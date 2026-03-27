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    2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Should You Pick The Hatchback Or The SUV?

    Both models share a lot of aspects, but they cater to different segments. Which one should you pick?

    Published On Mar 27, 2026 03:21 PM By CarDekho

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    Exter vs Grand i10 Nios

    In the sub-10 lakh price range, there are many models to choose from ranging from small hatchbacks to entry level SUVs. However, the one model which tries to offer everything at this price is the Hyundai Exter.

    After a recent facelift, the 2026 Exter has become slightly more premium than before, and it’s an alternative to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which the Exter is originally based on. So, in its new avatar, how different is the Exter compared to the Grand i10 Nios? We find out in this detailed comparison.

    Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

    Ex-showroom Price

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh

    Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh

    Can the Exter justify this premium in its size and equipment?

    Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Dimensions

    Spedifications

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Difference

    Length

    3,830 mm

    3,815 mm

    +15 mm

    Width

    1,723 mm

    1,680 mm

    +43 mm

    Height

    1,643 mm*

    1,520 mm

    +123 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,450 mm

    2,450 mm

    No Difference

    Boot Space

    Up to 391 litres

    NA

    -
    *With roof rails 

    • The Exter is bigger than the i10 Nios in length, width, and height.

    • This makes it look bigger on the road and the additional width and height results in better headroom and shoulderoom, especially for the rear seat passengers.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    • However, since the wheelbase remains the same, the legroom, kneeroom, and footroom should remain identical.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    • Hyundai has not disclosed the boot space figure of the Grand i10 Nios, however, the Exter gets a 391-litre boot. 

    • Opting for the CNG versions of these cars won’t result in a compromise of boot space as both of them get a dual-cylinder CNG tank setup. 

    Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Powertrains

    Specifications

    Hyundai Exter & Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Engine

    1.2-litre NA Petrol

    1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    69 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    95.2 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT
    • Both the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios share the same engine and transmission options.

    • They also get factory-fitted CNG kits which come with dual-cylinder technology.

    • If you want a more powerful powertrain, you can look at the Tata Punch (Exter vs Punch compared here) in this price range, which comes with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine.

    Hyundai Exter vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Auto Projector Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment Setup

    8-inch touchscreen

    8-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor)

    ✅ (With Wired To Wireless Adaptor)

    Instrument Cluster

    Semi-Digital With MID

    Analogue Dials With MID 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker Sound System

    4-speaker Sound System

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Rear Type-C Charging port

    Sunroof

    Single Pane

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Start Assist

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Dashcam

    • For the most part, both the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios have the same feature list.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    • They come with the same infotainment package, get the same convenience features, and the safety kit is also similar.

    • The Exter does offer a sunroof, an additional Type-C charging port, and a dashcam over the Grand i10 Nios, but these are the only major additions.

    CarDekho Says

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a good car for those who want a small city commuter with everyday use features. It does not wow you with its powertrains, but at the same time, it does not disappoint on any front. The i10 gets the job done without any major compromise.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    However, for the people who want SUV-like style in their commuter, and can also benefit from slightly more space inside the cabin, the Hyundai Exter is a good option. It is very much the same as the i10, but looks more modern, and offers a few more features, which justifies the price premium.

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    2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Should You Pick The Hatchback Or The SUV?
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