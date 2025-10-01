Tata Nexon New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared
Modified On Oct 01, 2025 07:50 PM By Shreyash
Tata has slashed the prices of the Nexon by up to Rs 1.55 lakh, following the revised GST slabs for cars
The Tata Nexon, one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India, has received a price cut of up to Rs 1.55 lakh under the new GST scheme. Interestingly, the diesel variants enjoy higher benefits compared to its petrol counterparts. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Nexon.
Petrol Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Smart
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 7.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 68,000
|
Smart Plus
|
Rs 8.90 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
(-) Rs 90,000
|
Smart Plus S
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 90,000
|
Pure Plus
|
Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Rs 8.87 lakh
|
(-) Rs 83,000
|
Pure Plus S
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
|
Creative
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
|
Creative Plus S
|
Rs 11.30 lakh
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
(-) Rs 96,000
|
Creative Plus S Dark
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.05 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dark
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.08 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone
|
Rs 13.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.13 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dark
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.15 lakh
S - Sunroof
PS - Panoramic Sunroof
Petrol Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Smart Plus AMT
|
Rs 9.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.78 lakh
|
(-) Rs 82,000
|
Pure Plus AMT
|
Rs 10.40 lakh
|
Rs 9.51 lakh
|
(-) Rs 89,000
|
Pure Plus S AMT
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
(-) Rs 91,000
|
Creative AMT
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
|
Creative Plus S AMT
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 10.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.02 lakh
|
Creative DCT
|
Rs 12.20 lakh
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.04 lakh
|
Creative Plus S AMT Dark
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
|
Rs 11.34 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.06 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.35 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dark DCT
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
Rs 12.72 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.18 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.24 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT
|
Rs 14.70 lakh
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.25 lakh
AMT - Automated Manual Transmission
DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission
The higher-spec Creative Plus and Fearless Plus petrol variants of the Tata Nexon (including both manual and automatic) have received a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.
For petrol, the highest benefit of Rs 1.25 lakh is being offered with the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT petrol variant of the SUV.
- Save for the entry-level Smart petrol manual variant, all other Nexon petrol trims come with a price cut of over Rs 80,000.
The Nexon Smart petrol is now affordable by Rs 68,000.
CNG Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Smart CNG
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 8.23 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
Smart Plus CNG
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,100
|
Smart Plus S CNG
|
Rs 10.30 lakh
|
Rs 9.42 lakh
|
(-) Rs 88,000
|
Pure Plus CNG
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
(-) Rs 91,100
|
Pure Plus S CNG
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
|
Creative CNG
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 10.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.02 lakh
|
Creative Plus S CNG
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.05 lakh
|
Creative Plus S Dark CNG
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.08 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG
|
Rs 13.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.13 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dark CNG
|
Rs 13.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.17 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG
|
Rs 14.30 lakh
|
Rs 13.08 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.22 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.24 lakh
- All Creative and Fearless CNG variants of the SUV get a price cut of more than Rs 1 lakh, with maximum savings of Rs 1.24 lakh on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG variant.
The base-spec Smart CNG trim gets a price cut of Rs 77,000, followed by Smart Plus and Smart Plus S CNG which comes with reductions of Rs 85,000 and Rs 88,000, respectively.
The mid-spec Pure Plus and Pure Plus S CNG variants get savings of Rs 91,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Diesel Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Smart Plus
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.01 lakh
|
(-) Rs 99,000
|
Smart Plus S
|
Rs 10.30 lakh
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.02 lakh
|
Pure Plus
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 9.91 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.09 lakh
|
Pure Plus S
|
Rs 11.30 lakh
|
Rs 10.18 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.12 lakh
|
Creative
|
Rs 12.40 lakh
|
Rs 11.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.23 lakh
|
Creative Plus S
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 11.44 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.26 lakh
|
Creative Plus S Dark
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.30 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dua-tone
|
Rs 13.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.34 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.36 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS Dark
|
Rs 14.10 lakh
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.40 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone
|
Rs 14.70 lakh
|
Rs 13.24 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.46 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS Dark
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
Rs 13.42 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.48 lakh
Diesel Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Pure Plus AMT
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.16 lakh
|
Creative AMT
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.30 lakh
|
Creative Plus AMT
|
Rs 13.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.07 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.33 lakh
|
Creative Plus AMT Dark
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
Rs 12.43 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.37 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.97 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.43 lakh
|
Creative Plus PS AMT Dark
|
Rs 14.80 lakh
|
Rs 13.33 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.47 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.53 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark
|
Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.55 lakh
- Except the entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant of the Nexon, prices for all other diesel trims have been slashed by more than Rs 1 lakh.
The top-spec Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark variant gets a price cut of Rs 1.55 lakh, which is the steepest reduction amongst all other Nexon variants (including petrol and CNG).
The entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant has become affordable by Rs 99,000.
Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Nexon
Before GST 2.0, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess), whereas the diesel variants were taxed at 31 percent (including 3 percent cess). Under the new GST scheme, all sub-4m cars (irrespective of petrol or diesel), are now taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated.
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
|
Sub-4 metre (Diesel)
|
31% (28% GST + 3% cess)
|
18%
|
13%
Meanwhile, if you want to know the GST rate cut on other types of cars, we have covered a detailed GST rate cut explainer for cars to help you out.
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
As per the directives received by the Central Government, the revised GST rates are already into effect from September 22, 2025. This implies that the revised prices of the Tata Nexon are now also into effect. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates.
If you had your eyes set on the Tata Nexon, do check out our in-depth review before signing the cheque to ensure that you’re making an informed decision.
Rivals
The Tata Nexon takes on the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
