2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Should You Pick The Hatchback Or The SUV?

In the sub-10 lakh price range, there are many models to choose from ranging from small hatchbacks to entry level SUVs. However, the one model which tries to offer everything at this price is the Hyundai Exter.

After a recent facelift, the 2026 Exter has become slightly more premium than before, and it’s an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which the Exter is originally based on. So, in its new avatar, how different is the Exter compared to the Grand i10 Nios? We find out in this detailed comparison.

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Exter Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh

When starting prices are compared, the Grand i10 Nios is more affordable than the Exter by Rs 25000.

For the top-spec variants, however, the Exter commands a premium of Rs 1.65 lakh.

Check out how much the Hyundai Exter has changed compared to its pre-facelift version.

Can the Exter justify this premium in its size and equipment?

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Dimensions

Spedifications Hyundai Exter Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Difference Length 3,830 mm 3,815 mm +15 mm Width 1,723 mm 1,680 mm +43 mm Height 1,643 mm* 1,520 mm +123 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,450 mm No Difference Boot Space Up to 391 litres NA -

The Exter is bigger than the i10 Nios in length, width, and height.

This makes it look bigger on the road and the additional width and height results in better headroom and shoulderoom, especially for the rear seat passengers.

*With roof rails

However, since the wheelbase remains the same, the legroom, kneeroom, and footroom should remain identical.

Hyundai has not disclosed the boot space figure of the Grand i10 Nios, however, the Exter gets a 391-litre boot.

Opting for the CNG versions of these cars won’t result in a compromise of boot space as both of them get a dual-cylinder CNG tank setup.

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Powertrains

Specifications Hyundai Exter & Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Both the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios share the same engine and transmission options.

They also get factory-fitted CNG kits which come with dual-cylinder technology.

If you want a more powerful powertrain, you can look at the Tata Punch (Exter vs Punch compared here) in this price range, which comes with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

Feature Hyundai Exter Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Auto Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor) ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor) Instrument Cluster Semi-Digital With MID Analogue Dials With MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 4-speaker Sound System 4-speaker Sound System Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Rear Type-C Charging port ✅ ❌ Sunroof Single Pane ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Start Assist ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Dashcam ✅ ❌

For the most part, both the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios have the same feature list.

They come with the same infotainment package, get the same convenience features, and the safety kit is also similar.

The Exter does offer a sunroof, an additional Type-C charging port, and a dashcam over the Grand i10 Nios, but these are the only major additions.

CarDekho Says

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a good car for those who want a small city commuter with everyday use features. It does not wow you with its powertrains, but at the same time, it does not disappoint on any front. The i10 gets the job done without any major compromise.

However, for the people who want SUV-like style in their commuter, and can also benefit from slightly more space inside the cabin, the Hyundai Exter is a good option. It is very much the same as the i10, but looks more modern, and offers a few more features, which justifies the price premium.