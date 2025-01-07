Save Up To Rs 30,000 On Hyundai Cars This January

Published On Jan 07, 2025 10:44 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Customers can get extra Rs 5,000 as a scrappage bonus with exchange benefit on submission of certificate of deposit (COD)

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with the highest discount of up to Rs 30,000.

The i20 and some variants of the Venue are available with total savings of up to Rs 25,000.

The Hyundai Exter can be had with benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2025.

Celebrating the onset of the new year, automakers are back with attractive discounts across their portfolio. And this month is no different, as Hyundai has also rolled out various benefits, although only on six of its models, including the Venue and Exter. The total benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate bonus. Let’s have a look at the details of the model-wise offers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All petrol (manual and AMT) and CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are being offered with the aforementioned discounts.

However, the base-spec Era variant receives a lower cash discount of Rs 5,000, while other benefits remain unchanged.

The midsize hatchback is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

The aforementioned benefits are applicable to the petrol and CNG variants, save for the entry-level E CNG of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount on the E CNG variant is reduced to Rs 5,000. However, exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Hyundai has priced its sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 15,000

All the variants (including petrol and CNG) of the Hyundai Exter, except for the lower-spec petrol EX and EX (O), come with the discounts given above.

The automaker is not offering any corporate bonus on the micro SUV, meanwhile, the exchange bonus remains the same irrespective of the variants selected.

Hyundai has priced the Exter between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The automaker is offering the above-mentioned discounts with the manual variants of the Hyundai i20 while the CVT (automatic) variants get a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable to all the variants. That said, there’s no corporate discount on offer with Hyundai’s premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

Offers mentioned above are only applicable with the 1-litre turbo-petrol manual and DCT variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The mid-spec S+ and S(O)+ MT (including Knight Edition) and 1.2-litre manual variants receive a further reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000.

There’s no corporate bonus being offered with the sub-4m SUV. However, the exchange bonus remains the same across all the variants.

Hyundai has priced the Venue SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are carrying total discounts of Rs 30,000.

Prices of the Verna start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 17.48 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

