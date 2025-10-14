All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Hyundai Creta Tops The Compact SUV Sales Chart In September 2025, The New Entrant Maruti Victoris Secures Fifth Position

    Modified On Oct 14, 2025 05:32 PM By Bikramjit

    4.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    The overall segment has witnessed over an 18 percent month-on-month growth in September, thanks to the new GST rates and festive season benefits

    compact SUV Sales

    In September 2025, the Hyundai Creta continued to be the best-selling compact SUV in the segment with significantly more sales than any of its rivals. Meanwhile, Toyota Hyryder and Kia Seltos claimed the second and third positions in the roster. The new entrant of the segment, the 2025 Maruti Victoris, secured fifth place in the list. 

    You can check out the September 2025 performance of all the compact SUVs below:

    Models

    September 2025

    August 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Hyundai Creta (includes Creta Electric / Creta N Line)

    18861

    15924

    18.44

    39.08

    36.56

    2.52

    16424

    Toyota Hyryder

    7608

    9100

    (-16.39)

    15.76

    10.7

    5.06

    7146

    Kia Seltos

    5816

    4687

    24.08

    12.05

    13.21

    -1.16

    5777

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    5698

    5743

    (-0.78)

    11.8

    21.09

    -9.29

    6952

    Maruti Victoris

    4261

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA

    NA

    Honda Elevate

    2199

    1660

    32.46

    4.55

    5.01

    -0.46

    1594

    Tata Curvv (includes Curvv EV)

    1566

    1703

    (-8.04)

    3.24

    7.66

    -4.42

    2628

    Volkswagen Taigun

    1114

    1001

    11.28

    2.3

    3.21

    -0.91

    1228

    Skoda Kushaq

    769

    789

    (-2.53)

    1.59

    1.81

    -0.22

    801

    Citroen Basalt

    210

    7

    2900

    0.43

    0.2

    0.23

    110

    MG Astor

    90

    179

    (-49.72)

    0.18

    0.37

    -0.19

    116

    Citroen Aircross

    59

    45

    31.11

    0.12

    0

    0.12

    39

    Total

    48251

    40838

    18.15

    91.1

    		      

    Key Takeaways

    Hyundai Creta front quarter image

    • The popular Hyundai Creta, including the Creta Electric and Creta N Line, retained its top spot in September 2025 with over 18,000 units sold. Hyundai sold about 2,900 units more than in August 2025, achieving a monthly growth of 18.4 percent.

    Related: Hyundai Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 95,000 Offered On Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Alcazar And Tucson

    Toyota Hyryder

    • The Toyota Hyryder remained in the second position in September 2025; however, it witnessed a dip in its monthly sales by over 16 percent.

    Kia Seltos

    • The Kia Seltos overtook the Maruti Grand Vitara to claim third place in September 2025, with over 5,800 units sold and a 24 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Maruti Grand Vitara slipped down one position, but its monthly sales remained steady with over 5,600 units sold in September 2025. It has had an average six-month sales figure of about 7,000 units.

    Also Read: Here Are 10 Cars You Could Drive Home By Diwali 2025

    Maruti Victoris

    • The Maruti Victoris recorded sales of over 4,200 units in its first month on the market after being launched this September. It will be interesting to see its performance in the coming months. Be sure to check it out in detail here.

    Honda Elevate

    • The Honda Elevate reported the maximum month-on-month growth of over 32 percent in September 2025 compared to August 2025.

    Tata Curvv front three quarters

    • The Tata Curvv, including both its ICE and EV variants, had slightly underwhelming sales in September 2025, with a MoM decline of 8 percent. The carmaker managed to retail just 1566 units. 

    VW Taigun

    MG Astor

    • MG has recorded a steep drop in the Astor’s sales to just 90 units in September 2025, compared to 179 units this August, hence about a 49 percent drop in MoM numbers.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta N Line

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Creta Tops The Compact SUV Sales Chart In September 2025, The New Entrant Maruti Victoris Secures Fifth Position
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience