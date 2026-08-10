Audi India Finally Bringing 3 All-New Cars Starting This Month

Audi India was among the top luxury car brands in India a decade ago. However, in recent years, the brand has been falling back due to the lack of updates to its portfolio and the products now feeling aged. However, 2026 will mark the shift to catching up with Audi's updated global lineup. And the Q3 will be the first among the two other cars coming soon. We'll then see the A5 and the all-new Q9 flagship SUV later into 2027. Let’s explore what to expect from the upcoming Audi cars for India

The New Q3: Going After Volume Buyers

This isn't a minor update. The third-gen Q3 gets a new face, a new cabin, and a new engine, and it's aimed squarely at winning over buyers in the entry-luxury SUV bracket. India should see it land around late 2026.

The front end now uses split lighting. Thin customisable LED DRLs sit up near the bonnet, and the actual headlamps sit lower, in the bumper. The grille has grown wider too, and there's a matching split-light look at the back. Length is up by about 40mm compared to the old car, which is most noticeable in a slightly longer nose.

Step inside and the change is bigger still. The old plain-jane dashboard is gone, and in its place sits a 12.8-inch touchscreen alongside an 11.9-inch digital cluster with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, with a head-up display as an option. Everything feels more minimal, and more screen-driven. The added length outside should mean a touch more room for passengers too. As for what's under the bonnet, India is expected to get a 2-litre turbo-petrol putting out around 204PS through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with quattro all-wheel drive likely thrown in as standard.

The New A5: Livelier Than The A4 It Replaces

Think of the A5 as the A4's replacement wearing a sportier outfit. The name change fits Audi's new logic of giving odd numbers to its combustion cars. Underneath, a new platform is doing a lot of the work to make this feel like a genuinely different driving proposition.

Audi ditches the A4's boxier sedan shape for something more rounded and athletic. Lighting on the front and back has been redesigned from scratch to match the rest of Audi's new generation range. Audi's own description leans on words like "sporty" and "sophisticated," and honestly, looking at the proportions, that tracks.

Inside is where Audi's new "Digital Stage" concept shows up: an 11.9-inch instrument screen next to a sweeping 14.5-inch curved OLED touchscreen, with a 10.9-inch display available for the passenger. Buttons have mostly disappeared here. Overseas, buyers can pick from 2-litre TFSI petrols or 2-litre TDI diesels, a few with 48V mild-hybrid help built in. But for India, expect just the petrol, likely the 2.0 TFSI, though Audi hasn't confirmed the India-specific spec sheet just yet.

The Q9: Going Big For The Flagship Crown

Above the Q7 and Q8, sits the new Q9, built to go head-to-head with the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS. It measures 5.31 metres nose to tail, making it the biggest SUV Audi has ever put into production. The brief here is simple: more space, more luxury, more tech than anything else wearing four rings.

One feature does most of the talking: a curved, three-dimensional OLED tail-light setup that Audi claims is a first for any production car, with light signatures you can customise. The front end isn't holding back either, with Digital Matrix LED headlights and turn signals that project onto the road.

Where the Q9 really earns its flagship badge is inside. Buyers can choose between six or seven-seat configurations. And going with the six-seater unlocks a pair of second-row captain's chairs, electrically adjustable, alongside power-operated doors. A huge panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency sits above it all, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system handles the audio. The European version launches with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel producing 299PS of power and 630Nm of torque, bolted to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It also gets quattro all-wheel drive, and a mild-hybrid setup adding up to 24PS of extra power. The Indian version will also get the same transmission in the Q9.

CarDekho Says…

The arrival of the new Audi cars will bring the brand a fresh breath of air with the updated products planned. Audi cars are known for their understated luxury and packing in the latest technology. The rivalling models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz show that the competition has moved ahead of the current lineup of Audi cars in almost every aspect of comparison.

If the soon arriving models of Audi are priced well, they could be looking at a revival of their glory days. But we can only find out if that comes true in the coming years.

Which one are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments.

*All images used above are from the global variants of the Audi cars used for representation purposes.