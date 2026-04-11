Top Important Car News Of The Week: Volkswagen And Hyundai Made Headlines While MG Made A Guinness World Record

The past week in the Indian car market was a bit slow, yet we had a new facelifted SUV from Volkswagen. Besides, we also got some new editions from Hyundai. The upcoming week looks interesting, with VinFast, the new Vietnamese carmaker on our shores, bringing their third product. That said, here’s everything that happened over the past week:

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift was launched this week. It brought a more stylish look with a tweaked design, new alloys, colours and updated connected lighting elements. Inside, it has familiar features with a few new ones and a new gearbox option. Otherwise, it continues with the same TSI engine options.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched

Hyundai India updated the Creta by launching a Summer Edition based on its lower and mid-spec variants across their naturally aspirated petrol and diesel options. This edition makes the Creta’s lower trims more feature-rich. Owing to that, the Summer Edition commands a price hike of up to Rs 58,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition Launched

Hyundai also updated the Grand i10 Nios hatchback with a new Vibe Edition. This is based on its Sportz and Sportz(O) trims, with prices starting from Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the new feature, the i10 also gets a new matte shade.

MG Majestor Made A Guinness World Record

MG’s new flagship SUV, the Majestor, will be launched soon. And before its prices get announced, the carmaker proudly shared that the SUV already made a Guinness World Record by pulling a train of over 400 tonnes.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Coming Up

VinFast is geared up to bring its third product, the VF MPV 7, to India in the coming week. We got a chance to drive the VF MPV 7 in Vietnam, and you can check our first impressions here. The VF MPV 7 is an all-electric MPV drenched with minimalism in its look and interior. It is expected to go up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD Atto 3 at a price point of Rs 20 lakh.