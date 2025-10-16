Sub-4 Metre SUV Sales See A Great Surge In September 2025: Tata Nexon Tops The List, Followed By Hyundai Venue And Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza was the only sub-4m SUV to witness a decline in monthly sales in September 2025

September 2025 was a good month for the sub-compact SUV segment as it witnessed a month-on-month growth of 27.91 percent in sales. The Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in this segment, recording a significant increase in monthly sales along with other contenders like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and more. We have detailed the model-wise sales of the sub-4m SUV segment below:

Model September 2025 August 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV) 22573 14004 61.18 32.26 19.28 12.98 14534 Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line) 11484 8109 41.62 16.41 17.24 -0.83 8338 Maruti Brezza 10173 13620 -25.3 14.54 25.76 -11.22 15623 Mahindra XUV 3XO 9032 5521 63.59 12.9 15.13 -2.23 7150 Kia Sonet 9020 7741 16.52 12.89 17.37 -4.48 7877 Skoda Kylaq 4398 3099 41.91 6.28 — — 4580 Nissan Magnite 1652 1384 19.36 2.36 3.53 -1.17 1687 Renault Kiger 1166 910 28.13 1.66 1.66 0 626 Kia Syros 465 308 50.97 0.66 — — 2961 Total 69963 54696 27.91 99.96

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon dominated the sub-4m SUV segment as the best-selling model in September 2025. It retained its top spot with over 22,500 units sold, which is about 8500 units more than in August 2025. This helped the nameplate, including the Nexon EV, register a strong month-on-month growth of 61.18 percent. Check out the new variant-wise prices of the Nexon here.

The Hyundai Venue moved up one spot to take the second position with over 11,000 units dispatched in September 2025, registering a month-on-month growth of 41.62 percent over August 2025. The SUV is set to receive a generational update with the 2025 Venue launching on November 4 – you can know more about it here.

The Maruti Brezza dropped to third position in the rankings, with over 10,000 units sold in September 2025. It witnessed a decline of 25.3 percent from August 2025, making it the only model in the segment to see a negative month-on-month drop. The Brezza is now more affordable by up to Rs 1.12 lakh after the GST rate cut – here are its new variant-wise prices.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO moved up the order to fourth place with over 9,000 units sold and marking the highest MoM growth of 63.59 percent in this segment. The carmaker sold over 3500 units more in September 2025 than in August 2025.

Although the Kia Sonet saw an increase in its monthly sales in September 2025 by 16.52 percent over August 2025, it slipped down one place in the chart.

The Skoda Kylaq held steady in the sixth position with about 4,400 units sold in September 2025, registering a 41.91 percent month-on-month rise.

Nissan managed to sell over 1,600 units of the Magnite in September 2025, marking a 19.36 percent growth over August 2025. On the other hand, the updated Renault Kiger facelift had over 1,100 units dispatched in September 2025, hence marking a month-on-month increase of 28.13 percent.

The Kia Syros continues with its underwhelming sales, with the Korean carmaker managing to sell only 465 units in September 2025. While its sales increased by 50 percent from August 2025, it remained at the bottom of the roster.

With GST 2.0 in effect and Diwali around the corner, this segment is expected to see more growth this month. If you’re eager to purchase a car this Diwali, here are 10 cars with the least waiting period that you can consider.