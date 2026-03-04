All
    Hyundai And Kia Achieve Highest-Ever February Sales In February 2026

    Hyundai India sold almost double the units sold by its cousin brand, Kia

    Published On Mar 04, 2026 03:02 PM By Bikramjit

    1.6K Views
    Hyundai and Kia

    Hyundai and Kia are two Korean cousin brands and are quite popular on our shores. Both carmakers have claimed to witness their highest-ever monthly sales for the month of February in their years of operation.

    While Hyundai has been known in the market for about three decades with cars across several body styles, Kia is comparatively younger. Kia is popular for its SUVs and has recently updated its best-selling compact SUV, the Seltos. Let’s take a look at Hyundai and Kia’s sales performance in February 2026:

    Sales Analysis

    Brand

    February 2026

    February 2025

    YoY change (%)

    Hyundai 

    52,407 units

    47,727 units

    12.6

    Kia

    27,610 units

    25,026 units

    10.3
    • Hyundai India sold over 4600 units more in February 2026 compared to February 2025. The carmaker has also exported 13727 units, registering over 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

    • Meanwhile, Kia India’s sales also increased by over 2500 units in February 2026, compared to the same month last year. The carmaker has claimed this to be its best-ever February performance since its inception.

    Products On Sale

    Hyundai

    As of today, Hyundai has 13 models on sale, out of which three are N Line variants. Of all the 13 cars, only two are EVs.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Here are the prices of all the models for your reference:

    Model 

    Price Range (ex-showroom)

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh

    Hyundai i20

    Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.57 lakh

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Rs 9.22 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh

    Hyundai Aura

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh

    Hyundai Verna

    Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 17.13 lakh

    Hyundai Exter

    Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh

    Hyundai Venue

    Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.58 lakh

    Hyundai Creta

    Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs 17.83 lakh to Rs 20.10 lakh

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.21 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Rs 46.30 lakh

    Kia

    Kia India’s portfolio has SUVs and MPVs across mass-market and premium segments.

    Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look

    Of all the nine models on sale, three of them are EVs. Here are their prices for your reference:

    Model 

    Price Range (ex-showroom)

    Kia Sonet

    Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh

    Kia Syros

    Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 14.56 lakh

    Kia Seltos

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

    Kia Carens

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Rs 11.08 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh

    Kia Carnival

    Rs 59.42 lakh

    Kia EV6

    Rs 65.97 lakh

    Kia EV9

    Rs 1.29 crore

    Which of these cars from both brands could be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

