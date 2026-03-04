Hyundai And Kia Achieve Highest-Ever February Sales In February 2026

Hyundai and Kia are two Korean cousin brands and are quite popular on our shores. Both carmakers have claimed to witness their highest-ever monthly sales for the month of February in their years of operation.

While Hyundai has been known in the market for about three decades with cars across several body styles, Kia is comparatively younger. Kia is popular for its SUVs and has recently updated its best-selling compact SUV, the Seltos. Let’s take a look at Hyundai and Kia’s sales performance in February 2026:

Sales Analysis

Brand February 2026 February 2025 YoY change (%) Hyundai 52,407 units 47,727 units 12.6 Kia 27,610 units 25,026 units 10.3

Hyundai India sold over 4600 units more in February 2026 compared to February 2025. The carmaker has also exported 13727 units, registering over 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Meanwhile, Kia India’s sales also increased by over 2500 units in February 2026, compared to the same month last year. The carmaker has claimed this to be its best-ever February performance since its inception.

Products On Sale

Hyundai

As of today, Hyundai has 13 models on sale, out of which three are N Line variants. Of all the 13 cars, only two are EVs.

Here are the prices of all the models for your reference:

Model Price Range (ex-showroom) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh Hyundai i20 Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.57 lakh Hyundai i20 N Line Rs 9.22 lakh to Rs 11.67 lakh Hyundai Aura Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs 10.80 lakh to Rs 17.13 lakh Hyundai Exter Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh Hyundai Venue N Line Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.58 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh Hyundai Creta N Line Rs 17.83 lakh to Rs 20.10 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.21 lakh Hyundai Creta Electric Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 46.30 lakh

Kia

Kia India’s portfolio has SUVs and MPVs across mass-market and premium segments.

Of all the nine models on sale, three of them are EVs. Here are their prices for your reference:

Model Price Range (ex-showroom) Kia Sonet Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh Kia Syros Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 14.56 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Kia Carens Rs 10.99 lakh Kia Carens Clavis Rs 11.08 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh Kia Carens Clavis EV Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh Kia Carnival Rs 59.42 lakh Kia EV6 Rs 65.97 lakh Kia EV9 Rs 1.29 crore

Which of these cars from both brands could be your pick? Let us know in the comments.