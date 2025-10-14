Hyundai Creta Tops The Compact SUV Sales Chart In September 2025, The New Entrant Maruti Victoris Secures Fifth Position

The overall segment has witnessed over an 18 percent month-on-month growth in September, thanks to the new GST rates and festive season benefits

In September 2025, the Hyundai Creta continued to be the best-selling compact SUV in the segment with significantly more sales than any of its rivals. Meanwhile, Toyota Hyryder and Kia Seltos claimed the second and third positions in the roster. The new entrant of the segment, the 2025 Maruti Victoris, secured fifth place in the list.

You can check out the September 2025 performance of all the compact SUVs below:

Models September 2025 August 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta (includes Creta Electric / Creta N Line) 18861 15924 18.44 39.08 36.56 2.52 16424 Toyota Hyryder 7608 9100 (-16.39) 15.76 10.7 5.06 7146 Kia Seltos 5816 4687 24.08 12.05 13.21 -1.16 5777 Maruti Grand Vitara 5698 5743 (-0.78) 11.8 21.09 -9.29 6952 Maruti Victoris 4261 NA NA NA NA NA NA Honda Elevate 2199 1660 32.46 4.55 5.01 -0.46 1594 Tata Curvv (includes Curvv EV) 1566 1703 (-8.04) 3.24 7.66 -4.42 2628 Volkswagen Taigun 1114 1001 11.28 2.3 3.21 -0.91 1228 Skoda Kushaq 769 789 (-2.53) 1.59 1.81 -0.22 801 Citroen Basalt 210 7 2900 0.43 0.2 0.23 110 MG Astor 90 179 (-49.72) 0.18 0.37 -0.19 116 Citroen Aircross 59 45 31.11 0.12 0 0.12 39 Total 48251 40838 18.15 91.1

Key Takeaways

The popular Hyundai Creta, including the Creta Electric and Creta N Line, retained its top spot in September 2025 with over 18,000 units sold. Hyundai sold about 2,900 units more than in August 2025, achieving a monthly growth of 18.4 percent.

The Toyota Hyryder remained in the second position in September 2025; however, it witnessed a dip in its monthly sales by over 16 percent.

The Kia Seltos overtook the Maruti Grand Vitara to claim third place in September 2025, with over 5,800 units sold and a 24 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

The Maruti Grand Vitara slipped down one position, but its monthly sales remained steady with over 5,600 units sold in September 2025. It has had an average six-month sales figure of about 7,000 units.

The Maruti Victoris recorded sales of over 4,200 units in its first month on the market after being launched this September. It will be interesting to see its performance in the coming months. Be sure to check it out in detail here.

The Honda Elevate reported the maximum month-on-month growth of over 32 percent in September 2025 compared to August 2025.

The Tata Curvv, including both its ICE and EV variants, had slightly underwhelming sales in September 2025, with a MoM decline of 8 percent. The carmaker managed to retail just 1566 units.