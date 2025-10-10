Here Are 10 Cars You Could Drive Home By Diwali 2025

While most of the cars have at least a week’s wait time in multiple locations across India, there are a few cars you can bring home ahead of Diwali

It’s that time of the year again when all the streets and houses are lit up for Diwali in our country. With the high festive spirit, people usually make some purchases such as a home, jewellery or even a car. If you were planning to get a new car home before or by Diwali 2025, take a look at the list of top 10 models that are readily available in most of the top 20 Indian cities.

Renault Kiger

Price Range: Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thane, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

Buyers located in New Delhi, Patna, and Noida can take the Renault Kiger home without any wait times. However, if you live in any other Indian city, you may check with your nearest Renault dealer to see if you could have the Kiger delivered before or by Diwali 2025.

The sub-4m SUV was given a refresh recently, but it has retained the same petrol engine options as before. Here are their specifications:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ CVT Drivetrain FWD

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

Renault provides the facelifted Kiger with amenities such as ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a wireless phone charger, and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

The SUV’s safety kit packs six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Related: 10 Most Affordable Cars In 2025 That Come With Ventilated Front Seats In India

Maruti Swift

Price Range: Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida.

The Maruti Swift is readily available in only Mumbai. Buyers in the other cities mentioned above could possibly have the midsize hatchback home in a minimum of two weeks.

Maruti sells the hatchback with a single petrol engine that is also available with an optional CNG kit. Its details are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Petrol Engine+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Its equipment list is made up of a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system.

Maruti has equipped the Swift with safety tech such as six airbags (as standard), ESC, hill-hold assist, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Maruti Dzire

Price Range: Rs 6.26 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida.

Like its hatchback sibling, even the Maruti Dzire is readily available only in Mumbai. Buyers in the other cities mentioned above could possibly have the midsize hatchback home in a minimum of two weeks.

Maruti’s sub-4m sedan is provided with the same powertrain options as the Swift. The technical specifications of the powertrains are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The Dzire gets the same set of equipment as the Swift, including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. There’s also a single-pane sunroof and front footwell illumination on offer.

Its safety kit remains similar as well and it includes six airbags (as standard), ESC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. However, the Dzire also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Buys Tesla Model Y: Check Out The Special Number

Kia Sonet

Price Range: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 14.09 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

The Kia Sonet is available for immediate delivery in only Hyderabad. In the other cities mentioned above, you could possibly bring home the Kia SUV within two weeks but we request you to check with the nearest Kia dealership for more details.

Kia sells the Sonet with a range of engine (including both petrol and diesel) and transmission options. The technical details of these powertrains are:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

*iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

The Sonet is packed with plenty of bells and whistles such as dual 10.25-inch digital displays (one for the infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), ventilated front seats, a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, and even a single-pane sunroof.

Kia offers the sub-4m SUV with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all wheel disc brakes, and Level-1 ADAS.

Honda Amaze

Price Range: Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

The Honda Amaze is readily available in a few cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Indore. If you are based in other cities, it could be driven home in up to two week’s period, for which we request you to contact the nearest Honda dealership.

Honda offers its sub-4m sedan with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine whose specifications are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Petrol Engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ CVT^

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Honda has equipped the third-generation Amaze with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker music system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a height adjustable driver seat.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a LaneWatch camera (camera mounted on the underside of the left ORVM), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Amaze’s ADAS suite consists of adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Skoda Kushaq

Price Range: Rs 10.61 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Thane, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

While the Skoda Kushaq is not readily available in any of the top Indian cities, you can drive it home the soonest in 10 to 12 days in Pune, Ghaziabad, and Noida. That said, if you stay in any of the other cities mentioned above, you may be able to take the Kushaq home within a two week’s period, for which we recommend you contact your nearest Skoda dealership.

Skoda offers the compact SUV with two petrol engine options and a range of transmission choices. Here are their detailed specifications:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT^ Drivetrain FWD

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Kushaq is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch all-digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera, TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq was spied recently suggesting some key design and feature changes that will be on board.

Kia Seltos

Price Range: Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

As seen with the Kia Sonet, even the Kia Seltos is available for instant delivery in only Hyderabad. That said, prospective customers in the other cities could take the compact SUV home within two weeks. We hence request those interested in picking the Seltos to connect with the nearest Kia dealership for more details.

Like the Sonet, the Seltos is also available in three powertrain options. We have mentioned their specifications in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD

The Seltos is offered with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, and an air purifier.

Kia has equipped the SUV with safety tech like six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and Level-2 ADAS.

The new-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted on test quite a few times in India, and is expected to go on sale sometime in 2026.

Honda Elevate

Price Range: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

The Honda Elevate can be driven home immediately in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Indore. However, if you are located in any other Indian city, you may be able to drive the SUV home just in time for Diwali 2025. We thus request you to connect with the closest Honda dealership for more details.

It is available with the same powertrain option as the City sedan. Check the below table for more details:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT Drivetrain FWD^

^FWD - Front wheel drive

Equipment on board consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Honda has provided the Elevate SUV with safety tech such as six airbags, ESC, a LaneWatch camera, and Level-2 ADAS features.

Also Check Out: Nissan Confirms Its Hyundai Creta Challenger Will Be Called Nissan Tekton, Exterior Design Revealed

Volkswagen Virtus

Price Range: Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 18.73 lakh

Available in 2 weeks or less in: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, and Indore.

Even the Volkswagen Virtus, which is based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq, is not readily available in any of the top Indian cities. However, buyers staying in Pune and Patna can drive it home the soonest (in around 10 days). For more details, we request you to check with your nearest Volkswagen dealership.

It is offered with the same engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq, that includes both the 1-litre and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol units, with their respective gearbox choices.

Volkswagen has provided the Virtus with the same equipment as the Skoda SUV as well, including the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Even its safety kit is unchanged and it gets six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear parking camera.

Honda City And City Hybrid

Price Range: Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh (Fifth-gen City), Rs 19.48 lakh (City Hybrid)

Available in 2 weeks or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Thane, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

Both the new Honda City and the Honda City Hybrid are readily available in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. However, if you are located in any other Indian city, you may be able to take either of these sedans home by Diwali 2025. For that, we request you to connect with the closest Honda dealership for more details.

Honda has equipped the fifth-gen City with a single petrol engine option. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT

If you want to pick the City Hybrid, take a look at its technical details below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With Strong-hybrid Tech Power 126 PS (combined) Torque 253 Nm (combined) Transmission e-CVT

In terms of features, both the versions of the Honda City share amenities such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, ADAS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Which of these cars would you consider buying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India