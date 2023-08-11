English | हिंदी

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Claimed Mileage Comparison

Published On Aug 11, 2023

The CNG variants of the Punch and Exter are feature loaded and similarly priced

Tata Punch CNG Vs Hyundai Exter CNG

The Tata Punch CNG was recently launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 7.10 lakh. The carmaker has now revealed the claimed fuel efficiency of the Punch CNG. Let’s see how it compares to its key rival, the Hyundai Exter CNG. 

Specs

Punch CNG

Exter CNG

Engine

1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol-CNG

1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol-CNG

Power

73.5PS

69PS

Torque

103Nm

95.2Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Economy

26.99km/kg

27.1km/kg

The claimed fuel economy figures of the Punch and Exter CNG are almost the same, with Exter edging ahead. On paper, the Tata SUV is slightly more powerful and both are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Tata Punch CNG

One of the key USPs of the Punch CNG is its generous 210-litres boot space, thanks to its dual-cylinder setup. 

What About Features?

Tata Punch Sunroof

Both micro-SUVs are fairly well equipped and get common features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The Punch CNG offers a 7-inch touchscreen system, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start-stop. On the other hand, the Exter’s feature list also includes an 8-inch touchscreen system and auto AC. 

Adding to Exter’s safety kit are six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and hill start assist. Commonalities include dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

5 Features Tata Punch Gets Over The Hyundai Exter

Price Check

Hyundai Exter Dashboard

 

Punch CNG

Exter CNG

Price Range

Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh

Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh

Tata offers four variants of the Punch CNG, while the Exter only gets two CNG variants to choose from. 

Punch AMT

  Tata Punch
  Hyundai Exter
