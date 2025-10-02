Maruti Brezza New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

Maruti’s most popular sub-4m SUV offering, the Brezza, has become more affordable by up to Rs 1.12 lakh following the revision in the GST rates

Prices of all variants of the Maruti Brezza have been reduced due to the revised GST rates.

The highest Rs 1.12 lakh benefit is applicable to the SUV’s top-spec ZXi Plus AT variant.

Maruti has lowered the prices of other variants in the range of Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.07 lakh.

The GST rates for the Brezza (sub-4m car with engine capacity of 1,500 cc) have been reduced from 45 percent to 40 percent.

The Brezza’s revised price range is Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

By now, you must have already seen the reduced price benefits following the introduction of the reformed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates implemented by multiple carmakers. One of the most benefitted segments is the sub-4m category, which also consists of the Maruti Brezza. If you were planning to buy one, we have now detailed how its old and new prices compare after the GST revisions, so take a look below:

Variant-wise Price Reduction

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi MT Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh (-Rs 43,000) LXi CNG MT Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 9.17 lakh (-Rs 47,000) VXi MT Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh (-Rs 49,000) VXi CNG MT Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 10.17 lakh (-Rs 53,000) ZXi MT Rs 11.26 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh (-Rs 86,000) ZXi CNG MT Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 11.31 lakh (-Rs 90,000) ZXi Plus MT Rs 12.58 lakh Rs 11.51 lakh (-Rs 1.07 lakh)

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AT^ Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh (-Rs 55,000) ZXi AT^ Rs 12.66 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh (-Rs 91,000) ZXi Plus AT^ Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 12.86 lakh (-Rs 1.12 lakh)

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The highest savings of Rs 1.12 lakh is applicable to the fully loaded ZXi Plus AT variant of the Maruti Brezza.

Maruti has slashed the prices of the other variants between Rs 43,000 and Rs 1.07 lakh.

Prices of the CNG variants have been lowered in the range of Rs 47,000 to Rs 90,000.

Reason For The Price Cut

While the Brezza is a sub-4 metre vehicle, it has a 1,500 cc engine, and so the SUV was taxed at a higher rate compared to the likes of other sub-4m models like the Swift or the Dzire. It, hence, attracted a higher compensation cess of 17 percent leading to a 45 percent total tax. Here’s the detailed breakup of the taxes on the Brezza:

Type of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) with engine capacity of 1,500 cc 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent compensation cess) 40 percent 5 percent

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

Maruti Brezza Rivals

As the Brezza is a sub-4m SUV offering, it fights it out with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Skoda Kylaq.

