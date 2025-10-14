Hyundai Creta Tops The Compact SUV Sales Chart In September 2025, The New Entrant Maruti Victoris Secures Fifth Position
Modified On Oct 14, 2025 05:32 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
The overall segment has witnessed over an 18 percent month-on-month growth in September, thanks to the new GST rates and festive season benefits
In September 2025, the Hyundai Creta continued to be the best-selling compact SUV in the segment with significantly more sales than any of its rivals. Meanwhile, Toyota Hyryder and Kia Seltos claimed the second and third positions in the roster. The new entrant of the segment, the 2025 Maruti Victoris, secured fifth place in the list.
You can check out the September 2025 performance of all the compact SUVs below:
|
Models
|
September 2025
|
August 2025
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta (includes Creta Electric / Creta N Line)
|
18861
|
15924
|
18.44
|
39.08
|
36.56
|
2.52
|
16424
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
7608
|
9100
|
(-16.39)
|
15.76
|
10.7
|
5.06
|
7146
|
Kia Seltos
|
5816
|
4687
|
24.08
|
12.05
|
13.21
|
-1.16
|
5777
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
5698
|
5743
|
(-0.78)
|
11.8
|
21.09
|
-9.29
|
6952
|
Maruti Victoris
|
4261
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Honda Elevate
|
2199
|
1660
|
32.46
|
4.55
|
5.01
|
-0.46
|
1594
|
Tata Curvv (includes Curvv EV)
|
1566
|
1703
|
(-8.04)
|
3.24
|
7.66
|
-4.42
|
2628
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
1114
|
1001
|
11.28
|
2.3
|
3.21
|
-0.91
|
1228
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
769
|
789
|
(-2.53)
|
1.59
|
1.81
|
-0.22
|
801
|
Citroen Basalt
|
210
|
7
|
2900
|
0.43
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
110
|
MG Astor
|
90
|
179
|
(-49.72)
|
0.18
|
0.37
|
-0.19
|
116
|
Citroen Aircross
|
59
|
45
|
31.11
|
0.12
|
0
|
0.12
|
39
|
Total
|
48251
|
40838
|
18.15
|
91.1
Key Takeaways
-
The popular Hyundai Creta, including the Creta Electric and Creta N Line, retained its top spot in September 2025 with over 18,000 units sold. Hyundai sold about 2,900 units more than in August 2025, achieving a monthly growth of 18.4 percent.
Related: Hyundai Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 95,000 Offered On Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Alcazar And Tucson
-
The Toyota Hyryder remained in the second position in September 2025; however, it witnessed a dip in its monthly sales by over 16 percent.
-
The Kia Seltos overtook the Maruti Grand Vitara to claim third place in September 2025, with over 5,800 units sold and a 24 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.
-
The Maruti Grand Vitara slipped down one position, but its monthly sales remained steady with over 5,600 units sold in September 2025. It has had an average six-month sales figure of about 7,000 units.
Also Read: Here Are 10 Cars You Could Drive Home By Diwali 2025
-
The Maruti Victoris recorded sales of over 4,200 units in its first month on the market after being launched this September. It will be interesting to see its performance in the coming months. Be sure to check it out in detail here.
-
The Honda Elevate reported the maximum month-on-month growth of over 32 percent in September 2025 compared to August 2025.
-
The Tata Curvv, including both its ICE and EV variants, had slightly underwhelming sales in September 2025, with a MoM decline of 8 percent. The carmaker managed to retail just 1566 units.
-
Volkswagen managed to sell 113 more units of the Taigun in September 2025 compared to August 2025, marking a MoM growth of 11 percent.
-
Skoda sold 20 fewer units of the Kushaq in September 2025 compared to the 789 units dispatched in August 2025.
-
Unlike the drastically low sales of just 7 units in August 2025, the Citroen Basalt SUV coupe witnessed 210 unit sales in September. Meanwhile, the carmaker sold 14 more units of the Aircross in September compared to August 2025. Both the Basalt and Aircross have recently been updated with new top-spec variants. You can check their details in the following stories:
-
MG has recorded a steep drop in the Astor’s sales to just 90 units in September 2025, compared to 179 units this August, hence about a 49 percent drop in MoM numbers.