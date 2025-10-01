Tata Nexon New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

Tata has slashed the prices of the Nexon by up to Rs 1.55 lakh, following the revised GST slabs for cars

The Tata Nexon, one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India, has received a price cut of up to Rs 1.55 lakh under the new GST scheme. Interestingly, the diesel variants enjoy higher benefits compared to its petrol counterparts. Let’s have a look at the revised variant-wise prices with respect to savings offered with each variant of the Nexon.

Petrol Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Smart Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh (-) Rs 68,000 Smart Plus Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8 lakh (-) Rs 90,000 Smart Plus S Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh (-) Rs 90,000 Pure Plus Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh (-) Rs 83,000 Pure Plus S Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh (-) Rs 85,000 Creative Rs 11 lakh Rs 10 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh Creative Plus S Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh (-) Rs 96,000 Creative Plus S Dark Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh (-) Rs 1.05 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 11.62 lakh (-) Rs 1.08 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 12.17 lakh (-) Rs 1.13 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh (-) Rs 1.15 lakh

S - Sunroof

PS - Panoramic Sunroof

Petrol Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Smart Plus AMT Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh (-) Rs 82,000 Pure Plus AMT Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 9.51 lakh (-) Rs 89,000 Pure Plus S AMT Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh (-) Rs 91,000 Creative AMT Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh Creative Plus S AMT Rs 12 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh (-) Rs 1.02 lakh Creative DCT Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 11.16 lakh (-) Rs 1.04 lakh Creative Plus S AMT Dark Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh (-) Rs 1.06 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone DCT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh (-) Rs 1.15 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark DCT Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 12.72 lakh (-) Rs 1.18 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone DCT Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 13.26 lakh (-) Rs 1.24 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh (-) Rs 1.25 lakh

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

The higher-spec Creative Plus and Fearless Plus petrol variants of the Tata Nexon (including both manual and automatic) have received a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.

For petrol, the highest benefit of Rs 1.25 lakh is being offered with the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark DCT petrol variant of the SUV.

Save for the entry-level Smart petrol manual variant, all other Nexon petrol trims come with a price cut of over Rs 80,000.

The Nexon Smart petrol is now affordable by Rs 68,000.

CNG Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Smart CNG Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 Smart Plus CNG Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh (-) Rs 85,100 Smart Plus S CNG Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 9.42 lakh (-) Rs 88,000 Pure Plus CNG Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh (-) Rs 91,100 Pure Plus S CNG Rs 11 lakh Rs 10 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh Creative CNG Rs 12 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh (-) Rs 1.02 lakh Creative Plus S CNG Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh (-) Rs 1.05 lakh Creative Plus S Dark CNG Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 11.62 lakh (-) Rs 1.08 lakh Creative Plus PS Dual-tone CNG Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 12.17 lakh (-) Rs 1.13 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark CNG Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 12.53 lakh (-) Rs 1.17 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone CNG Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 13.08 lakh (-) Rs 1.22 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 13.26 lakh (-) Rs 1.24 lakh

All Creative and Fearless CNG variants of the SUV get a price cut of more than Rs 1 lakh, with maximum savings of Rs 1.24 lakh on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark CNG variant.

The base-spec Smart CNG trim gets a price cut of Rs 77,000, followed by Smart Plus and Smart Plus S CNG which comes with reductions of Rs 85,000 and Rs 88,000, respectively.

The mid-spec Pure Plus and Pure Plus S CNG variants get savings of Rs 91,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Diesel Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Smart Plus Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.01 lakh (-) Rs 99,000 Smart Plus S Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh (-) Rs 1.02 lakh Pure Plus Rs 11 lakh Rs 9.91 lakh (-) Rs 1.09 lakh Pure Plus S Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 10.18 lakh (-) Rs 1.12 lakh Creative Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 11.17 lakh (-) Rs 1.23 lakh Creative Plus S Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 11.44 lakh (-) Rs 1.26 lakh Creative Plus S Dark Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh (-) Rs 1.30 lakh Creative Plus PS Dua-tone Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 12.34 lakh (-) Rs 1.36 lakh Creative Plus PS Dark Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh (-) Rs 1.40 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dual-tone Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 13.24 lakh (-) Rs 1.46 lakh Fearless Plus PS Dark Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 13.42 lakh (-) Rs 1.48 lakh

Diesel Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Pure Plus AMT Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 10.54 lakh (-) Rs 1.16 lakh Creative AMT Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh (-) Rs 1.30 lakh Creative Plus AMT Rs 13.40 lakh Rs 12.07 lakh (-) Rs 1.33 lakh Creative Plus AMT Dark Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 12.43 lakh (-) Rs 1.37 lakh Creative Plus PS AMT Dual-tone Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 12.97 lakh (-) Rs 1.43 lakh Creative Plus PS AMT Dark Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 13.33 lakh (-) Rs 1.47 lakh Fearless Plus PS AMT Dual-tone Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh (-) Rs 1.53 lakh Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 14.05 lakh (-) Rs 1.55 lakh

Except the entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant of the Nexon, prices for all other diesel trims have been slashed by more than Rs 1 lakh.

The top-spec Fearless Plus PS AMT Dark variant gets a price cut of Rs 1.55 lakh, which is the steepest reduction amongst all other Nexon variants (including petrol and CNG).

The entry-level Smart Plus diesel variant has become affordable by Rs 99,000.

Revised Tax Slabs For Tata Nexon

Before GST 2.0, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon attracted a tax rate of 29 percent (including 1 percent cess), whereas the diesel variants were taxed at 31 percent (including 3 percent cess). Under the new GST scheme, all sub-4m cars (irrespective of petrol or diesel), are now taxed at 18 percent, with the cess component entirely eliminated.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31% (28% GST + 3% cess) 18% 13%

Meanwhile, if you want to know the GST rate cut on other types of cars, we have covered a detailed GST rate cut explainer for cars to help you out.

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

As per the directives received by the Central Government, the revised GST rates are already into effect from September 22, 2025. This implies that the revised prices of the Tata Nexon are now also into effect. Given the ongoing festive season, it’s the perfect time to drive home a car as automakers also have special benefits along with lower GST rates.

If you had your eyes set on the Tata Nexon, do check out our in-depth review before signing the cheque to ensure that you’re making an informed decision.

Rivals

The Tata Nexon takes on the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

