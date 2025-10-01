All
    Tata Nexon New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

    Modified On Oct 01, 2025 07:50 PM By Shreyash

    4.2K Views
    Tata has slashed the prices of the Nexon by up to Rs 1.55 lakh, following the revised GST slabs for cars

    Tata Nexon GST 2.0

    The Tata Nexon, one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India, has received a price cut of up to Rs 1.55 lakh under the new GST scheme. Interestingly, the diesel variants enjoy higher benefits compared to its petrol counterparts. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Nexon. 

    Petrol Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Smart

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 7.32 lakh

    (-) Rs 68,000

    Smart Plus

    Rs 8.90 lakh

    Rs 8 lakh

    (-) Rs 90,000

    Smart Plus S

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 90,000

    Pure Plus

    Rs 9.70 lakh

    Rs 8.87 lakh

    (-) Rs 83,000

    Pure Plus S

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    Creative

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    Creative Plus S

    Rs 11.30 lakh

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    (-) Rs 96,000

    Creative Plus S Dark

    Rs 11.70 lakh

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dual-tone

    Rs 12.30 lakh

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.05 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dark

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.08 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone

    Rs 13.30 lakh

    Rs 12.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.13 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dark

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.15 lakh

    S - Sunroof

    PS - Panoramic Sunroof

    Petrol Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Smart Plus AMT

    Rs 9.60 lakh

    Rs 8.78 lakh

    (-) Rs 82,000

    Pure Plus AMT

    Rs 10.40 lakh

    Rs 9.51 lakh

    (-) Rs 89,000

    Pure Plus S AMT

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    (-) Rs 91,000

    Creative AMT

    Rs 11.70 lakh

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    Creative Plus S AMT

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.02 lakh

    Creative DCT

    Rs 12.20 lakh

    Rs 11.16 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.04 lakh

    Creative Plus S AMT Dark

    Rs 12.40 lakh

    Rs 11.34 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.06 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.15 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dark DCT

    Rs 13.90 lakh

    Rs 12.72 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.18 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT

    Rs 14.50 lakh

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.24 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT

    Rs 14.70 lakh

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.25 lakh

    AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

    • The higher-spec Creative Plus and Fearless Plus petrol variants of the Tata Nexon (including both manual and automatic) have received a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.

    • For petrol, the highest benefit of Rs 1.25 lakh is being offered with the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT petrol variant of the SUV.

    Also Read: Top 10 Popular Mass-market Cars With Over Rs 1 Lakh Price Cut Under New GST 2.0 Rates

    • Save for the entry-level Smart petrol manual variant, all other Nexon petrol trims come with a price cut of over Rs 80,000.

    • The Nexon Smart petrol is now affordable by Rs 68,000.

    CNG Manual

    Tata Nexon CNG boot space

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Smart CNG

    Rs 9 lakh

    Rs 8.23 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    Smart Plus CNG

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,100

    Smart Plus S CNG

    Rs 10.30 lakh

    Rs 9.42 lakh

    (-) Rs 88,000

    Pure Plus CNG

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    (-) Rs 91,100

    Pure Plus S CNG

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    Creative CNG

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.02 lakh

    Creative Plus S CNG

    Rs 12.30 lakh

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.05 lakh

    Creative Plus S Dark CNG

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.08 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG

    Rs 13.30 lakh

    Rs 12.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.13 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dark CNG

    Rs 13.70 lakh

    Rs 12.53 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.17 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG

    Rs 14.30 lakh

    Rs 13.08 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.22 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG

    Rs 14.50 lakh

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.24 lakh
    • All Creative and Fearless CNG variants of the SUV get a price cut of more than Rs 1 lakh, with maximum savings of Rs 1.24 lakh on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG variant.

    • The base-spec Smart CNG trim gets a price cut of Rs 77,000, followed by Smart Plus and Smart Plus S CNG which comes with reductions of Rs 85,000 and Rs 88,000, respectively.

    • The mid-spec Pure Plus and Pure Plus S CNG variants get savings of Rs 91,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

    Diesel Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Smart Plus

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.01 lakh

    (-) Rs 99,000

    Smart Plus S

    Rs 10.30 lakh

    Rs 9.28 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.02 lakh

    Pure Plus

    Rs 11 lakh

    Rs 9.91 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.09 lakh

    Pure Plus S

    Rs 11.30 lakh

    Rs 10.18 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.12 lakh

    Creative

    Rs 12.40 lakh

    Rs 11.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.23 lakh

    Creative Plus S

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    Rs 11.44 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.26 lakh

    Creative Plus S Dark

    Rs 13.10 lakh

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.30 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dua-tone

    Rs 13.70 lakh

    Rs 12.34 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.36 lakh

    Creative Plus PS Dark

    Rs 14.10 lakh

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.40 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone

    Rs 14.70 lakh

    Rs 13.24 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.46 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS Dark

    Rs 14.90 lakh

    Rs 13.42 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.48 lakh

    Diesel Automatic

    Tata Nexon

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Pure Plus AMT

    Rs 11.70 lakh

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.16 lakh

    Creative AMT

    Rs 13.10 lakh

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.30 lakh

    Creative Plus AMT

    Rs 13.40 lakh

    Rs 12.07 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.33 lakh

    Creative Plus AMT Dark

    Rs 13.80 lakh

    Rs 12.43 lakh 

    (-) Rs 1.37 lakh

    Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone

    Rs 14.40 lakh

    Rs 12.97 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.43 lakh

    Creative Plus PS AMT Dark

    Rs 14.80 lakh

    Rs 13.33 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.47 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone

    Rs 15.40 lakh

    Rs 13.87 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.53 lakh

    Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark

    Rs 15.60 lakh

    Rs 14.05 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.55 lakh
    • Except the entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant of the Nexon, prices for all other diesel trims have been slashed by more than Rs 1 lakh.

    Also Read: New GST Price For All Cars

    • The top-spec Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark variant gets a price cut of Rs 1.55 lakh, which is the steepest reduction amongst all other Nexon variants (including petrol and CNG).

    • The entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant has become affordable by Rs 99,000. 

    Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    Before GST 2.0, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess), whereas the diesel variants were taxed at 31 percent (including 3 percent cess). Under the new GST scheme, all sub-4m cars (irrespective of petrol or diesel), are now taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated. 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Sub-4 metre (Diesel)

    31% (28% GST + 3% cess)

    18%

    13%

    Meanwhile, if you want to know the GST rate cut on other types of cars, we have covered a detailed GST rate cut explainer for cars to help you out. 

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    As per the directives received by the Central Government, the revised GST rates are already into effect from September 22, 2025. This implies that the revised prices of the Tata Nexon are now also into effect. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates.

    If you had your eyes set on the Tata Nexon, do check out our in-depth review before signing the cheque to ensure that you’re making an informed decision. 

    Rivals

    The Tata Nexon takes on the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

