants to choose from.

