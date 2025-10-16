Sub-4 Metre SUV Sales See A Great Surge In September 2025: Tata Nexon Tops The List, Followed By Hyundai Venue And Maruti Brezza
Modified On Oct 16, 2025 02:13 PM By Bikramjit
-
Maruti Brezza was the only sub-4m SUV to witness a decline in monthly sales in September 2025
September 2025 was a good month for the sub-compact SUV segment as it witnessed a month-on-month growth of 27.91 percent in sales. The Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in this segment, recording a significant increase in monthly sales along with other contenders like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and more. We have detailed the model-wise sales of the sub-4m SUV segment below:
|
Model
|
September 2025
|
August 2025
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)
|
22573
|
14004
|
61.18
|
32.26
|
19.28
|
12.98
|
14534
|
Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line)
|
11484
|
8109
|
41.62
|
16.41
|
17.24
|
-0.83
|
8338
|
Maruti Brezza
|
10173
|
13620
|
-25.3
|
14.54
|
25.76
|
-11.22
|
15623
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
9032
|
5521
|
63.59
|
12.9
|
15.13
|
-2.23
|
7150
|
Kia Sonet
|
9020
|
7741
|
16.52
|
12.89
|
17.37
|
-4.48
|
7877
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
4398
|
3099
|
41.91
|
6.28
|
—
|
—
|
4580
|
Nissan Magnite
|
1652
|
1384
|
19.36
|
2.36
|
3.53
|
-1.17
|
1687
|
Renault Kiger
|
1166
|
910
|
28.13
|
1.66
|
1.66
|
0
|
626
|
Kia Syros
|
465
|
308
|
50.97
|
0.66
|
—
|
—
|
2961
|
Total
|
69963
|
54696
|
27.91
|
99.96
Key Takeaways
-
The Tata Nexon dominated the sub-4m SUV segment as the best-selling model in September 2025. It retained its top spot with over 22,500 units sold, which is about 8500 units more than in August 2025. This helped the nameplate, including the Nexon EV, register a strong month-on-month growth of 61.18 percent. Check out the new variant-wise prices of the Nexon here.
-
The Hyundai Venue moved up one spot to take the second position with over 11,000 units dispatched in September 2025, registering a month-on-month growth of 41.62 percent over August 2025. The SUV is set to receive a generational update with the 2025 Venue launching on November 4 – you can know more about it here.
-
The Maruti Brezza dropped to third position in the rankings, with over 10,000 units sold in September 2025. It witnessed a decline of 25.3 percent from August 2025, making it the only model in the segment to see a negative month-on-month drop. The Brezza is now more affordable by up to Rs 1.12 lakh after the GST rate cut – here are its new variant-wise prices.
-
The Mahindra XUV 3XO moved up the order to fourth place with over 9,000 units sold and marking the highest MoM growth of 63.59 percent in this segment. The carmaker sold over 3500 units more in September 2025 than in August 2025.
-
Although the Kia Sonet saw an increase in its monthly sales in September 2025 by 16.52 percent over August 2025, it slipped down one place in the chart.
-
The Skoda Kylaq held steady in the sixth position with about 4,400 units sold in September 2025, registering a 41.91 percent month-on-month rise.
-
Nissan managed to sell over 1,600 units of the Magnite in September 2025, marking a 19.36 percent growth over August 2025. On the other hand, the updated Renault Kiger facelift had over 1,100 units dispatched in September 2025, hence marking a month-on-month increase of 28.13 percent.
-
The Kia Syros continues with its underwhelming sales, with the Korean carmaker managing to sell only 465 units in September 2025. While its sales increased by 50 percent from August 2025, it remained at the bottom of the roster.
With GST 2.0 in effect and Diwali around the corner, this segment is expected to see more growth this month. If you’re eager to purchase a car this Diwali, here are 10 cars with the least waiting period that you can consider.
