Hyundai And Kia Achieve Highest-Ever February Sales In February 2026
Hyundai India sold almost double the units sold by its cousin brand, Kia
Published On Mar 04, 2026 03:02 PM By Bikramjit
Hyundai and Kia are two Korean cousin brands and are quite popular on our shores. Both carmakers have claimed to witness their highest-ever monthly sales for the month of February in their years of operation.
While Hyundai has been known in the market for about three decades with cars across several body styles, Kia is comparatively younger. Kia is popular for its SUVs and has recently updated its best-selling compact SUV, the Seltos. Let’s take a look at Hyundai and Kia’s sales performance in February 2026:
Sales Analysis
|
Brand
|
February 2026
|
February 2025
|
YoY change (%)
|
Hyundai
|
52,407 units
|
47,727 units
|
12.6
|
Kia
|
27,610 units
|
25,026 units
|
10.3
- Hyundai India sold over 4600 units more in February 2026 compared to February 2025. The carmaker has also exported 13727 units, registering over 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.
-
Meanwhile, Kia India’s sales also increased by over 2500 units in February 2026, compared to the same month last year. The carmaker has claimed this to be its best-ever February performance since its inception.
Products On Sale
Hyundai
As of today, Hyundai has 13 models on sale, out of which three are N Line variants. Of all the 13 cars, only two are EVs.
Here are the prices of all the models for your reference:
|
Model
|
Price Range (ex-showroom)
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh
|
Hyundai i20
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.57 lakh
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Rs 9.22 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh
|
Hyundai Verna
|
Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 17.13 lakh
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue N Line
|
Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.58 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta N Line
|
Rs 17.83 lakh to Rs 20.10 lakh
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.21 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Rs 46.30 lakh
Kia
Kia India’s portfolio has SUVs and MPVs across mass-market and premium segments.
Of all the nine models on sale, three of them are EVs. Here are their prices for your reference:
|
Model
|
Price Range (ex-showroom)
|
Kia Sonet
|
Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh
|
Kia Syros
|
Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 14.56 lakh
|
Kia Seltos
|
Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Kia Carens
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Kia Carens Clavis
|
Rs 11.08 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh
|
Kia Carens Clavis EV
|
Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh
|
Kia Carnival
|
Rs 59.42 lakh
|
Kia EV6
|
Rs 65.97 lakh
|
Kia EV9
|
Rs 1.29 crore
Which of these cars from both brands could be your pick? Let us know in the comments.